PRESS RELEASE: VARTA AG: VARTA AG takes off for the future with VARTA Consumer

09.01.2020

DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousVARTA AG: VARTA AG takes off for the future with VARTA Consumer2020-01-09 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Corporate News *Ellwangen, 9 January, 2020*VARTA AG takes off for the future with VARTA Consumer*? *Acquisition of VARTA Consumer completed*? *VARTA Consumer to focus exclusively on battery business*? *Elimination of services for the appliances business(distribution of household appliances) of the former ownerrequires adjustment of personnel capacities at VARTA Consumerin EMEA*? *Strong growth in lithium-ion production creates severalhundred new jobs*? *VARTA AG Group is divided into the two segments"Microbatteries and Solutions" and "Household Batteries"*VARTA AG, technology and innovation leader in its industry and one of theworld's leading suppliers of lithium-ion batteries, especially for wirelesspremium headsets, completed the acquisition of the VARTA Consumer Batteriesbusiness ("*VARTA Consumer*"), headquartered in Europe, on January 2, 2020.The company was thus setting the course for a successful joint future underthe umbrella of the VARTA AG Group.The acquisition of VARTA Consumer, completed on January 2, 2020, puts thebusiness model of the VARTA AG Group on an even broader basis andstrengthens the brand image of all VARTA products.In addition to the successful battery business, VARTA Consumer Servicesprovided services for the appliances-sector (including household appliancesand pet food) of the former owner Spectrum Brands, which will no longerapply. VARTA AG will continue to focus exclusively on the battery businessin the future. As a result of this and other synergy effects, it will benecessary to adjust personnel capacities of the VARTA Consumer business inEMEA by around 220 full-time positions expected by the end of 2020. Therespective changes will be conducted in a socially responsible manner and inclose consultation with employee representatives and trade unions.*Further strong growth expected in the lithium-ion segment*At the same time, the Group is benefitting from the sustained high demandfor premium headsets, whose market is growing by approximately 30 per centannually. VARTA AG has gained unique competitive advantages in this segmentand is growing significantly faster than the market. The company istherefore massively expanding its production capacities. As a result of thisstrong growth, several hundred new jobs will be created in the Group in thenear future. As far as possible, they will be filled by VARTA Consumeremployees.Herbert Schein, CEO of the VARTA AG Group, says: "We are proud to haveseized this opportunity to bring together what belongs together. With VARTAConsumer, we are strengthening our brand image, expanding our productportfolio and tapping new business potential. The strong growth of our groupis particularly in the area of lithium-ion technology. Due to the highdemand for VARTA lithium-ion batteries, we are continuing to massivelyexpand our production capacities."*Two segments: "Microbatteries & Solutions" and "Household Batteries"*The Consumer Batteries business, together with the energy storage businessof the former VARTA AG, will form the new segment "Household Batteries" inthe future. Within the VARTA AG Group, the division will focus on theconsumer business with its own sales, marketing and production. Theadministrative functions of VARTA Consumer, such as IT, Finance, Purchasingor Human Resources, will be integrated into the existing infrastructure ofthe VARTA AG Group.The microbatteries business and the "Power Pack Solutions" division will becombined in the "Microbatteries & Solutions" segment. This also includes thelithium-ion battery business. The focus of "Microbatteries & Solutions" willbe on the OEM business in the future. The expected strong growth inlithium-ion batteries will significantly increase the workforce in the new"Microbatteries & Solutions" segment.*About VARTA AG *VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio, rangingfrom microbatteries, household batteries, energy storage systems tocustomer-specific battery solutions for a wide range of applications, and,as a technology leader, sets industry standards in key areas. As the parentcompany of the Group, it operates in the business segments "Microbatteries &Solutions" and "Household Batteries".The "Microbatteries & Solutions" segment focuses on the OEM business formicrobatteries as well as on the lithium-ion battery pack business. Throughintensive research and development, VARTA sets global standards in themicrobattery sector and is a recognized innovation leader in the importantgrowth markets of lithium-ion technology and primary hearing aid batteries.The "Household Batteries" segment comprises the battery business for endcustomers, including household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers,portable power (power banks) and lights as well as energy storage devices.The VARTA AG Group currently employs almost 4,000 people. With fiveproduction and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia, and distributioncenters in Asia, Europe and the USA, VARTA AG's operating subsidiaries arecurrently active in over 75 countries worldwide.*Contact:*Nicole Selle Bernhard WolfCorporate Communications Investor RelationsTel: +49 79 61 921-221 Tel.: +49 79 61 921-969nicole.selle@varta-ag.com bernhard.wolf@varta-ag.com2020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: VARTA AGVARTA-Platz 173479 EllwangenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)791-921-0E-mail: info@varta-ag.comInternet: www.varta-ag.comISIN: DE000A0TGJ55WKN: A0TGJ5Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 947875End of News DGAP News Service947875 2020-01-09(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 09, 2020ET (GMT)