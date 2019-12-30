PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years

30.12.2019 - 19:11 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): AgreementTelefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNOcontract for 5 years2019-12-30 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Munich, 30 December 2019*Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years*As expected, 1&1 Drillisch today exercised the contractually agreedextension option for the capacity-based MBA MVNO contract with TelefónicaDeutschland. The contracts thus prolongs until 30 June 2025. By extendingthe contract, 1&1 Drillisch will to purchase a minimum of 20% of theTelefónica Deutschland network capacity for another five years starting 1July 2020; with the option for another up to 10%.The prolongation complies with the remedies agreed with the EuropeanCommission in 2014 for the integration of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus.The commercial terms of the five-year extension period follow the rules ofthe existing MBA MVNO contract. Telefónica Deutschland is thus securingrelevant revenue streams from the partnership with 1&1 Drillisch for thefuture.The prolongation of the MBA MVNO contract is independent of the so-calledMNO remedy, which allows 1&1 Drillisch to convert the use of the TelefónicaDeutschland network as a MBA MVNO into a national roaming agreement atunchanged commercial terms. In the context of the MNO remedy, the twocompanies already signed a frequency lease agreement on 18 December, whichis still subject to approval by the Federal Network Agency. Both companieshave agreed confidentiality concerning the status of further talks.We reiterate our full-year 2019 guidance as well as our mid-term targets.*More Information:*Telefónica DeutschlandInvestor RelationsGeorg-Brauchle-Ring 50D-80992 Münchent +49 (0)89 2442-1010f +49 (0)89 2442-2000e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com2019-12-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AGGeorg-Brauchle-Ring 5080992 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0Internet: www.telefonica.deISIN: DE000A1J5RX9WKN: A1J5RXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 945023MDAX TecDAXEnd of News DGAP News Service945023 2019-12-30(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)