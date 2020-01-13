DAX ®13.492,62+0,07%TecDAX ®3.122,55+0,56%S&P FUTURE3.273,80+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.978,25-0,34%
Press Release: STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

PR NdegC2935C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Period from Jan 06, 2020 to
Jan 10, 2020

AMSTERDAM January 13, 2020 STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company"
or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving
customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces
full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program")
disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was
approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the
supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number
33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the
repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market
of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 06, 2020 to January 10,
2020 (the "Period"), of 354,197 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its
issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share
of EUR 24.6240 and for an overall price of EUR 8,721,760.70.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of
the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN:
NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period




Weighted Market on
average which the
Number of purchase price shares were
Dates of share per share Total amount bought (MIC
transaction purchased (EUR) paid (EUR) code)

Jan 06, 2020 69,224 23.8100 1,648,223.44 XPAR

Jan 07, 2020 69,928 24.6486 1,723,627.30 XPAR

Jan 08, 2020 72,120 24.4515 1,763,442.18 XPAR

Jan 09, 2020 71,294 25.2825 1,802,490.56 XPAR

Jan 10, 2020 71,631 24.9051 1,783,977.22 XPAR

Total for
Period 354,197 24.6240 8,721,760.70



Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total
20,177,220 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.2% of the
Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the
Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in
the Program are disclosed on the ST website
(https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and
energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at
the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today,
and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and
smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of
mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for
life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more
than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at
www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=DkA694JCmOV9GQ-OD9XDBquETY5pXGMEHaewcfTt8MrHx-_Y0J12dXIARwW4w3S1zRiOgxO8GDFGdv571baAgK5o9yG8gx7jdzdvhLq8xmQ=


MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sHI4OngSBG2GZTBQSwJgXraM6oVbVRStfrACt5ccKdKeB-MZ_hyV61LyXnCJdW4CxhZLQofF8Xg1Sn5lmp9JfoFaWVAETaZO1bOfDd3n4AI=


Attachment


C2935C - ST - Disclosure of transactions in Own shares-13jan20
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9229248b-fd6a-4504-913a-33e0ef36cd64








(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 05:00 ET ( 10:00 GMT)
