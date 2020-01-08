PRESS RELEASE: SLM Solutions Group increases Order Intake in 2019 by 21% to EUR 67.7m

08.01.2020 - 08:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming OrdersSLM Solutions Group increases Order Intake in 2019 by 21% to EUR 67.7m2020-01-08 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*SLM Solutions Group increases Order Intake in 2019 by 21% to EUR 67.7m **Lübeck, January 8, 2020 - *SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the"Company"), a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturingtechnology, achieved an Order Intake value of EUR 67.7m for the full year2019. This represents a 21% growth compared to 2018.In the fourth quarter of 2019 SLM Solutions recorded an Order Intake of EUR29.5m which represents 100% growth year-on-year.Meddah Hadjar, CEO of SLM Solutions since May 2019, comments: "As announced,we continue to work on addressing organizational gaps and positioning thecompany for long-term growth. Our interest is the long-term potential of SLMSolutions' technology, however, the team has worked hard and achieved greatprogress in the second half of 2019. The double-digit growth in order intakein 2019 under the current market conditions demonstrates that themulti-laser technology is critical for additive adoption in all marketsegments. I want to thank the SLM team, our partners and our customers inbelieving in SLM and in the multi-laser technology.We still have more work to do, but with the momentum of the secondhalf-year, we believe that we have taken the right first steps towards along-term successful future for SLM Solutions. Sam O'Leary, who is SLMSolutions' Chief Operating Officer since December 1, 2019, Frank Hülsmann,SLM's Chief Financial Officer since January 1, 2020, and the rest of theleadership staff that joined us in 2019 are working together with fulldedication to position SLM Solutions as a market leader in our industry".The 2019 annual report of SLM Solutions Group AG will be published on March26, 2020 at www.slm-solutions.com in the "Investor Relations" section.As announced on July 26, 2019, SLM Solutions' Group revenue and adjustedEBITDA margin for 2019 will be significantly lower than the former ExecutiveBoard team's originally forecasted Group revenue of EUR 95m and theoriginally expected break-even adjusted EBITDA margin.*About the company:*Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-basedadditive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded in thePrime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SLM Solutions focuses on thedevelopment, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutionsin the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employsover 400 members of staff in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore,Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers inparticular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.*Contact:*Georg Grießmanncometis AGPhone: 0049 611 20 58 55 61E-Mail: griessmann@cometis.de2020-01-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: SLM Solutions Group AGEstlandring 423560 LübeckGermanyInternet: www.slm-solutions.comISIN: DE000A111338WKN: A11133Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 948769End of News DGAP News Service948769 2020-01-08(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)