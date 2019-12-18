DAX ®13.249,66-0,29%TecDAX ®3.039,61-0,70%S&P FUTURE3.197,40+0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future8.609,50+0,04%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH further...

PRESS RELEASE: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases strategic stake in DIC Asset

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Investment
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases
strategic stake in DIC Asset
2019-12-18 / 12:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 18.12.2019

*TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases strategic stake in DIC Asset*

· 5 percent participation threshold nearly reached

· Targeting intercompany participation ("Schachtelbeteiligung") of 10
percent in the next step

TTL Real Estate GmbH, an affiliated company of TTL Beteiligungs- und
Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009), has increased its
direct stake in DIC Asset AG (ISIN DE000A1X3XX4) to nearly 5 percent and
currently holds approximately 3,3 million DIC Asset shares.

With the purchase of the landmark property "Stadthaus Köln" for EUR 500
million at the beginning of December, DIC Asset AG set a new record in the
Institutional Business division with a total purchase volume of EUR 1.8
billion. DIC Asset's goal is to increase its assets under management from
currently EUR 7.3 billion to a total of EUR 10 billion in the medium term,
with Institutional Business accounting for the major part.

"DIC Asset AG has more than successfully developed its Institutional
Business division this year and also announced further growth in its
Commercial Portfolio. We continue to see an interesting price level here
solely due to the continued significant discount to the net asset value
(EPRA NAV) of DIC Asset, which was reported at EUR 16.31 per share in the
third quarter of 2019 and essentially reflects the value of the Commercial
Business segment. Furthermore, this figure does not include the value of the
cashflowstrong Institutional Business segment with an EBITDA of EUR 45
million. DIC Asset itself calculated the total value of both divisions at
between EUR 20.71 and EUR 22.21 per share. The TTL Group has therefore used
the attractive share prices of recent weeks to further increase its
strategic stake in DIC Asset AG," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.

TTL Real Estate GmbH plans to further expand its DIC Asset Investment on the
basis of the current and forecast business development and, after reaching
the 5 percent threshold, is aiming for an intercompany participation
("Schachtelbeteiligung") of 10 percent in DIC Asset AG in the next step.

*Media and Investor Relations contact*

Annette Kohler-Kruse
Instinctif Partners
Tel. +49 89 3090 5189-23
ir@ttl-ag.de
presse@ttl-ag.de

2019-12-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 938881

End of News DGAP News Service

938881 2019-12-18



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 06:43 ET ( 11:43 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

TTL BET.GRDBES.AG INH ON
TTL BET.GRDBES.AG INH ON - Performance (3 Monate) 3,46 ±0,00%
EUR ±0,00
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
12:43 PRESS RELEASE: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH further increases strategic stake in DIC Asset TTL BET.GRDBES.AG INH ON 3,46 ±0,00%
12:43 DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH stockt strategische DIC Asset-Beteiligung weiter auf TTL BET.GRDBES.AG INH ON 3,46 ±0,00%
12:43 DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH stockt strategische DIC Asset-Beteiligung weiter auf (deutsch) TTL BET.GRDBES.AG INH ON 3,46 ±0,00%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
13:38 DGAP-AFR: Grammer AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG GRAMMER 32,55 -0,46%
13:37 DGAP-AFR: Grammer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] GRAMMER 32,55 -0,46%
13:36 IRW-PRESS: Fremont Gold Ltd.: Fremont Gold plant -2- FREMONT GOLD LTD 0,025 ±0,000%
13:36 IRW-PRESS: Fremont Gold Ltd.: Fremont Gold plant den Erwerb des ehemals produzierenden Goldprojekts Griffon von Liberty Gold FREMONT GOLD LTD 0,025 ±0,000%
13:30 ÜBERBLICK am Mittag/Konjunktur, Zentralbanken, Politik
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
13:30 Macron hält an Rentenreform fest - offen für Verbesserungen
13:28 DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker konkretisiert Ergebnisprognose nach starkem dritten Quartal 2019/20 (deutsch) SÜDZUCKER 15,29 +1,19%
13:21 ROUNDUP: Luxemburger Holding will Waffenhersteller Heckler & Koch übernehmen
13:15 ROUNDUP 3: Neuer Auto-Gigant: Opel-Mutter PSA und Fiat Chrysler fusionieren RENAULT 43,58 -0,07%
13:08 DGAP-DD: ADLER Real Estate AG (deutsch) ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 13,34 -0,45%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
17.12. SAP: Darum steht die Aktie heute am DAX-Ende SAP 119,68 -0,73%
17.12. Ceconomy-Aktie stürzt ab – die Gründe CECONOMY ST 4,75 +4,37%
17.12. Boeing: Das Desaster setzt sich fort BOEING 294,85 -0,24%
11:14 Mega-Fusion: Opel und Maserati gehören nun zusammen PEUGEOT SA EO 1 22,39 +1,73%
17.12. Deutsche Post: Es wird teurer DT. POST 34,53 -0,75%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
13:30 Macron hält an Rentenreform fest - offen für Verbesserungen
13:28 DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker konkretisiert Ergebnisprognose nach starkem dritten Quartal 2019/20 (deutsch) SÜDZUCKER 15,29 +1,19%
13:21 ROUNDUP: Luxemburger Holding will Waffenhersteller Heckler & Koch übernehmen
13:15 ROUNDUP 3: Neuer Auto-Gigant: Opel-Mutter PSA und Fiat Chrysler fusionieren RENAULT 43,58 -0,07%
13:08 DGAP-DD: ADLER Real Estate AG (deutsch) ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 13,34 -0,45%
Marktberichte
13:20 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.250,35 -0,28%
13:20 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.250,35 -0,28%
13:07 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Besserer ifo-Index stützt DAX nicht CREDIT AGRICOLE 13,10 -0,08%
13:06 EZB/Coeure: Zielspanne um 2% Inflation besser als Ziel von 1,9%
12:15 MARKT USA/Wall Street wenig verändert erwartet FEDEX CORP. DL-,10 135,40 -6,65%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Ab Januar 2020 gilt die Kassenbonpflicht - also auch, wenn Sie beim Bäcker ein Brötchen kaufen, muss dieser Ihnen einen Kassenbon geben. Was halten Sie davon?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen