Press Release: STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PR Ndeg. C2933C



STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year
2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Geneva January 6, 2020 STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global
semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of
electronics applications, announced that it will release its fourth
quarter and full year 2019 earnings before the opening of trading on the
European Stock Exchanges on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the
Company's website at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ITlhhyKLpr-L6yg70VvMjhSg-hk5RnS97PasOj4z_2491OJ9Katy9HRYoN-FJxqBuKzOsm6YBRLKuvKIm2ByTg
www.st.com.

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts,
investors and reporters to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019
financial results and current business outlook on January 23, 2020 at
9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
(ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be
accessible at ST's website,
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=T_gmB84wkr_a-goHZV2d43jm_avX8_KcloD7op34a3kt6e8OOOVXzqRrI5IYdqN3UaFf85S_iiAu7uOzRhzbljmm6fRCZfwHVAcgZ79c3MU=
http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until February
7, 2020.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and
energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at
the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today,
and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and
smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of
mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for
life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more
than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at
www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2V7ReYEIwLVq9MbaAsUvgQja6drVIoYi2oT_6ClRGHU9uCA0XTJ72KtUKmytENgmwSk4oMhv_GTZUXN-rEMqlqMeqYjD5FdQytqX35A8P78=


MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uc29pJAxpoZiYjQEtBTNWbsE6tjJtF34YtS0mFWmgTOwDab7xKB2OTBVFwxHD5IT3jgf8MqaeAc6cnluE9kGuRCjnpRCAHTCrHmMfUjmcA4=


Attachment


C2933C Jan -6 2020 Q4 and Full year 2019 - Final for publication
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4100110a-2c75-46f0-893b-a404441971f1








(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 09:00 ET ( 14:00 GMT)
