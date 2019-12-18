PRESS RELEASE: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases strategic stake in DIC Asset

18.12.2019 - 12:43 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:43

06:43

11:43

DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): InvestmentTTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH further increasesstrategic stake in DIC Asset2019-12-18 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Munich, 18.12.2019*TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases strategic stake in DIC Asset*· 5 percent participation threshold nearly reached· Targeting intercompany participation ("Schachtelbeteiligung") of 10percent in the next stepTTL Real Estate GmbH, an affiliated company of TTL Beteiligungs- undGrundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009), has increased itsdirect stake in DIC Asset AG (ISIN DE000A1X3XX4) to nearly 5 percent andcurrently holds approximately 3,3 million DIC Asset shares.With the purchase of the landmark property "Stadthaus Köln" for EUR 500million at the beginning of December, DIC Asset AG set a new record in theInstitutional Business division with a total purchase volume of EUR 1.8billion. DIC Asset's goal is to increase its assets under management fromcurrently EUR 7.3 billion to a total of EUR 10 billion in the medium term,with Institutional Business accounting for the major part."DIC Asset AG has more than successfully developed its InstitutionalBusiness division this year and also announced further growth in itsCommercial Portfolio. We continue to see an interesting price level heresolely due to the continued significant discount to the net asset value(EPRA NAV) of DIC Asset, which was reported at EUR 16.31 per share in thethird quarter of 2019 and essentially reflects the value of the CommercialBusiness segment. Furthermore, this figure does not include the value of thecashflowstrong Institutional Business segment with an EBITDA of EUR 45million. DIC Asset itself calculated the total value of both divisions atbetween EUR 20.71 and EUR 22.21 per share. The TTL Group has therefore usedthe attractive share prices of recent weeks to further increase itsstrategic stake in DIC Asset AG," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.TTL Real Estate GmbH plans to further expand its DIC Asset Investment on thebasis of the current and forecast business development and, after reachingthe 5 percent threshold, is aiming for an intercompany participation("Schachtelbeteiligung") of 10 percent in DIC Asset AG in the next step.*Media and Investor Relations contact*Annette Kohler-KruseInstinctif PartnersTel. +49 89 3090 5189-23ir@ttl-ag.depresse@ttl-ag.de2019-12-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AGTheresienhöhe 2880339 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 381611-0Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.deInternet: www.ttl-ag.deISIN: DE0007501009WKN: 750100Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 938881End of News DGAP News Service938881 2019-12-18(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)