Press Release: STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06.01.2020 - 15:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

9:30

3:30

09:00

14:00

PR Ndeg. C2933CSTMicroelectronics Announces Timing for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year2019 Earnings Release and Conference CallGeneva January 6, 2020 STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a globalsemiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum ofelectronics applications, announced that it will release its fourthquarter and full year 2019 earnings before the opening of trading on theEuropean Stock Exchanges on Thursday, January 23, 2020.The press release will be available immediately after the release on theCompany's website athttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ITlhhyKLpr-L6yg70VvMjhSg-hk5RnS97PasOj4z_2491OJ9Katy9HRYoN-FJxqBuKzOsm6YBRLKuvKIm2ByTgwww.st.com.STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts,investors and reporters to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019financial results and current business outlook on January 23, 2020 ata.m. Central European Time (CET) /a.m. U.S. Eastern Time(ET).A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will beaccessible at ST's website,https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=T_gmB84wkr_a-goHZV2d43jm_avX8_KcloD7op34a3kt6e8OOOVXzqRrI5IYdqN3UaFf85S_iiAu7uOzRhzbljmm6fRCZfwHVAcgZ79c3MU=http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until February7, 2020.About STMicroelectronicsST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent andenergy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics atthe heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today,and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving andsmarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation ofmobile and Internet of Things devices.By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands forlife.augmented.In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving morethan 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found atwww.st.com.For further information, please contact:INVESTOR RELATIONS:Céline BerthierGroup VP, Investor RelationsTel : +41.22.929.58.12celine.berthier@st.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2V7ReYEIwLVq9MbaAsUvgQja6drVIoYi2oT_6ClRGHU9uCA0XTJ72KtUKmytENgmwSk4oMhv_GTZUXN-rEMqlqMeqYjD5FdQytqX35A8P78=MEDIA RELATIONS:Alexis BretonCorporate External CommunicationsTel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08alexis.breton@st.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uc29pJAxpoZiYjQEtBTNWbsE6tjJtF34YtS0mFWmgTOwDab7xKB2OTBVFwxHD5IT3jgf8MqaeAc6cnluE9kGuRCjnpRCAHTCrHmMfUjmcA4=AttachmentC2933C Jan -6 2020 Q4 and Full year 2019 - Final for publicationhttps://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4100110a-2c75-46f0-893b-a404441971f1(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)