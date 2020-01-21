Press Release: Social 'Intra'preneurship Motivates Employees, Increases Innovation, and Incites Corporate Transformation, Yunus Social Business Finds

21.01.2020 - 12:04 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, global study interviewed50+ executives and social intrapreneurs (SIs) from almost 50 blue-chipmultinationals, including IKEA, Morgan Stanley, BASF, Allianz, Renault,and SAPDAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Yunus SocialBusinesshttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ncDthmWiD3BzAg4oL63i7SJN_qrxGcLAIm8OtDhjQD9D47i3QXl44YdekB0FaBveb1uw9W6DbXGwVAuRzW0OSCQmPvXWtWVusqcW3MtDOso=, an organization harnessing the power of business to end poverty, todayreleased at the World Economic Forum a global research study on socialintrapreneurship (SI). The study was conducted by a consortium, led byYunus Social Business (YSB), along with partners Porticus, the WorldEconomic Forum's Schwab Foundation, and INSEAD's Hoffmann Institute forBusiness and Society. More than 50 globally based executives and socialintrapreneurs at multinational giants such as IKEA, Morgan Stanley, BASF,Renault, Novartis, Allianz, and SAP, were interviewed during thenine-month study."Business as Unusual: How Social Intrapreneurs Can Turn Companies into aForce for Goodhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Okg4DB7V_n2CobvjoKT7ZXAP0a-FsZCdHKl9a5LzvxTn1H6Vs9QYVnHMuzn0kE80t_aoYbeogOt0xzcxOT3GLPmXa1XKvbkAI9j7he_aT5BhVzIX56ma9MnB3-KndSLxI8whjNAMvqh4IJylOzSl-TCk8L4Fmwez3JX_9Ozb5GDbFm2JJF36elPzKkXL709E9qX4_TvHvgodE3-yE5Fr4g" found that, while addressing important societal problems, SI alsointernally motivates employees and improves employee skill-sets (77%),increases business innovation (50%), and acts as a catalyst for positivecorporate transformation (61%)."The private sector needs to do more if the planet is to have any chanceof achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," saidSaskia Bruysten, CEO and Co-Founder of Yunus Social Business. "Ten yearsago, CEOs had not yet grasped the role businesses have to play in theexistential crisis our world is facing. Fortunately, now most of them do,and our hope is that business leaders can use our report to move fromannouncements to concrete action. Our report's SI playbook will givethem the hands-on tools they need to tackle the world's most challengingproblems through social intrapreneurship, while leveraging their owncore business."The forensic work conducted in identifying and finding socialintrapreneurs yielded an ecosystem of nearly 200 separate practitioners.Additional key findings and takeaways from the study:SI initiatives improve employee engagement, job satisfaction, employeeskills, and talent attraction (77%). SI can be utilized as an HR secretweapon. In a highly competitive employment environment, attracting andretaining top-level talent, particularly the purpose-driven millennialdemographic, is a high priority for companies.For respondents who had C-Level buy-in at any stage, 76% described it asa key success driver for their SI initiative. C-Level executives and keydecision-makers need to be aware of the most pressing social andenvironmental issues affecting their value chain.Strategic alignment: 90% of the initiatives that had C-level buy inaligned with the core business of the company. The initiatives thatstruggled the most to get C-Level attention were the ones that werelaunched mostly as innovative CSR initiatives.Measuring and evaluating the impact generated by SI initiatives is vitalto fully assess the benefits to the company and society.The power of purpose: Successful social intrapreneurs start withintrinsic motivation 59% of intrapreneurs interviewed reported thatthey were inspired by their company's explicit statement of purpose andvalues."One of our most surprising findings was that the biggest obstacle toimplementing a social initiative is internal hurdles," said Bruysten,noting that 84% of interviewees reported internal obstacles were morechallenging than external ones. "A study participant summed internalobstacles up best by calling them the 'corporate immune system thatattacks anything that doesn't look like profit maximization'. That means,for example, that social intrapreneurs might have a tougher time gettinginternal buy-in and necessary resources than they would deliveringmedication or clean drinking water to rural Africa. CEOs who don't takeadvantage of SIs are leaving massive opportunities on the table.""Business as Unusual: How Social Intrapreneurs Can Turn Companies into aForce for Good," "The Social Intrapreneurs' Playbook," and 16 casestudies from business leaders (such as Novartis, SAP, Morgan Stanley,and Total) are also available today for download atwww.yunussb.com/business-as-unusual.About Yunus Social BusinessYunus Social Business (YSB)https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ncDthmWiD3BzAg4oL63i7UD1LtbmlTSZOLefTtfU6jj47gpydgYJENJaDQnYN6a8a-hrsCm_46YH8z7BNp_CmhzQZsp_zEH5pQJGCxnDJGM=believes in the power of business to end poverty, a model pioneered byour co-founder, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus. YSB hassupported or invested in more than 1,800 social entrepreneurs worldwideto build meaningful social businesses in agriculture, health, education,mobility, clean water, and energy. We also accelerate the transformationof corporations into net "people and planet" positive businesses byapplying their core competencies to some of the greatest humanchallenges. Founded in 2011, YSB has headquarters in Berlin and is ledby co-founder and CEO Saskia Bruysten. 