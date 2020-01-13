PRESS RELEASE: Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG

13.01.2020 - 09:36 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

09:36

03:36

08:36

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): PersonnelSusanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG (news with additional features)2020-01-13 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Susanna Schneeberger to leave KION GROUP AG *Frankfurt, January 13, 2020 - Susanna Schneeberger, the member of the KIONGROUP AG Executive Board responsible for Segment Supply Chain Solutions(Dematic), is leaving the company. As Chief Digital Officer, she was alsoresponsible for digital transformation. Due to differing views on corporatestrategy, her employment at the KION Group will end on March 31, 2020 bymutual consent with the Supervisory Board."We would like to thank Ms. Schneeberger for her dedicated work to developour Supply Chain Solutions segment and to drive forward the digitalizationacross the Group. Under her leadership, the SCS business has been stabilizedand its performance significantly improved both in terms of growth andprofitability. We wish her all the best for the future," said Michael Macht,chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG.Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of the KION Group, said: "SusannaSchneeberger has been a driving force behind the Group's process ofdigitalization and created a solid foundation and groupwide roadmap for thefurther internal and external digital transformation of the Group. I am verygrateful for that."The tasks of the current Supply Chain Solution and Digital BusinessTransformation role will be integrated into the other Executive Board roles.The CompanyThe KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services andsupply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KIONGroup designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimizematerial and information flow within factories, warehouses and distributioncenters. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks inEurope, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leadingprovider of automation technology.The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic,the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automatedmaterial handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supplychain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premiumindustrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economysegment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick isthe largest supplier of material handling products in France and OM Voltasis a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.With an installed base of more than 1.4 million industrial trucks and over6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companiesin all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has morethan 33,000 employees and generated revenue of EUR8 billion in 2018.DisclaimerThis document and the information contained herein are for informationpurposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or asolicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or inany other jurisdiction.This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to variousrisks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from thosedescribed in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g.changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatoryreforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations,uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and theavailability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to updatethe forward-looking statements in this release.Further information for the mediaMichael HaugerSenior Vice President Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655Cell: +49 (0)151 1686 5550michael.hauger@kiongroup.comFrank GrodzkiSenior Director External Communications & Group NewsroomTel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 96Cell: +49 (0)151 65 26 29 16frank.grodzki@kiongroup.comFurther information for investorsPhil PezusVice President Investor RelationsTel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 46phil.pezus@kiongroup.comAdditional features:Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/kion/951729.html [1]Subtitle: Susanna SchneebergerDocument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QQORVWTVGX [2]Document title: Schneeberger2020-01-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: KION GROUP AGThea-Rasche-Straße 860549 Frankfurt/MainGermanyPhone: +49 69 20110-0E-mail: info@kiongroup.comInternet: www.kiongroup.comISIN: DE000KGX8881WKN: KGX888Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 951729End of News DGAP News Service951729 2020-01-131: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=328063eaf3ce3154545e67fb5560d843&application_id=951729&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf6433426b5ca7b6cfdf27f9a8a8dc72&application_id=951729&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)