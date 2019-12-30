PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years

DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.481,27-0,57%NASDAQ 1008.718,00-0,60%
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO
contract for 5 years
2019-12-30 / 19:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 30 December 2019
*Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years*
As expected, 1&1 Drillisch today exercised the contractually agreed
extension option for the capacity-based MBA MVNO contract with Telefónica
Deutschland. The contracts thus prolongs until 30 June 2025. By extending
the contract, 1&1 Drillisch will to purchase a minimum of 20% of the
Telefónica Deutschland network capacity for another five years starting 1
July 2020; with the option for another up to 10%.
The prolongation complies with the remedies agreed with the European
Commission in 2014 for the integration of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus.
The commercial terms of the five-year extension period follow the rules of
the existing MBA MVNO contract. Telefónica Deutschland is thus securing
relevant revenue streams from the partnership with 1&1 Drillisch for the
future.
The prolongation of the MBA MVNO contract is independent of the so-called
MNO remedy, which allows 1&1 Drillisch to convert the use of the Telefónica
Deutschland network as a MBA MVNO into a national roaming agreement at
unchanged commercial terms. In the context of the MNO remedy, the two
companies already signed a frequency lease agreement on 18 December, which
is still subject to approval by the Federal Network Agency. Both companies
have agreed confidentiality concerning the status of further talks.
We reiterate our full-year 2019 guidance as well as our mid-term targets.
*More Information:*
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com
2019-12-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945023
MDAX TecDAX
End of News DGAP News Service
945023 2019-12-30
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 13:11 ET ( 18:11 GMT)
