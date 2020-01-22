PRESS RELEASE: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH increases DIC Asset stake to 7.1 percent

22.01.2020 - 12:19 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): InvestmentTTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Real Estate GmbH increases DICAsset stake to 7.1 percent2020-01-22 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Munich, 22.01.2020*TTL Real Estate GmbH increases DIC Asset stake to 7.1 percent *· Acquisition of around 2.3 million shares as part of a capital increasebyDIC Asset AG· Further increase of the stake to around ten percent still targeted· DIC Asset AG's results confirm investment strategyTTL Real Estate GmbH, an affiliated company of TTL Beteiligungs- undGrundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) has increased itsdirect stake in DIC Asset AG (ISIN DE000A1X3XX4) from around 5 percent to7.1 percent. The newly acquired 2.3 million shares were subscribed to aspart of a capital increase by DIC Asset AG at a placement price of EUR 16per share."DIC Asset AG's excellent business development confirms our investmentstrategy", says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG. DIC Asset's operating profit(funds from operations) increased by 40 percent to EUR 95 million last year,while assets under management rose significantly to EUR 7.6 billion. Forfinancial year 2020, DIC Asset AG is forecasting further significant growthin earnings, with operating profit (funds from operations) again expected toincrease significantly to EUR 104 million up to EUR 106 million. "Based onthese figures and prospects, we consider the DIC Asset share to be extremelyattractive and plan to further expand our investment. In addition, weacknowledge the 37.5 percent increase in the proposed dividend of EUR 0.66per DIC share for the 2019 financial year", said Reichert.Besides the expansion of its direct investment in DIC Asset AG, TTL willcontinue its growth course by making further investments as part of itsinvestment strategy.*About TTL:*TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009/Stock exchangesymbol TTO) is a listed holding company focusing on the German real estatemarket. The Munich-based company has positioned itself well in this marketsegment within a short period of time by building up and developing itsinvestment portfolio and is invested in the most interesting real estatelocations in Germany. As a holding company, its aim is to enter intoprofitable investments, to accompany and develop them in order toparticipate in their value enhancement and to sustainably increase theearning power of TTL AG in the interest of its shareholders. TTL invests inboth privately held and listed real estate companies with high dividends. Inaddition, TTL also participates in real estate projects and properties viaplatforms, whereby TTL Group provides mezzanine financing for theseinvestments in addition to equity.*Media and Investor Relations contact*Annette Kohler-KruseInstinctif PartnersTel. +49 89 3090 5189-23ir@ttl-ag.depresse@ttl-ag.de2020-01-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AGTheresienhöhe 2880339 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 381611-0Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.deInternet: www.ttl-ag.deISIN: DE0007501009WKN: 750100Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 958273End of News DGAP News Service958273 2020-01-22(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)