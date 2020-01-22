DAX ®13.574,63+0,14%TecDAX ®3.171,43+0,04%S&P FUTURE3.332,00+0,38%Nasdaq 100 Future9.194,50+0,22%
PRESS RELEASE: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH increases DIC Asset stake to 7.1 percent

DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Investment
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH increases DIC
Asset stake to 7.1 percent

2020-01-22 / 12:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 22.01.2020

*TTL Real Estate GmbH increases DIC Asset stake to 7.1 percent *

· Acquisition of around 2.3 million shares as part of a capital increase
by
DIC Asset AG

· Further increase of the stake to around ten percent still targeted

· DIC Asset AG's results confirm investment strategy

TTL Real Estate GmbH, an affiliated company of TTL Beteiligungs- und
Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) has increased its
direct stake in DIC Asset AG (ISIN DE000A1X3XX4) from around 5 percent to
7.1 percent. The newly acquired 2.3 million shares were subscribed to as
part of a capital increase by DIC Asset AG at a placement price of EUR 16
per share.

"DIC Asset AG's excellent business development confirms our investment
strategy", says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG. DIC Asset's operating profit
(funds from operations) increased by 40 percent to EUR 95 million last year,
while assets under management rose significantly to EUR 7.6 billion. For
financial year 2020, DIC Asset AG is forecasting further significant growth
in earnings, with operating profit (funds from operations) again expected to
increase significantly to EUR 104 million up to EUR 106 million. "Based on
these figures and prospects, we consider the DIC Asset share to be extremely
attractive and plan to further expand our investment. In addition, we
acknowledge the 37.5 percent increase in the proposed dividend of EUR 0.66
per DIC share for the 2019 financial year", said Reichert.

Besides the expansion of its direct investment in DIC Asset AG, TTL will
continue its growth course by making further investments as part of its
investment strategy.

*About TTL:*
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009/Stock exchange
symbol TTO) is a listed holding company focusing on the German real estate
market. The Munich-based company has positioned itself well in this market
segment within a short period of time by building up and developing its
investment portfolio and is invested in the most interesting real estate
locations in Germany. As a holding company, its aim is to enter into
profitable investments, to accompany and develop them in order to
participate in their value enhancement and to sustainably increase the
earning power of TTL AG in the interest of its shareholders. TTL invests in
both privately held and listed real estate companies with high dividends. In
addition, TTL also participates in real estate projects and properties via
platforms, whereby TTL Group provides mezzanine financing for these
investments in addition to equity.

*Media and Investor Relations contact*

Annette Kohler-Kruse
Instinctif Partners
Tel. +49 89 3090 5189-23
ir@ttl-ag.de
presse@ttl-ag.de

2020-01-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 958273

End of News DGAP News Service

958273 2020-01-22



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 06:19 ET ( 11:19 GMT)
TTL BET.GRDBES.AG INH ON






