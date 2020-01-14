PRESS RELEASE: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase and gains Elbstein AG as new investor

14.01.2020 - 10:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital IncreaseTraumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase and gainsElbstein AG as new investor2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase and gains Elbstein AGas new investor*Wiesbaden, 14 January 2020 - Traumhaus AG announces the successful executionof the capital increase with a volume of EUR 3,012,454.50 resolved on 30November 2019. With the entry in the Commercial Register of the WiesbadenDistrict Court on 7 January 2020, the company's share capital increased fromEUR 4,428,540.00 to EUR 4,611,113.00 through the issue of 182,573 new shares(WKN: A2NB7S) at an issue price of EUR 16.50 per share.The capital market measure was carried out as part of a capital increasewith subscription rights. Elbstein AG acquired a significant proportion ofthe new shares indirectly via its subsidiary HCK Wohnimmobilien GmbH, basedin Hamburg. Elbstein AG is an investment company whose investment focus ison equity investments in predominantly small and medium-sized listedcompanies from German-speaking countries. The Management Board andSupervisory Board of Elbstein AG have many years of professional experienceas well as a high-quality network in the real estate industry and thecapital market._"With this step we have succeeded in sustainably strengthening our equitybase and, in addition, strategically developing our shareholder base,"_explains Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG.*About the company*Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider ofinnovative settlement concepts and serial building in solid construction.The company covers the entire value chain: from purchase of land (from 3,500square meters) and project development through construction and marketing tothe subsequent supervision of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have thesolution for affordable housing." A key success factor for this is thesophisticated standardization of all process steps.Contact Investor RelationsMichael Bussmann+49 6122 58653 - 68m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.deContact Public RelationsTorsten Biallas, b-communication+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605t.biallas@b-communication.de2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Traumhaus AGBorsigstraße 20a65205 WiesbadenGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.deInternet: www.traumhaus-familie.deISIN: DE000A2NB7S2WKN: A2NB7SListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, MunichEQS News ID: 952739End of News DGAP News Service952739 2020-01-14(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)