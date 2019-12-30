DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.481,27-0,57%NASDAQ 1008.718,00-0,60%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA...

PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO
contract for 5 years

2019-12-30 / 19:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 30 December 2019

*Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years*

As expected, 1&1 Drillisch today exercised the contractually agreed
extension option for the capacity-based MBA MVNO contract with Telefónica
Deutschland. The contracts thus prolongs until 30 June 2025. By extending
the contract, 1&1 Drillisch will to purchase a minimum of 20% of the
Telefónica Deutschland network capacity for another five years starting 1
July 2020; with the option for another up to 10%.

The prolongation complies with the remedies agreed with the European
Commission in 2014 for the integration of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus.
The commercial terms of the five-year extension period follow the rules of
the existing MBA MVNO contract. Telefónica Deutschland is thus securing
relevant revenue streams from the partnership with 1&1 Drillisch for the
future.

The prolongation of the MBA MVNO contract is independent of the so-called
MNO remedy, which allows 1&1 Drillisch to convert the use of the Telefónica
Deutschland network as a MBA MVNO into a national roaming agreement at
unchanged commercial terms. In the context of the MNO remedy, the two
companies already signed a frequency lease agreement on 18 December, which
is still subject to approval by the Federal Network Agency. Both companies
have agreed confidentiality concerning the status of further talks.

We reiterate our full-year 2019 guidance as well as our mid-term targets.

*More Information:*

Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

2019-12-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945023
MDAX TecDAX

End of News DGAP News Service

945023 2019-12-30



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 13:11 ET ( 18:11 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA
TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA - Performance (3 Monate) 2,57 -3,23%
EUR -0,09
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
17.12. DEUTSCHE BANK Positiv
16.12. DZ BANK Neutral
13.12. WARBURG RESEARCH Neutral
Nachrichten
19:11 DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Laufzeit des MBA MVNO-Vertrags um 5 Jahre verlängert (deutsch) TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,57 -3,23%
19:11 PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,57 -3,23%
19:11 DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Laufzeit des MBA MVNO-Vertrags um 5 Jahre verlängert TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,57 -3,23%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
19:38 IRW-PRESS: Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold: -2- REVIVAL GOLD INC. 0,356 -2,198%
19:38 IRW-PRESS: Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold: Rückblick auf das Jahr 2019 REVIVAL GOLD INC. 0,356 -2,198%
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 16,05 ±0,00%
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 16,05 ±0,00%
19:11 DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Laufzeit des MBA MVNO-Vertrags um 5 Jahre verlängert TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,57 -3,23%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
20:05 Aktien New York: Leichte Verluste nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Dow Jones 28.482,41 -0,57%
19:44 ROUNDUP: Kita-Pauschale und mehr Elternmonate - CSU will Familien entlasten
19:40 IRW-News: Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold: Rückblick auf das Jahr 2019 REVIVAL GOLD INC. 0,356 -2,198%
19:22 Britischer Notenbankchef fordert klimafreundlicheres Investieren
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden (deutsch) VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 16,05 ±0,00%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
10:48 BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,65 +3,27%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
12:48 Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,05 -0,57%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,05 -0,57%
27.12. Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 295,30 -0,29%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
20:05 Aktien New York: Leichte Verluste nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Dow Jones 28.481,27 -0,57%
19:44 ROUNDUP: Kita-Pauschale und mehr Elternmonate - CSU will Familien entlasten
19:40 IRW-News: Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold: Rückblick auf das Jahr 2019 REVIVAL GOLD INC. 0,356 -2,198%
19:22 Britischer Notenbankchef fordert klimafreundlicheres Investieren
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden (deutsch) VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 16,05 ±0,00%
Marktberichte
20:05 Aktien New York: Leichte Verluste nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Dow Jones 28.481,59 -0,57%
18:45 Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung kurz vor Jahresende PX 1.115,63 -0,33%
18:20 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste vor dem Jahreswechsel FRA40 6.029,07 -0,05%
18:08 MÄRKTE USA/Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rekordserie MYRIAD GENETICS DL-,01 24,00 ±0,00%
18:07 Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste vor dem Jahreswechsel FRA40 6.029,07 -0,05%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 1 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen