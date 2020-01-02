PRESS RELEASE: VARTA AG: VARTA AG successfully completes acquisition of VARTA Consumer Batteries business from Energizer

02.01.2020 - 12:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:00

06:00

11:00

DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Mergers & AcquisitionsVARTA AG: VARTA AG successfully completes acquisition of VARTA ConsumerBatteries business from Energizer2020-01-02 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Corporate News *Ellwangen, 2 January 2020*VARTA AG successfully completes acquisition of VARTA Consumer Batteriesbusiness from Energizer*? *Acquisition creates one of the world's leading manufacturerof battery solutions with comprehensive product portfolio*? *Worldwide VARTA brand rights for portable batteries,microbatteries and energy storage systems reunited under theumbrella of VARTA AG *? *High, stable cash flow of VARTA Consumer will help tofinance further expansion of rapidly growing lithium-ionproduction in the medium term*Today the battery manufacturer VARTA AG successfully completed theacquisition of the Europe-based VARTA Consumer Batteries business ("VARTAConsumer") from US-based Energizer Holdings, Inc. VARTA Consumer comprisesnumerous national subsidiaries and has its main production site inDischingen, Germany. The European Commission had already approved thetransaction on 3 December 2019; in this context, VARTA AG has made acommitment to continue to supply existing and potential customers withhearing aid batteries for a specified period of time.With the acquisition of VARTA Consumer, VARTA AG has created a leadingglobal manufacturer of battery solutions with a comprehensive productportfolio. As a result of the transaction, the worldwide VARTA brand rightsfor portable batteries, microbatteries and energy storage systems will onceagain be united under the umbrella of VARTA AG. This strengthens the brandimage of VARTA products in all segments.Herbert Schein, CEO of VARTA AG, said: "We are delighted to havesuccessfully completed the transaction. With this deal, we are seizing theunique opportunity to bring together businesses that belong together. We areideally positioned for the future, especially for the massive expansion ofour highly profitable lithium-ion production."VARTA AG acquired VARTA Consumer at an enterprise value of EUR 180 million.The final price will be determined on the basis of a closing balance sheetto be prepared on the closing date.Steffen Munz, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of VARTA AG, adds: "In themedium term, VARTA Consumer's attractive cash flow profile will play acrucial role in financing the further expansion of our rapidly growinglithium-ion production."*About VARTA AG *As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the businesssegments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operatingsubsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already todayan innovation leader in the microbatteries sector and one of the marketleaders for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspiresto market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in wearables and, inparticular, hearables. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energysolutions for customized battery storage systems for OEM customers and thedesign, systemintegration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems.The VARTA AG Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in morethan 75 countries around the world, with four production and assemblyfacilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia,Europe and the USA.*About VARTA Consumer *VARTA Consumer based in Ellwangen, is a supplier of innovative qualityproducts, including batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portablepower (power banks), special batteries and lights. VARTA Consumer Batteriesstands for strong product ideas - developed with the know-how of more than130 years -, quality, design and a wide product range. VARTA Consumer'sstrong focus on consumer lifestyles and close cooperation with retailersenables the company to respond fast and flexibly to current equipment trendswith optimised energy solutions in the dynamic Fast Moving Consumer Goods(FMCG) market.*Contact:*Nicole Selle Bernhard WolfCorporate Communications Investor RelationsTel: +49 79 61 921-221 Tel.: +49 79 61 921-969nicole.selle@varta-ag.com bernhard.wolf@varta-ag.com2020-01-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: VARTA AGVARTA-Platz 173479 EllwangenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)791-921-0E-mail: info@varta-ag.comInternet: www.varta-ag.comISIN: DE000A0TGJ55WKN: A0TGJ5Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 944813End of News DGAP News Service944813 2020-01-02(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)