PRESS RELEASE: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases strategic stake in DIC Asset
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Investment
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases
strategic stake in DIC Asset
2019-12-18 / 12:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 18.12.2019
*TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases strategic stake in DIC Asset*
· 5 percent participation threshold nearly reached
· Targeting intercompany participation ("Schachtelbeteiligung") of 10
percent in the next step
TTL Real Estate GmbH, an affiliated company of TTL Beteiligungs- und
Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009), has increased its
direct stake in DIC Asset AG (ISIN DE000A1X3XX4) to nearly 5 percent and
currently holds approximately 3,3 million DIC Asset shares.
With the purchase of the landmark property "Stadthaus Köln" for EUR 500
million at the beginning of December, DIC Asset AG set a new record in the
Institutional Business division with a total purchase volume of EUR 1.8
billion. DIC Asset's goal is to increase its assets under management from
currently EUR 7.3 billion to a total of EUR 10 billion in the medium term,
with Institutional Business accounting for the major part.
"DIC Asset AG has more than successfully developed its Institutional
Business division this year and also announced further growth in its
Commercial Portfolio. We continue to see an interesting price level here
solely due to the continued significant discount to the net asset value
(EPRA NAV) of DIC Asset, which was reported at EUR 16.31 per share in the
third quarter of 2019 and essentially reflects the value of the Commercial
Business segment. Furthermore, this figure does not include the value of the
cashflowstrong Institutional Business segment with an EBITDA of EUR 45
million. DIC Asset itself calculated the total value of both divisions at
between EUR 20.71 and EUR 22.21 per share. The TTL Group has therefore used
the attractive share prices of recent weeks to further increase its
strategic stake in DIC Asset AG," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.
TTL Real Estate GmbH plans to further expand its DIC Asset Investment on the
basis of the current and forecast business development and, after reaching
the 5 percent threshold, is aiming for an intercompany participation
("Schachtelbeteiligung") of 10 percent in DIC Asset AG in the next step.
*Media and Investor Relations contact*
Annette Kohler-Kruse
Instinctif Partners
Tel. +49 89 3090 5189-23
ir@ttl-ag.de
presse@ttl-ag.de
2019-12-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 938881
End of News DGAP News Service
938881 2019-12-18
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2019 06:43 ET ( 11:43 GMT)
