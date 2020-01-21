PRESS RELEASE: Spearmint Resources Corporate Update

21.01.2020 - 09:01 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

09:01

03:01

08:01

DGAP-News: Spearmint Resources Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousSpearmint Resources Corporate Update2020-01-21 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) -*Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) *(the"*Company*") is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company enters2020. Spearmint looks forward to an active year ahead and is currentlyformulating plans to commence work programs on multiple projects in Quebec,BC & the USA.At a time when gold prices have recently reached 7-year highs, Spearmint isplanning to commence a work program on its Perron-East Gold Prospects,located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec. ThePerron-East Prospects, consisting of 4 mineral claim blocks coveringapproximately 2,500 acres, are situated in the direct vicinity of AmexExploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine, and oneclaim block is directly bordering Osisko Metals Inc. The Perron-East Goldproperty covers prospective ground for orogenic gold and polymetallicVMS-(volcanogenic massive sulphide)-style mineralization in a region wellknown for its gold occurrences and historical production. On May 21 and June3, 2019, Amex Exploration announced significant drill results from itsPerron property, which include 32.2 g/t Au over 5.90 m and 30.98 g/t Au over8.50 m. The Perron property is in proximity to the past-producing Normetalmine, from which approximately 10.1 million tonnes grading 2.24% copper,5.41% zinc, 0.526 g/t gold and 44.45 g/t silver were extracted periodicallybetween 1937 and 1975, with development down to a depth of approximately 2.4kilometres (SIGEOM Mine Normetal). Furthermore, on December 5, 2019, AmexExploration Inc. announced additional significant drill results from Perronincluding 41.30 g/t Au over 4.10 m.As the lithium market continues to improve, we want to remind ourshareholders of the drilling success we have experienced on our ClaytonValley Lithium Prospect in Nevada, USA, where the first phase of explorationdrilling in 2018 intersected lithium as high as 1,670 ppm Li. The threeholes drilled into the clay formation during the 2018 program intersectedlithium. Hole 1 had a range of 1670-396 ppm Li over 270 feet averaging 835ppm Li, including 35 feet averaging 1,140 ppm Li. Hole 2 had a range of1570-250 ppm Li averaging 642 ppm Li over 220 feet including 20 feet of 925ppm Li. Hole 3 had a range of 1280-429 ppm Li averaging 772 ppm Li over 195feet including 998 ppm Li over 20 feet. Additional work programs arecurrently being formulated for this project.In British Columbia, we have a large strategic foot print, includingmultiple land packages in the Golden Triangle. We look forward to the 2020work season where we plan to expand on the success we experienced during2019. Some of the 2019 highlights from Spearmint's projects in BC includeencountering elevated Copper, Gold & Silver indicators on the 'Safari'Prospect directly bordering Serengeti Resources; Spearmint encounteredelevated Gold, Silver and Zinc indicators on its NEBA Prospects in theGolden Triangle directly bordering Aben Resources Ltd.; Spearmint hasencountered positive Gold and Copper indicators on its 'Golden Triangle GoldProspects' directly bordering GT Gold Corp.; and Spearmint has alsoencountered Positive Gold and Copper indicators on the Hammernose Prospectdirectly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Ventures Inc. &Sable Resources Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern BC.James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated "With a tailwind now beingenjoyed by the junior mining market, provided by buoyant commodity prices,including the price of gold recently reaching levels unseen over the past 7years, we look forward to an exciting year ahead on multiple projects. Weare currently planning a work program to begin shortly on the Perron-Eastprospect in Quebec. Being in close proximity to Amex Exploration's Perronproperty, Spearmint's Perron-East property is a promising addition to ourportfolio of projects, especially in-light of the substantial drillingsuccess recently experienced by Amex Exploration in what appears to be a newhigh-grade gold district. We also anticipate being able to recommenceoperations in BC and Nevada. Spearmint is funded for, and looks forward tocommencing work programs shortly, with no plans for a share consolidation."*About Spearmint Resources*Spearmint's current projects include the Perron-East Gold Prospectsconsisting of 4 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 2,500 acreslocated in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the directvicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producingNormetal mine, the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 17,142contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRockMetal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, and Spearmint's 'Clayton ValleyLithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. whereSpearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670ppm Li.Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in theGolden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects'comprising of five separate claims blocks totalling 8,265 acres bordering GTGold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering AbenResources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguousland package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering GaribaldiResources Corp, as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari'Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in thenorthern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC directly bordering SerengetiResources Inc., and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acresdirectly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. &Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt located in SouthernBritish Columbia, Canada.Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties inproximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence ofmineralization on the Company's properties.The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo,a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, pleasesend your email address toinfo@spearmintresources.caContact InformationTel: 1604646-6903www.spearmintresources.ca [1]"James Nelson"PresidentSpearmint Resources Inc._The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for theadequacy or accuracy of the content of this release._To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51673 [2]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51673News Source: Newsfile2020-01-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Spearmint Resources Inc.CanadaISIN: CA8473811005EQS News ID: 957525End of News DGAP News Service957525 2020-01-211: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d624b57761ff9e14a03fa321bd4b17f&application_id=957525&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2a67851cef5355c83e20c7b4d578c5da&application_id=957525&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)