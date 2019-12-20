PRESS RELEASE: TransCanna via Lyfted Farms Wins Unanimous Cecommendation for County Approval of Daly Facility Use Permit

DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.498,32+0,43%NASDAQ 1008.681,20+0,46%
DGAP-News: TransCanna Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TransCanna via Lyfted Farms Wins Unanimous Cecommendation for County
Approval of Daly Facility Use Permit
2019-12-20 / 20:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) -
*TransCanna Holdings Inc. *(CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the
"Company") is pleased to announce last evening (December 19, 2019) that
Lyfted Farms, Inc. ("Lyfted or Lyfted Farms") a wholly owned subsidiary of
TransCanna received unanimous recommendation from the Stanislaus County
Planning Commission to recommend to the Board of Supervisors the approval of
the Daly Project. The Daly project is a 196,000 square foot cannabis
cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facility in Modesto, California.
The Planning Commission is appointed by the Board of Supervisors of the
county to assess projects for potential negative impacts and the relative
benefits projects may carry into the community at large. The items of
consideration before the commission in last night's hearing included both a
Conditional Use Permit Application for the commercial cannabis uses proposed
at the facility, as well as a Development Agreement negotiated between
Lyfted and the county which establishes the relative rights and obligations
of the parties.
"This recommendation of approval is a significant milestone for the project
as the County Commission has previously voted down several large-scale
cannabis projects. We are extremely pleased with the unanimous decision and
believe it speaks volumes as to the viability of the Project and validates
the diligent efforts of our Modesto team over the last six months. We're
excited to proceed with our next steps, a public hearing before the County
Board of Supervisors, and subsequently, anticipating their approval, moving
into the State licensing process. Following full local approval by the
Board, the State licensing process is very often seamless. " Commented Zach
Drivon Company Council in California
"_We are very pleased with the unanimous vote of approval by the County
Planning Commission" said Steve Giblin President and CEO of TransCanna "Our
team in Modesto has worked diligently to meet all the criteria required by
the county. Our goal is to operate a successful business that will add jobs
and contribute to the local community_".
*About TransCanna Holdings Inc.*
TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, company
building Cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its
wholly-owned California subsidiaries.
For further information, please visit the Company's website at
www.transcanna.com [1] or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Giblin
President
604-609-6199
The information in this news release includes certain information and
statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and
prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are
based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and
uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a
variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or
performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by
these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news.
Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the
Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking
statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations
of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as
required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no
obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect
actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events,
changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking
statements or otherwise.
_Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services
Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities
Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this
release._
*NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S.
NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN*
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50994 [2]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50994
News Source: Newsfile
2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TransCanna Holdings Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA89356V1040
EQS News ID: 942035
End of News DGAP News Service
942035 2019-12-20
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 14:43 ET ( 19:43 GMT)
