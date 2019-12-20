DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.498,96+0,43%NASDAQ 1008.681,12+0,46%
PRESS RELEASE: United Internet AG acquires 8,715,524 own shares through its public share purchase offer

DGAP-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
United Internet AG acquires 8,715,524 own shares through its public share
purchase offer

2019-12-20 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*NOT TO TRANSMIT OR DISTRIBUTE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR WITHIN THE
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER
JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH TRANSMISSION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTES AT THE END
OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.*

*Montabaur, 20 December 2019. *Based on the public share purchase offer by
United Internet AG announced on 9 December 2019, a total number of 8,715,524
shares (corresponding to approx. 4.25 % of the share capital of the company)
have been tendered to the company by the end of the acceptance period. This
includes the 8,135,804 shares tendered by Rocket Internet SE.

The offer by United Internet related to a maximum of 9,000,000 shares.
Therefore, all declarations of acceptance were considered. The custodian
banks will transfer the tendered shares from the customer accounts against
payment of the offer price by 31 December 2019.

Upon completion of the transaction, the company will hold a total of
17,338,513 own shares, corresponding to approx. 8.46 % of the company's
share capital.

Furthermore, United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG accepted, as
announced on 9 December 2019, the public share purchase offer of Rocket
Internet SE, which related to 15,076,729 shares, for all its 11,219,841
Rocket Internet shares. Due to the over-subscription of its share purchase
offer, Rocket Internet SE was able to consider the declaration of acceptance
by United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG for 8,764,483 shares.
Upon settlement of the share purchase offer, United Internet Investments
Holding AG & Co. KG will hold 2,455,358 Rocket Internet shares,
corresponding to approx. 1.63 % of the share capital of Rocket Internet SE.
Oliver Samwer has already undertaken to acquire these shares from United
Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG by 30 June 2020 at the offer price
on 9 December 2019.

*Disclaimer*

_This notice may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United
States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication is not
directed at or for transmission to, or use by, any person who is a national
or resident of any state, country or other jurisdiction, or who is located
in any jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, availability or use
of this communication would be contrary to applicable law or would require
any registration or license within such jurisdiction. _

Neither this announcement nor its contents may be published, sent,
distributed or disseminated in the United States of America by any means or
instrument of interstate commerce or of foreign trade or of the facilities
of any national stock exchange of the United States of America. This
includes, but is not limited to, fax transmission, electronic mail, telex,
telephone and the Internet. Copies of this Offer and other related documents
may not be sent or transmitted to or within the United States of America.

_This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company in the
United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. _

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based
on the current views, expectations and assumptions of United Internet AG
management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Actual results, results or events could differ
materially from those described herein due to, among other things, changes
in the general economic environment or competitive situation, risks
associated with capital markets, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and
competition from other companies, changes in a foreign or domestic legal
system, particularly with respect to the tax environment, which affect
United Internet AG, or other factors. United Internet AG assumes no
obligation to update forward-looking statements.

*About United Internet *
With over 24 million fee-based customer contracts and around 37 million
ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet
specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high performance "Internet
Factory" with approx. 9,250 employees, of which around 3,000 are engaged in
product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high
sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS by
1&1, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel and the brands
of Drillisch Online), United Internet stands for outstanding operational
excellence with more than 61 million customer accounts worldwide.

*Contact*
United Internet AG
Mathias Brandes
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de

2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 942019

End of News DGAP News Service

942019 2019-12-20



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 13:30 ET ( 18:30 GMT)
