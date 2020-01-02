DAX ®13.347,31+0,74%TecDAX ®3.051,26+1,20%S&P FUTURE3.248,70+0,54%Nasdaq 100 Future8.752,25+0,44%
PRESS RELEASE: VARTA AG: VARTA AG successfully completes acquisition of VARTA Consumer Batteries business from Energizer

DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
VARTA AG: VARTA AG successfully completes acquisition of VARTA Consumer
Batteries business from Energizer

2020-01-02 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Corporate News *

Ellwangen, 2 January 2020

*VARTA AG successfully completes acquisition of VARTA Consumer Batteries
business from Energizer*

? *Acquisition creates one of the world's leading manufacturer
of battery solutions with comprehensive product portfolio*

? *Worldwide VARTA brand rights for portable batteries,
microbatteries and energy storage systems reunited under the
umbrella of VARTA AG *

? *High, stable cash flow of VARTA Consumer will help to
finance further expansion of rapidly growing lithium-ion
production in the medium term*

Today the battery manufacturer VARTA AG successfully completed the
acquisition of the Europe-based VARTA Consumer Batteries business ("VARTA
Consumer") from US-based Energizer Holdings, Inc. VARTA Consumer comprises
numerous national subsidiaries and has its main production site in
Dischingen, Germany. The European Commission had already approved the
transaction on 3 December 2019; in this context, VARTA AG has made a
commitment to continue to supply existing and potential customers with
hearing aid batteries for a specified period of time.

With the acquisition of VARTA Consumer, VARTA AG has created a leading
global manufacturer of battery solutions with a comprehensive product
portfolio. As a result of the transaction, the worldwide VARTA brand rights
for portable batteries, microbatteries and energy storage systems will once
again be united under the umbrella of VARTA AG. This strengthens the brand
image of VARTA products in all segments.

Herbert Schein, CEO of VARTA AG, said: "We are delighted to have
successfully completed the transaction. With this deal, we are seizing the
unique opportunity to bring together businesses that belong together. We are
ideally positioned for the future, especially for the massive expansion of
our highly profitable lithium-ion production."

VARTA AG acquired VARTA Consumer at an enterprise value of EUR 180 million.
The final price will be determined on the basis of a closing balance sheet
to be prepared on the closing date.

Steffen Munz, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of VARTA AG, adds: "In the
medium term, VARTA Consumer's attractive cash flow profile will play a
crucial role in financing the further expansion of our rapidly growing
lithium-ion production."

*About VARTA AG *

As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business
segments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operating
subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already today
an innovation leader in the microbatteries sector and one of the market
leaders for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspires
to market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in wearables and, in
particular, hearables. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energy
solutions for customized battery storage systems for OEM customers and the
design, system

integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems.
The VARTA AG Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more
than 75 countries around the world, with four production and assembly
facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia,
Europe and the USA.

*About VARTA Consumer *

VARTA Consumer based in Ellwangen, is a supplier of innovative quality
products, including batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portable
power (power banks), special batteries and lights. VARTA Consumer Batteries
stands for strong product ideas - developed with the know-how of more than
130 years -, quality, design and a wide product range. VARTA Consumer's
strong focus on consumer lifestyles and close cooperation with retailers
enables the company to respond fast and flexibly to current equipment trends
with optimised energy solutions in the dynamic Fast Moving Consumer Goods
(FMCG) market.

*Contact:*
Nicole Selle Bernhard Wolf
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
Tel: +49 79 61 921-221 Tel.: +49 79 61 921-969
nicole.selle@varta-ag.com bernhard.wolf@varta-ag.com

2020-01-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 944813

End of News DGAP News Service

944813 2020-01-02



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 06:00 ET ( 11:00 GMT)
