PRESS RELEASE: VARTA AG: VARTA AG takes off for the future with VARTA Consumer
DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VARTA AG: VARTA AG takes off for the future with VARTA Consumer
2020-01-09 / 10:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Corporate News *
Ellwangen, 9 January, 2020
*VARTA AG takes off for the future with VARTA Consumer*
? *Acquisition of VARTA Consumer completed*
? *VARTA Consumer to focus exclusively on battery business*
? *Elimination of services for the appliances business
(distribution of household appliances) of the former owner
requires adjustment of personnel capacities at VARTA Consumer
in EMEA*
? *Strong growth in lithium-ion production creates several
hundred new jobs*
? *VARTA AG Group is divided into the two segments
"Microbatteries and Solutions" and "Household Batteries"*
VARTA AG, technology and innovation leader in its industry and one of the
world's leading suppliers of lithium-ion batteries, especially for wireless
premium headsets, completed the acquisition of the VARTA Consumer Batteries
business ("*VARTA Consumer*"), headquartered in Europe, on January 2, 2020.
The company was thus setting the course for a successful joint future under
the umbrella of the VARTA AG Group.
The acquisition of VARTA Consumer, completed on January 2, 2020, puts the
business model of the VARTA AG Group on an even broader basis and
strengthens the brand image of all VARTA products.
In addition to the successful battery business, VARTA Consumer Services
provided services for the appliances-sector (including household appliances
and pet food) of the former owner Spectrum Brands, which will no longer
apply. VARTA AG will continue to focus exclusively on the battery business
in the future. As a result of this and other synergy effects, it will be
necessary to adjust personnel capacities of the VARTA Consumer business in
EMEA by around 220 full-time positions expected by the end of 2020. The
respective changes will be conducted in a socially responsible manner and in
close consultation with employee representatives and trade unions.
*Further strong growth expected in the lithium-ion segment*
At the same time, the Group is benefitting from the sustained high demand
for premium headsets, whose market is growing by approximately 30 per cent
annually. VARTA AG has gained unique competitive advantages in this segment
and is growing significantly faster than the market. The company is
therefore massively expanding its production capacities. As a result of this
strong growth, several hundred new jobs will be created in the Group in the
near future. As far as possible, they will be filled by VARTA Consumer
employees.
Herbert Schein, CEO of the VARTA AG Group, says: "We are proud to have
seized this opportunity to bring together what belongs together. With VARTA
Consumer, we are strengthening our brand image, expanding our product
portfolio and tapping new business potential. The strong growth of our group
is particularly in the area of lithium-ion technology. Due to the high
demand for VARTA lithium-ion batteries, we are continuing to massively
expand our production capacities."
*Two segments: "Microbatteries & Solutions" and "Household Batteries"*
The Consumer Batteries business, together with the energy storage business
of the former VARTA AG, will form the new segment "Household Batteries" in
the future. Within the VARTA AG Group, the division will focus on the
consumer business with its own sales, marketing and production. The
administrative functions of VARTA Consumer, such as IT, Finance, Purchasing
or Human Resources, will be integrated into the existing infrastructure of
the VARTA AG Group.
The microbatteries business and the "Power Pack Solutions" division will be
combined in the "Microbatteries & Solutions" segment. This also includes the
lithium-ion battery business. The focus of "Microbatteries & Solutions" will
be on the OEM business in the future. The expected strong growth in
lithium-ion batteries will significantly increase the workforce in the new
"Microbatteries & Solutions" segment.
*About VARTA AG *
VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio, ranging
from microbatteries, household batteries, energy storage systems to
customer-specific battery solutions for a wide range of applications, and,
as a technology leader, sets industry standards in key areas. As the parent
company of the Group, it operates in the business segments "Microbatteries &
Solutions" and "Household Batteries".
The "Microbatteries & Solutions" segment focuses on the OEM business for
microbatteries as well as on the lithium-ion battery pack business. Through
intensive research and development, VARTA sets global standards in the
microbattery sector and is a recognized innovation leader in the important
growth markets of lithium-ion technology and primary hearing aid batteries.
The "Household Batteries" segment comprises the battery business for end
customers, including household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers,
portable power (power banks) and lights as well as energy storage devices.
The VARTA AG Group currently employs almost 4,000 people. With five
production and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia, and distribution
centers in Asia, Europe and the USA, VARTA AG's operating subsidiaries are
currently active in over 75 countries worldwide.
*Contact:*
Nicole Selle Bernhard Wolf
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
Tel: +49 79 61 921-221 Tel.: +49 79 61 921-969
nicole.selle@varta-ag.com bernhard.wolf@varta-ag.com
2020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 947875
End of News DGAP News Service
947875 2020-01-09
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 09, 2020 04:33 ET ( 09:33 GMT)
