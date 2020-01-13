DAX ®13.504,44+0,16%TecDAX ®3.127,07+0,71%S&P FUTURE3.273,80+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.978,25-0,34%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG

PRESS RELEASE: Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG (news with additional features)

2020-01-13 / 09:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG *

Frankfurt, January 13, 2020 - Susanna Schneeberger, the member of the KION
GROUP AG Executive Board responsible for Segment Supply Chain Solutions
(Dematic), is leaving the company. As Chief Digital Officer, she was also
responsible for digital transformation. Due to differing views on corporate
strategy, her employment at the KION Group will end on March 31, 2020 by
mutual consent with the Supervisory Board.

"We would like to thank Ms. Schneeberger for her dedicated work to develop
our Supply Chain Solutions segment and to drive forward the digitalization
across the Group. Under her leadership, the SCS business has been stabilized
and its performance significantly improved both in terms of growth and
profitability. We wish her all the best for the future," said Michael Macht,
chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG.

Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of the KION Group, said: "Susanna
Schneeberger has been a driving force behind the Group's process of
digitalization and created a solid foundation and groupwide roadmap for the
further internal and external digital transformation of the Group. I am very
grateful for that."

The tasks of the current Supply Chain Solution and Digital Business
Transformation role will be integrated into the other Executive Board roles.

The Company

The KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services and
supply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION
Group designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimize
material and information flow within factories, warehouses and distribution
centers. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in
Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading
provider of automation technology.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic,
the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated
material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply
chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium
industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economy
segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is
the largest supplier of material handling products in France and OM Voltas
is a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.

With an installed base of more than 1.4 million industrial trucks and over
6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companies
in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has more
than 33,000 employees and generated revenue of EUR8 billion in 2018.

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are for information
purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in
any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various
risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those
described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g.
changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory
reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations,
uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the
availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update
the forward-looking statements in this release.

Further information for the media

Michael Hauger
Senior Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655
Cell: +49 (0)151 1686 5550
michael.hauger@kiongroup.com

Frank Grodzki
Senior Director External Communications & Group Newsroom
Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 96
Cell: +49 (0)151 65 26 29 16
frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com

Further information for investors

Phil Pezus
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 46
phil.pezus@kiongroup.com

Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/kion/951729.html [1]
Subtitle: Susanna Schneeberger

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QQORVWTVGX [2]
Document title: Schneeberger

2020-01-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 951729

End of News DGAP News Service

951729 2020-01-13


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=328063eaf3ce3154545e67fb5560d843&application_id=951729&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf6433426b5ca7b6cfdf27f9a8a8dc72&application_id=951729&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 03:36 ET ( 08:36 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

KION GROUP AG
KION GROUP AG - Performance (3 Monate) 60,64 -0,26%
EUR -0,16
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
08.01. JPMORGAN Neutral
19.12. KEPLER CHEUVREUX Positiv
19.12. UBS Positiv
Nachrichten
09:50 Kion verliert ihre Vorständin für Supply Chain Solutions KION GROUP AG 60,64 -0,26%
09:36 DGAP-News: Susanna Schneeberger verlässt die KION GROUP AG (deutsch) KION GROUP AG 60,64 -0,26%
09:36 PRESS RELEASE: Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG KION GROUP AG 60,64 -0,26%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
09:52 Ifo: Autoindustrie mindert Wachstum 2019 um 0,75 Prozentpunkte
09:51 Bechtle Schweiz kauft Wide Technology Partner BECHTLE 129,70 +0,46%
09:50 Kion verliert ihre Vorständin für Supply Chain Solutions KION GROUP AG 60,64 -0,26%
09:48 Travis Perkins: Change of advisors TRAVIS PERKINS LS-,10 18,34 +0,19%
09:41 Laschet will Bundesgarantie für Strukturhilfen zum Kohleausstieg
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
09:56 Puma: Steht der Ausbruch kurz bevor? Trading-Tipp PUMA 73,40 +1,45%
09:52 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax lässt in Sachen Rekordhoch nicht locker MDAX ® 28.541,57 +0,25%
09:48 Proteste in einem guten Dutzend Städten gegen Siemens geplant SIEMENS 116,44 +0,38%
09:36 DGAP-News: Susanna Schneeberger verlässt die KION GROUP AG (deutsch) KION GROUP AG 60,64 -0,26%
09:35 DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Verteidigungsindustrie erteilt CeoTronics Großauftrag über ca. EUR 1,7 Mio. // Kommunikationssysteme werden durch europäisches Nato-Mitglied eingesetzt (deutsch) CEOTRONICS AG O.N. 2,84 +8,40%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
10.01. Billigflieger Ryanair überrascht alle RYANAIR HLDGS PLC EO-,006 16,23 +0,19%
11.01. Wirecard: Aufsichtsratschef wird ausgewechselt WIRECARD 114,05 +2,84%
10.01. Medigene-Aktie explodiert nach Leukämie-Erfolg MEDIGENE AG NA O.N. 6,85 +23,42%
12.01. Wochenausblick: Neues DAX-Hoch voraus! DAX ® 13.504,33 +0,16%
09:12 Morphosys nach Milliarden-Deal kaum zu bremsen MORPHOSYS 138,20 +1,47%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
09:56 Puma: Steht der Ausbruch kurz bevor? Trading-Tipp PUMA 73,40 +1,45%
09:52 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax lässt in Sachen Rekordhoch nicht locker MDAX ® 28.541,57 +0,25%
09:48 Proteste in einem guten Dutzend Städten gegen Siemens geplant SIEMENS 116,44 +0,38%
09:36 DGAP-News: Susanna Schneeberger verlässt die KION GROUP AG (deutsch) KION GROUP AG 60,64 -0,26%
09:35 DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Verteidigungsindustrie erteilt CeoTronics Großauftrag über ca. EUR 1,7 Mio. // Kommunikationssysteme werden durch europäisches Nato-Mitglied eingesetzt (deutsch) CEOTRONICS AG O.N. 2,84 +8,40%
Marktberichte
09:52 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax lässt in Sachen Rekordhoch nicht locker MDAX ® 28.541,57 +0,25%
09:29 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - Medigene-Aktie weiter auf Haussekurs WIRECARD 114,05 +2,84%
09:23 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax lässt in Sachen Rekordhoch nicht locker MDAX ® 28.541,57 +0,25%
08:50 TRENDUMFRAGE/DAX zum Xetra-Schluss 0,3 Prozent höher erwartet DAX ® 13.504,33 +0,16%
08:38 Aktien Asien: Gewinne - Japans Börse feiertagsbedingt geschlossen HSI 28.906,40 +1,33%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 3 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen