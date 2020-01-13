PRESS RELEASE: Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG

DAX ®13.504,44+0,16%TecDAX ®3.127,07+0,71%S&P FUTURE3.273,80+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.978,25-0,34%
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG (news with additional features)
2020-01-13 / 09:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG *
Frankfurt, January 13, 2020 - Susanna Schneeberger, the member of the KION
GROUP AG Executive Board responsible for Segment Supply Chain Solutions
(Dematic), is leaving the company. As Chief Digital Officer, she was also
responsible for digital transformation. Due to differing views on corporate
strategy, her employment at the KION Group will end on March 31, 2020 by
mutual consent with the Supervisory Board.
"We would like to thank Ms. Schneeberger for her dedicated work to develop
our Supply Chain Solutions segment and to drive forward the digitalization
across the Group. Under her leadership, the SCS business has been stabilized
and its performance significantly improved both in terms of growth and
profitability. We wish her all the best for the future," said Michael Macht,
chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG.
Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of the KION Group, said: "Susanna
Schneeberger has been a driving force behind the Group's process of
digitalization and created a solid foundation and groupwide roadmap for the
further internal and external digital transformation of the Group. I am very
grateful for that."
The tasks of the current Supply Chain Solution and Digital Business
Transformation role will be integrated into the other Executive Board roles.
The Company
The KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services and
supply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION
Group designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimize
material and information flow within factories, warehouses and distribution
centers. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in
Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading
provider of automation technology.
The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic,
the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated
material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply
chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium
industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economy
segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is
the largest supplier of material handling products in France and OM Voltas
is a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.
With an installed base of more than 1.4 million industrial trucks and over
6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companies
in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has more
than 33,000 employees and generated revenue of EUR8 billion in 2018.
Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are for information
purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in
any other jurisdiction.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various
risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those
described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g.
changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory
reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations,
uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the
availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update
the forward-looking statements in this release.
Further information for the media
Michael Hauger
Senior Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655
Cell: +49 (0)151 1686 5550
michael.hauger@kiongroup.com
Frank Grodzki
Senior Director External Communications & Group Newsroom
Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 96
Cell: +49 (0)151 65 26 29 16
frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com
Further information for investors
Phil Pezus
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 46
phil.pezus@kiongroup.com
