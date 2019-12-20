PRESS RELEASE: United Internet AG acquires 8,715,524 own shares through its public share purchase offer

20.12.2019 - 19:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share BuybackUnited Internet AG acquires 8,715,524 own shares through its public sharepurchase offer2019-12-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*NOT TO TRANSMIT OR DISTRIBUTE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR WITHIN THEUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHERJURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH TRANSMISSION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTES AT THE ENDOF THIS PRESS RELEASE.**Montabaur, 20 December 2019. *Based on the public share purchase offer byUnited Internet AG announced on 9 December 2019, a total number of 8,715,524shares (corresponding to approx. 4.25 % of the share capital of the company)have been tendered to the company by the end of the acceptance period. Thisincludes the 8,135,804 shares tendered by Rocket Internet SE.The offer by United Internet related to a maximum of 9,000,000 shares.Therefore, all declarations of acceptance were considered. The custodianbanks will transfer the tendered shares from the customer accounts againstpayment of the offer price by 31 December 2019.Upon completion of the transaction, the company will hold a total of17,338,513 own shares, corresponding to approx. 8.46 % of the company'sshare capital.Furthermore, United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG accepted, asannounced on 9 December 2019, the public share purchase offer of RocketInternet SE, which related to 15,076,729 shares, for all its 11,219,841Rocket Internet shares. Due to the over-subscription of its share purchaseoffer, Rocket Internet SE was able to consider the declaration of acceptanceby United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG for 8,764,483 shares.Upon settlement of the share purchase offer, United Internet InvestmentsHolding AG & Co. KG will hold 2,455,358 Rocket Internet shares,corresponding to approx. 1.63 % of the share capital of Rocket Internet SE.Oliver Samwer has already undertaken to acquire these shares from UnitedInternet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG by 30 June 2020 at the offer priceon 9 December 2019.*Disclaimer*_This notice may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the UnitedStates of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication is notdirected at or for transmission to, or use by, any person who is a nationalor resident of any state, country or other jurisdiction, or who is locatedin any jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, availability or useof this communication would be contrary to applicable law or would requireany registration or license within such jurisdiction. _Neither this announcement nor its contents may be published, sent,distributed or disseminated in the United States of America by any means orinstrument of interstate commerce or of foreign trade or of the facilitiesof any national stock exchange of the United States of America. Thisincludes, but is not limited to, fax transmission, electronic mail, telex,telephone and the Internet. Copies of this Offer and other related documentsmay not be sent or transmitted to or within the United States of America._This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or asolicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company in theUnited States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. _This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are basedon the current views, expectations and assumptions of United Internet AGmanagement and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that couldcause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from thoseexpressed or implied. Actual results, results or events could differmaterially from those described herein due to, among other things, changesin the general economic environment or competitive situation, risksassociated with capital markets, foreign exchange rate fluctuations andcompetition from other companies, changes in a foreign or domestic legalsystem, particularly with respect to the tax environment, which affectUnited Internet AG, or other factors. United Internet AG assumes noobligation to update forward-looking statements.*About United Internet *With over 24 million fee-based customer contracts and around 37 millionad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internetspecialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high performance "InternetFactory" with approx. 9,250 employees, of which around 3,000 are engaged inproduct management, development and data centers. In addition to the highsales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS by1&1, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel and the brandsof Drillisch Online), United Internet stands for outstanding operationalexcellence with more than 61 million customer accounts worldwide.