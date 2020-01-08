DAX ®13.226,83+0,76%TecDAX ®3.036,83+1,19%S&P FUTURE3.231,80-0,11%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
PRESS RELEASE: SLM Solutions Group increases Order Intake in 2019 by 21% to EUR 67.7m
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SLM Solutions Group increases Order Intake in 2019 by 21% to EUR 67.7m
2020-01-08 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*SLM Solutions Group increases Order Intake in 2019 by 21% to EUR 67.7m *
*Lübeck, January 8, 2020 - *SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the
"Company"), a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing
technology, achieved an Order Intake value of EUR 67.7m for the full year
2019. This represents a 21% growth compared to 2018.
In the fourth quarter of 2019 SLM Solutions recorded an Order Intake of EUR
29.5m which represents 100% growth year-on-year.
Meddah Hadjar, CEO of SLM Solutions since May 2019, comments: "As announced,
we continue to work on addressing organizational gaps and positioning the
company for long-term growth. Our interest is the long-term potential of SLM
Solutions' technology, however, the team has worked hard and achieved great
progress in the second half of 2019. The double-digit growth in order intake
in 2019 under the current market conditions demonstrates that the
multi-laser technology is critical for additive adoption in all market
segments. I want to thank the SLM team, our partners and our customers in
believing in SLM and in the multi-laser technology.
We still have more work to do, but with the momentum of the second
half-year, we believe that we have taken the right first steps towards a
long-term successful future for SLM Solutions. Sam O'Leary, who is SLM
Solutions' Chief Operating Officer since December 1, 2019, Frank Hülsmann,
SLM's Chief Financial Officer since January 1, 2020, and the rest of the
leadership staff that joined us in 2019 are working together with full
dedication to position SLM Solutions as a market leader in our industry".
The 2019 annual report of SLM Solutions Group AG will be published on March
26, 2020 at www.slm-solutions.com in the "Investor Relations" section.
As announced on July 26, 2019, SLM Solutions' Group revenue and adjusted
EBITDA margin for 2019 will be significantly lower than the former Executive
Board team's originally forecasted Group revenue of EUR 95m and the
originally expected break-even adjusted EBITDA margin.
*About the company:*
Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based
additive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded in the
Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SLM Solutions focuses on the
development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions
in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs
over 400 members of staff in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore,
Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in
particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.
*Contact:*
Georg Grießmann
cometis AG
Phone: 0049 611 20 58 55 61
E-Mail: griessmann@cometis.de
2020-01-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A111338
WKN: A11133
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948769
End of News DGAP News Service
948769 2020-01-08
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 02:30 ET ( 07:30 GMT)
