Press Release: Verizon and HERE join forces to create revolutionary safety and navigational systems

Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband and low-latency Mobile Edge Compute (MEC)infrastructure, combined with HERE Technologies' highly precise mappingand advanced edge AI perception, are coming together to reimagine afuture of enhanced road safety and precise localization for navigationJanuary 6, 2020Las Vegas, CES 2020 Today, HERE Technologies, and Verizon announced astrategic partnership to explore cutting-edge applications of Verizon's5G Ultra-Wideband network and multi-access edge compute (MEC) platform,5G Edge, coupled with HERE location, data technology and autonomousvehicle expertise. The partnership focuses on co-innovation for a widerange of enterprise, industrial and consumer-facing use cases. The twocompanies are starting their collaboration by working on vehicle andpedestrian safety such as collision avoidance, and better locationidentification and navigation for ridesharing pick-up/drop-off anddelivery services.HERE will be providing Verizon with access to a range of location data,SDKs, and APIs from the HERE platform. Verizon and HERE are alsoplanning to develop new connected services to benefit a range ofindustries, from automotive to smart cities, to transport and logistics.The collaboration will initially focus on two proofs of concept:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUs6ZKY6RZA&feature=youtu.be CollisionAvoidance is intended to increase pedestrian and driver safety bycombining Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband capabilities with HERE's HD LiveMap and Live Sense computer vision technology to create avehicle-to-network (V2N) communication system. HERE's Live Sense SDKidentifies vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, etc. and barriers from avehicle-mounted mobile phone. This data will then be sent to Verizon's 5GEdge, where the Collision Avoidance AI predicts likely travel paths andwarns vehicles of impending potential collisions.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5jV6Bv6pws&feature=youtu.be VisualPositioning Service (VPS) is designed to enable near-instantaneousidentification of a specific location with sub-meter accuracy using imagecapture. Proprietary 3D positioning algorithms from HERE analyze imagesor videos for accurate positioning, which occurs in near real-time viaVerizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network and 5G Edge. VPS is a complementarysolution to signal-based location technologies, such as GPS, because itdoes not rely on a remote server and is less hindered by tall buildingsor signal deserts. The technology is also adaptable for indoor use."5G will be a game changer for many use cases in every industry. Thescale of the Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband network is designed to enablehigher-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity necessary for more precisepositioning," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE. "Our partnership withVerizon not only allows us to tap into the innovation potential of 5Gbut also highlights what is possible when this technology is locationintelligence enabled: connected services that are designed to make ourworld safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable.""This collaboration with HERE further proves Verizon's commitment toinnovating around and improving location services and pedestrian andintersection safety," said Ashley Vogt, Senior Product Manager, AdvancedMapping at Verizon. "By harnessing the power of Verizon 5GUltra-Wideband and 5G Edge, along with HERE's proprietary 3D positioningalgorithms, we are driving together toward a safer and more precisefuture."Visiting CES?For more information on this partnership and its initiatives, pleasejoin us for a discussion featuring Matt Preyss, Product MarketingManager, Autonomous Driving & Connected Services, HERE Technologies andAshley Vogt, Senior Product Manager, Advanced Mapping, Verizon LocationTechnology.When: Wednesday, January 8 from 10 -am.Where: Highlights Stage at the HERE Technologies booth, LVCC, CentralPlaza, CP-2Media ContactsJames Overstall+49 171 533 4418james.overstall@here.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QlsEpmFgnfPyWCPktl_7zaOXSkbb8NokkK2KK4vy6j62tuWTSnA9_hFKkRQcjGmSSIvIhStRJ9RzFi82cvgxbc6AqF18_Xqg0mZmR-TDlfQ=Kimberly Ancin908.801.0500https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yEoCM1_y6YFS4DZblshDHR4xemRxD49hrVUa5fDdi3DQyeNSElUQDFiwrd502wQPVeJe4o7BpEgLrrBYbqg38BNBTpbRpPWz0rxA6PTLAzHBF0p02oZ_dl3LEkI4RRrPKimberly.Ancin@verizon.comAbout HERE TechnologiesHERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businessesand cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveragingour open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes -from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize itsassets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn moreabout HERE, please visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=e6znPGfU4ABaKyPozEN349AudqyU8E_z6WzhMhXQrr2zzTB5Vzb1Tc66yXahx3tfVj-bu4Lr2sA7A8210ki0UQwww.here.com andhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9yhGGOUSlv5dh8a-n0PI9JVD2VyYixrV1t1tkJLyBGWXH9Z5xPknw17PmyS3qsnxrT6Ph5B_DiK32jpDy1SnFwhttp://360.here.com.About VerizonVerizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30,2000, and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leadingproviders of communications, information and entertainment products andservices. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around theworld, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The companyoffers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winningnetworks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility,reliable network connectivity, security and control:https://www.verizon.com.AttachmentVerizon and HERE Technologies are partnering to explore cutting-edgeapplications of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband networkhttps://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bc93b8d-6495-41ce-95fa-ec38c8ad9269(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)