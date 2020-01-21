PRESS RELEASE: Spearmint Resources Corporate Update

DAX ®13.466,46-0,61%TecDAX ®3.144,34-0,89%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
Spearmint Resources Corporate Update
Spearmint Resources Corporate Update
Spearmint Resources Corporate Update
2020-01-21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia - January 21, 2020 -
*Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) *(the
"*Company*") is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company enters
2020. Spearmint looks forward to an active year ahead and is currently
formulating plans to commence work programs on multiple projects in Quebec,
BC & the USA.
At a time when gold prices have recently reached 7-year highs, Spearmint is
planning to commence a work program on its Perron-East Gold Prospects,
located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec. The
Perron-East Prospects, consisting of 4 mineral claim blocks covering
approximately 2,500 acres, are situated in the direct vicinity of Amex
Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine, and one
claim block is directly bordering Osisko Metals Inc. The Perron-East Gold
property covers prospective ground for orogenic gold and polymetallic
VMS-(volcanogenic massive sulphide)-style mineralization in a region well
known for its gold occurrences and historical production. On May 21 and June
3, 2019, Amex Exploration announced significant drill results from its
Perron property, which include 32.2 g/t Au over 5.90 m and 30.98 g/t Au over
8.50 m. The Perron property is in proximity to the past-producing Normetal
mine, from which approximately 10.1 million tonnes grading 2.24% copper,
5.41% zinc, 0.526 g/t gold and 44.45 g/t silver were extracted periodically
between 1937 and 1975, with development down to a depth of approximately 2.4
kilometres (SIGEOM Mine Normetal). Furthermore, on December 5, 2019, Amex
Exploration Inc. announced additional significant drill results from Perron
including 41.30 g/t Au over 4.10 m.
As the lithium market continues to improve, we want to remind our
shareholders of the drilling success we have experienced on our Clayton
Valley Lithium Prospect in Nevada, USA, where the first phase of exploration
drilling in 2018 intersected lithium as high as 1,670 ppm Li. The three
holes drilled into the clay formation during the 2018 program intersected
lithium. Hole 1 had a range of 1670-396 ppm Li over 270 feet averaging 835
ppm Li, including 35 feet averaging 1,140 ppm Li. Hole 2 had a range of
1570-250 ppm Li averaging 642 ppm Li over 220 feet including 20 feet of 925
ppm Li. Hole 3 had a range of 1280-429 ppm Li averaging 772 ppm Li over 195
feet including 998 ppm Li over 20 feet. Additional work programs are
currently being formulated for this project.
In British Columbia, we have a large strategic foot print, including
multiple land packages in the Golden Triangle. We look forward to the 2020
work season where we plan to expand on the success we experienced during
2019. Some of the 2019 highlights from Spearmint's projects in BC include
encountering elevated Copper, Gold & Silver indicators on the 'Safari'
Prospect directly bordering Serengeti Resources; Spearmint encountered
elevated Gold, Silver and Zinc indicators on its NEBA Prospects in the
Golden Triangle directly bordering Aben Resources Ltd.; Spearmint has
encountered positive Gold and Copper indicators on its 'Golden Triangle Gold
Prospects' directly bordering GT Gold Corp.; and Spearmint has also
encountered Positive Gold and Copper indicators on the Hammernose Prospect
directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Ventures Inc. &
Sable Resources Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern BC.
James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated "With a tailwind now being
enjoyed by the junior mining market, provided by buoyant commodity prices,
including the price of gold recently reaching levels unseen over the past 7
years, we look forward to an exciting year ahead on multiple projects. We
are currently planning a work program to begin shortly on the Perron-East
prospect in Quebec. Being in close proximity to Amex Exploration's Perron
property, Spearmint's Perron-East property is a promising addition to our
portfolio of projects, especially in-light of the substantial drilling
success recently experienced by Amex Exploration in what appears to be a new
high-grade gold district. We also anticipate being able to recommence
operations in BC and Nevada. Spearmint is funded for, and looks forward to
commencing work programs shortly, with no plans for a share consolidation."
*About Spearmint Resources*
Spearmint's current projects include the Perron-East Gold Prospects
consisting of 4 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 2,500 acres
located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct
vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing
Normetal mine, the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 17,142
contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock
Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley
Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800
acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where
Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670
ppm Li.
Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the
Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects'
comprising of five separate claims blocks totalling 8,265 acres bordering GT
Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben
Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous
land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi
Resources Corp, as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre
'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.
Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari'
Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the
northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC directly bordering Serengeti
Resources Inc., and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acres
directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. &
Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt located in Southern
British Columbia, Canada.
Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in
proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of
mineralization on the Company's properties.
The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo,
a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please
send your email address to
info@spearmintresources.ca
Contact Information
Tel: 1604646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca [1]
"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.
_The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the
adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release._
