PRESS RELEASE: TransCanna via Lyfted Farms Wins Unanimous Cecommendation for County Approval of Daly Facility Use Permit

DGAP-News: TransCanna Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousTransCanna via Lyfted Farms Wins Unanimous Cecommendation for CountyApproval of Daly Facility Use Permit2019-12-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) -*TransCanna Holdings Inc. *(CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the"Company") is pleased to announce last evening (December 19, 2019) thatLyfted Farms, Inc. ("Lyfted or Lyfted Farms") a wholly owned subsidiary ofTransCanna received unanimous recommendation from the Stanislaus CountyPlanning Commission to recommend to the Board of Supervisors the approval ofthe Daly Project. The Daly project is a 196,000 square foot cannabiscultivation, manufacturing and distribution facility in Modesto, California.The Planning Commission is appointed by the Board of Supervisors of thecounty to assess projects for potential negative impacts and the relativebenefits projects may carry into the community at large. The items ofconsideration before the commission in last night's hearing included both aConditional Use Permit Application for the commercial cannabis uses proposedat the facility, as well as a Development Agreement negotiated betweenLyfted and the county which establishes the relative rights and obligationsof the parties."This recommendation of approval is a significant milestone for the projectas the County Commission has previously voted down several large-scalecannabis projects. We are extremely pleased with the unanimous decision andbelieve it speaks volumes as to the viability of the Project and validatesthe diligent efforts of our Modesto team over the last six months. We'reexcited to proceed with our next steps, a public hearing before the CountyBoard of Supervisors, and subsequently, anticipating their approval, movinginto the State licensing process. Following full local approval by theBoard, the State licensing process is very often seamless. " Commented ZachDrivon Company Council in California"_We are very pleased with the unanimous vote of approval by the CountyPlanning Commission" said Steve Giblin President and CEO of TransCanna "Ourteam in Modesto has worked diligently to meet all the criteria required bythe county. Our goal is to operate a successful business that will add jobsand contribute to the local community_".*About TransCanna Holdings Inc.*TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, companybuilding Cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle, through itswholly-owned California subsidiaries.For further information, please visit the Company's website atwww.transcanna.com [1] or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsSteve GiblinPresident604-609-6199The information in this news release includes certain information andstatements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans andprospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements arebased upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks anduncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of avariety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements orperformance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated bythese forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news.Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially fromthese forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although theCompany believes that the expectations reflected in forward lookingstatements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectationsof any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN