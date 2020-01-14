PRESS RELEASE: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase and gains Elbstein AG as new investor

DAX ®13.450,83-0,01%TecDAX ®3.090,47-0,11%S&P FUTURE3.279,00-0,33%Nasdaq 100 Future9.067,00+0,99%
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase and gains
Elbstein AG as new investor
2020-01-14 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase and gains Elbstein AG
as new investor*
Wiesbaden, 14 January 2020 - Traumhaus AG announces the successful execution
of the capital increase with a volume of EUR 3,012,454.50 resolved on 30
November 2019. With the entry in the Commercial Register of the Wiesbaden
District Court on 7 January 2020, the company's share capital increased from
EUR 4,428,540.00 to EUR 4,611,113.00 through the issue of 182,573 new shares
(WKN: A2NB7S) at an issue price of EUR 16.50 per share.
The capital market measure was carried out as part of a capital increase
with subscription rights. Elbstein AG acquired a significant proportion of
the new shares indirectly via its subsidiary HCK Wohnimmobilien GmbH, based
in Hamburg. Elbstein AG is an investment company whose investment focus is
on equity investments in predominantly small and medium-sized listed
companies from German-speaking countries. The Management Board and
Supervisory Board of Elbstein AG have many years of professional experience
as well as a high-quality network in the real estate industry and the
capital market.
_"With this step we have succeeded in sustainably strengthening our equity
base and, in addition, strategically developing our shareholder base,"
_explains Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG.
*About the company*
Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of
innovative settlement concepts and serial building in solid construction.
The company covers the entire value chain: from purchase of land (from 3,500
square meters) and project development through construction and marketing to
the subsequent supervision of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the
solution for affordable housing." A key success factor for this is the
sophisticated standardization of all process steps.
Contact Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
Contact Public Relations
Torsten Biallas, b-communication
+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605
t.biallas@b-communication.de
2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 952739
End of News DGAP News Service
952739 2020-01-14
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 04:00 ET ( 09:00 GMT)
