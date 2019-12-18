PRESS RELEASE: Topas Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial with TPM203 in Pemphigus Vulgaris

18.12.2019 - 13:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

13:00

07:00

12:00

DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics GmbH / Key word(s): StudyTopas Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial withTPM203 in Pemphigus Vulgaris2019-12-18 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Topas Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial withTPM203 in Pemphigus Vulgaris*? First program from the Topas platform to enter clinical testing? TPM203 is one of several proprietary programs being developed by Topas? Pemphigus vulgaris is an orphan indication that currently has no cure_Hamburg, 18 December 2019_.Topas Therapeutics GmbH (Topas), a Hamburg, Germany-based private platformcompany leveraging the natural tolerance induction capabilities of theliver, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in afirst-in-human Phase 1 trial evaluating TPM203 in patients with pemphigusvulgaris (PV), an orphan autoimmune disease. TPM203 is Topas' most advancedprogram and the first one from the Company's proprietary Topas ParticleConjugates (TPC) platform technology to enter the clinic."The initiation of the first clinical study with our lead product candidateis an exciting and at the same time value-generating step forward forTopas," said Timm Jessen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "Pemphigus vulgarisis a well characterized disease with extensive knowledge on the most relatedautoimmune antigen and biomarkers available. It provides a very good settingto demonstrate the successful translation of our Topas Particle Conjugatesplatform into the clinic. While treatments do exist for this painfulcondition, there currently is no cure, and we look forward to advancingTPM203 with the goal of helping patients with this debilitating disease."The Phase 1 trial is an open-label study designed to evaluate the safety,tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of TPM203, as well as to explore earlysigns of effectiveness for TPM203 to induce antigen-specific immunetolerance in this patient population. The study has a single-ascending dosephase, followed by a multiple dose phase. The trial is planned to treat 24patients and will be conducted at approximately seven sites in Germany; thecoordinating investigator is Prof. Michael Hertl from the Dept. ofDermatology and Allergology at University Medical Center Marburg.*Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform harnesses the liver's naturalimmunology capabilities *Topas' technology platform harnesses the natural mechanisms of the liver topromote immune tolerance to blood borne antigens. Small peptide-loadednanoparticles, Topas Particle Conjugates (TPCs), mimic such blood borneantigens and are taken up by liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs).LSECs present these antigens to T cells under anti-inflammatory conditionsconducive to the induction of tolerogenic regulatory T cells (Tregs) and/orby other mechanisms. Tregs are pivotal for immune tolerance, and their invivo generation serves to re-instate healthy immune balance (homeostasis)and provide a cure for diseases characterized by undesirable or dysregulatedinflammatory immune reactions. The fast and active uptake of circulatingTPCs by LSECs leads to rapid clearance of the particles from thebloodstream, allows an exact dosing of the antigen residing in the liver andavoids undesired immune reactions. TPCs provide major competitiveadvantages, including in vivo traceability, dose-ability, biodegradabilityand scalability along GMP requirements.*About Pemphigus Vulgaris*PV, an orphan disease, is an autoimmune condition involving a painfulblistering on the skin and mucous membranes. If extensive, blistering canlead to life-threatening fluid loss, infection, and disfigurement. In thisdisease, patients have autoantibodies against desmogleins (proteins thatplay a role in connecting cells), which disrupt the connections between thesquamous cells of the epidermis and cause blisters that can easily burst.Treatment consists of immunosuppressive agents; prognosis is variable, butmany patients have a higher than normal mortality rate, and there is nocure.*About Topas Therapeutics*Topas Therapeutics GmbH is a private Hamburg, Germany-based biotechnologycompany focused on developing products to address areas of major unmet need,including autoimmune diseases, allergies and anti-drug antibodies. The TopasParticle Conjugates technology platform induces antigen-specific immunetolerance by harnessing the liver's natural immunology capabilities. TheCompany has several proprietary programs; lead product candidate TPM203 hasrecently entered clinical testing for pemphigus vulgaris, an orphan disease.Other programs are in anti-drug antibodies, celiac disease, Type 1 diabetes,as well as a multiple sclerosis program that is available for partnering.Topas has a research and option agreement with Eli Lilly and Company focusedon antigen-specific tolerance induction, and a multi-year agreement withBoehringer Ingelheim to collaborate in the field of anti-drug antibodies.Topas' investors include: Epidarex Capital, Gimv, EMBL Ventures, Evotec andBoehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund. For additional information, please visit:www.topas-therapeutics.com [1].*Contacts:**Media Relations Europe*Topas Therapeutics GmbH MC Services AGDr. Timm-H. Jessen Anne HenneckeCEO / Managing Director Phone +49 211 529 252 22Falkenried 88 Emailanne.hennecke@mc-services.eu20251 Hamburg*Media Relations U.S.*Laurie DoylePhone +1 339 832 0752Email Emailjessen@topas-therapeutics.com laurie.doyle@mc-services.euWeb www.topas-therapeutics.com Web www.mc-services.eu [2][1]2019-12-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de938911 2019-12-181: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=47b19e446c21abfed58f1203339668e6&application_id=938911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ecf2530b218c7f4b08898604a61787e&application_id=938911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)