Press Release: Social 'Intra'preneurship Motivates Employees, Increases Innovation, and Incites Corporate Transformation, Yunus Social Business Finds

Released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, global study interviewed
50+ executives and social intrapreneurs (SIs) from almost 50 blue-chip
multinationals, including IKEA, Morgan Stanley, BASF, Allianz, Renault,
and SAP

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Yunus Social
Business
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ncDthmWiD3BzAg4oL63i7SJN_qrxGcLAIm8OtDhjQD9D47i3QXl44YdekB0FaBveb1uw9W6DbXGwVAuRzW0OSCQmPvXWtWVusqcW3MtDOso=
, an organization harnessing the power of business to end poverty, today
released at the World Economic Forum a global research study on social
intrapreneurship (SI). The study was conducted by a consortium, led by
Yunus Social Business (YSB), along with partners Porticus, the World
Economic Forum's Schwab Foundation, and INSEAD's Hoffmann Institute for
Business and Society. More than 50 globally based executives and social
intrapreneurs at multinational giants such as IKEA, Morgan Stanley, BASF,
Renault, Novartis, Allianz, and SAP, were interviewed during the
nine-month study.

"Business as Unusual: How Social Intrapreneurs Can Turn Companies into a
Force for Good
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Okg4DB7V_n2CobvjoKT7ZXAP0a-FsZCdHKl9a5LzvxTn1H6Vs9QYVnHMuzn0kE80t_aoYbeogOt0xzcxOT3GLPmXa1XKvbkAI9j7he_aT5BhVzIX56ma9MnB3-KndSLxI8whjNAMvqh4IJylOzSl-TCk8L4Fmwez3JX_9Ozb5GDbFm2JJF36elPzKkXL709E9qX4_TvHvgodE3-yE5Fr4g
" found that, while addressing important societal problems, SI also
internally motivates employees and improves employee skill-sets (77%),
increases business innovation (50%), and acts as a catalyst for positive
corporate transformation (61%).

"The private sector needs to do more if the planet is to have any chance
of achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," said
Saskia Bruysten, CEO and Co-Founder of Yunus Social Business. "Ten years
ago, CEOs had not yet grasped the role businesses have to play in the
existential crisis our world is facing. Fortunately, now most of them do,
and our hope is that business leaders can use our report to move from
announcements to concrete action. Our report's SI playbook will give
them the hands-on tools they need to tackle the world's most challenging
problems through social intrapreneurship, while leveraging their own
core business."

The forensic work conducted in identifying and finding social
intrapreneurs yielded an ecosystem of nearly 200 separate practitioners.

Additional key findings and takeaways from the study:


SI initiatives improve employee engagement, job satisfaction, employee
skills, and talent attraction (77%). SI can be utilized as an HR secret
weapon. In a highly competitive employment environment, attracting and
retaining top-level talent, particularly the purpose-driven millennial
demographic, is a high priority for companies.

For respondents who had C-Level buy-in at any stage, 76% described it as
a key success driver for their SI initiative. C-Level executives and key
decision-makers need to be aware of the most pressing social and
environmental issues affecting their value chain.

Strategic alignment: 90% of the initiatives that had C-level buy in
aligned with the core business of the company. The initiatives that
struggled the most to get C-Level attention were the ones that were
launched mostly as innovative CSR initiatives.

Measuring and evaluating the impact generated by SI initiatives is vital
to fully assess the benefits to the company and society.

The power of purpose: Successful social intrapreneurs start with
intrinsic motivation 59% of intrapreneurs interviewed reported that
they were inspired by their company's explicit statement of purpose and
values.


"One of our most surprising findings was that the biggest obstacle to
implementing a social initiative is internal hurdles," said Bruysten,
noting that 84% of interviewees reported internal obstacles were more
challenging than external ones. "A study participant summed internal
obstacles up best by calling them the 'corporate immune system that
attacks anything that doesn't look like profit maximization'. That means,
for example, that social intrapreneurs might have a tougher time getting
internal buy-in and necessary resources than they would delivering
medication or clean drinking water to rural Africa. CEOs who don't take
advantage of SIs are leaving massive opportunities on the table."

"Business as Unusual: How Social Intrapreneurs Can Turn Companies into a
Force for Good," "The Social Intrapreneurs' Playbook," and 16 case
studies from business leaders (such as Novartis, SAP, Morgan Stanley,
and Total) are also available today for download at
www.yunussb.com/business-as-unusual.

About Yunus Social Business

Yunus Social Business (YSB)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ncDthmWiD3BzAg4oL63i7UD1LtbmlTSZOLefTtfU6jj47gpydgYJENJaDQnYN6a8a-hrsCm_46YH8z7BNp_CmhzQZsp_zEH5pQJGCxnDJGM=
believes in the power of business to end poverty, a model pioneered by
our co-founder, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus. YSB has
supported or invested in more than 1,800 social entrepreneurs worldwide
to build meaningful social businesses in agriculture, health, education,
mobility, clean water, and energy. We also accelerate the transformation
of corporations into net "people and planet" positive businesses by
applying their core competencies to some of the greatest human
challenges. Founded in 2011, YSB has headquarters in Berlin and is led
by co-founder and CEO Saskia Bruysten. For more information about YSB,
follow us on Facebook
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qXWCsNRYGVNP09oWmomgEPzP5V6aZcitWQ6ug3f8tZ7-OyUH11ivt5uWw3xQdgpOmlWK6FwXQj3BJmA4Sdin3uqTtfFLfxQDloLqDDH7-f4=
, Twitter
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nNvdygyQ15FYUznM9r9Sd5dHsJjR5SgV8JIhV0ZDlOJZ7VKy9oH3jQ7qesM-nVJYF99fn5FRFjNOcRULeSR0ow
, and LinkedIn
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Tm6LlBkU9H7CNqLXZqVwyAiEoce34kHd8OAEQtax-bDsxRL0qtSdnb7so2bxFq_kE8ik-P0H7z_RJfYRBfSgq0R5Uo3QwI-hY9Pm3prtytNUFRoiw9sy-1p8V4b0W6
, or visit us at https://www.yunussb.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e80437b0-f46e-442e-827a-7308ba211e13






(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 06:04 ET ( 11:04 GMT)
