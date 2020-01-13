Press Release: STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

13.01.2020 - 11:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

PR NdegC2935CSTMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase ProgramDisclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Period from Jan 06, 2020 toJan 10, 2020AMSTERDAM January 13, 2020 STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company"or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader servingcustomers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announcesfull details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program")disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program wasapproved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by thesupervisory board.STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces therepurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated marketof Euronext Paris, in the period between January 06, 2020 to January 10,2020 (the "Period"), of 354,197 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of itsissued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per shareof EUR 24.6240 and for an overall price of EUR 8,721,760.70.Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course ofthe Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN:NL0000226223), in detailed form.Transactions in PeriodWeighted Market onaverage which theNumber of purchase price shares wereDates of share per share Total amount bought (MICtransaction purchased (EUR) paid (EUR) code)Jan 06, 2020 69,224 23.8100 1,648,223.44 XPARJan 07, 2020 69,928 24.6486 1,723,627.30 XPARJan 08, 2020 72,120 24.4515 1,763,442.18 XPARJan 09, 2020 71,294 25.2825 1,802,490.56 XPARJan 10, 2020 71,631 24.9051 1,783,977.22 XPARTotal forPeriod 354,197 24.6240 8,721,760.70Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total20,177,220 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.2% of theCompany's issued share capital.In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (theMarket Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission DelegatedRegulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades inthe Program are disclosed on the ST website(https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).About STMicroelectronicsST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent andenergy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics atthe heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today,and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving andsmarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation ofmobile and Internet of Things devices.By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands forlife.augmented.In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving morethan 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found atwww.st.com.For further information, please contact:INVESTOR RELATIONS:Céline BerthierGroup VP, Investor RelationsTel : +41.22.929.58.12celine.berthier@st.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=DkA694JCmOV9GQ-OD9XDBquETY5pXGMEHaewcfTt8MrHx-_Y0J12dXIARwW4w3S1zRiOgxO8GDFGdv571baAgK5o9yG8gx7jdzdvhLq8xmQ=MEDIA RELATIONS:Alexis BretonCorporate External CommunicationsTel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08alexis.breton@st.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sHI4OngSBG2GZTBQSwJgXraM6oVbVRStfrACt5ccKdKeB-MZ_hyV61LyXnCJdW4CxhZLQofF8Xg1Sn5lmp9JfoFaWVAETaZO1bOfDd3n4AI=AttachmentC2935C - ST - Disclosure of transactions in Own shares-13jan20https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9229248b-fd6a-4504-913a-33e0ef36cd64(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)