PRESS RELEASE: Topas Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial with TPM203 in Pemphigus Vulgaris
DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics GmbH / Key word(s): Study
Topas Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial with
TPM203 in Pemphigus Vulgaris
2019-12-18 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Topas Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial with
TPM203 in Pemphigus Vulgaris*
? First program from the Topas platform to enter clinical testing
? TPM203 is one of several proprietary programs being developed by Topas
? Pemphigus vulgaris is an orphan indication that currently has no cure
_Hamburg, 18 December 2019_.
Topas Therapeutics GmbH (Topas), a Hamburg, Germany-based private platform
company leveraging the natural tolerance induction capabilities of the
liver, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a
first-in-human Phase 1 trial evaluating TPM203 in patients with pemphigus
vulgaris (PV), an orphan autoimmune disease. TPM203 is Topas' most advanced
program and the first one from the Company's proprietary Topas Particle
Conjugates (TPC) platform technology to enter the clinic.
"The initiation of the first clinical study with our lead product candidate
is an exciting and at the same time value-generating step forward for
Topas," said Timm Jessen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "Pemphigus vulgaris
is a well characterized disease with extensive knowledge on the most related
autoimmune antigen and biomarkers available. It provides a very good setting
to demonstrate the successful translation of our Topas Particle Conjugates
platform into the clinic. While treatments do exist for this painful
condition, there currently is no cure, and we look forward to advancing
TPM203 with the goal of helping patients with this debilitating disease."
The Phase 1 trial is an open-label study designed to evaluate the safety,
tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of TPM203, as well as to explore early
signs of effectiveness for TPM203 to induce antigen-specific immune
tolerance in this patient population. The study has a single-ascending dose
phase, followed by a multiple dose phase. The trial is planned to treat 24
patients and will be conducted at approximately seven sites in Germany; the
coordinating investigator is Prof. Michael Hertl from the Dept. of
Dermatology and Allergology at University Medical Center Marburg.
*Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform harnesses the liver's natural
immunology capabilities *
Topas' technology platform harnesses the natural mechanisms of the liver to
promote immune tolerance to blood borne antigens. Small peptide-loaded
nanoparticles, Topas Particle Conjugates (TPCs), mimic such blood borne
antigens and are taken up by liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs).
LSECs present these antigens to T cells under anti-inflammatory conditions
conducive to the induction of tolerogenic regulatory T cells (Tregs) and/or
by other mechanisms. Tregs are pivotal for immune tolerance, and their in
vivo generation serves to re-instate healthy immune balance (homeostasis)
and provide a cure for diseases characterized by undesirable or dysregulated
inflammatory immune reactions. The fast and active uptake of circulating
TPCs by LSECs leads to rapid clearance of the particles from the
bloodstream, allows an exact dosing of the antigen residing in the liver and
avoids undesired immune reactions. TPCs provide major competitive
advantages, including in vivo traceability, dose-ability, biodegradability
and scalability along GMP requirements.
*About Pemphigus Vulgaris*
PV, an orphan disease, is an autoimmune condition involving a painful
blistering on the skin and mucous membranes. If extensive, blistering can
lead to life-threatening fluid loss, infection, and disfigurement. In this
disease, patients have autoantibodies against desmogleins (proteins that
play a role in connecting cells), which disrupt the connections between the
squamous cells of the epidermis and cause blisters that can easily burst.
Treatment consists of immunosuppressive agents; prognosis is variable, but
many patients have a higher than normal mortality rate, and there is no
cure.
*About Topas Therapeutics*
Topas Therapeutics GmbH is a private Hamburg, Germany-based biotechnology
company focused on developing products to address areas of major unmet need,
including autoimmune diseases, allergies and anti-drug antibodies. The Topas
Particle Conjugates technology platform induces antigen-specific immune
tolerance by harnessing the liver's natural immunology capabilities. The
Company has several proprietary programs; lead product candidate TPM203 has
recently entered clinical testing for pemphigus vulgaris, an orphan disease.
Other programs are in anti-drug antibodies, celiac disease, Type 1 diabetes,
as well as a multiple sclerosis program that is available for partnering.
Topas has a research and option agreement with Eli Lilly and Company focused
on antigen-specific tolerance induction, and a multi-year agreement with
Boehringer Ingelheim to collaborate in the field of anti-drug antibodies.
Topas' investors include: Epidarex Capital, Gimv, EMBL Ventures, Evotec and
Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund. For additional information, please visit:
www.topas-therapeutics.com [1].
*Contacts:*
*Media Relations Europe*
Topas Therapeutics GmbH MC Services AG
Dr. Timm-H. Jessen Anne Hennecke
CEO / Managing Director Phone +49 211 529 252 22
Falkenried 88 Email
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
20251 Hamburg
*Media Relations U.S.*
Laurie Doyle
Phone +1 339 832 0752
Email Email
jessen@topas-therapeutics.com laurie.doyle@mc-services.eu
Web www.topas-therapeutics.com Web www.mc-services.eu [2]
[1]
2019-12-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
938911 2019-12-18
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=47b19e446c21abfed58f1203339668e6&application_id=938911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ecf2530b218c7f4b08898604a61787e&application_id=938911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2019 07:00 ET ( 12:00 GMT)
