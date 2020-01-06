DAX ®13.054,11-1,25%TecDAX ®2.982,17-1,76%Dow Jones28.494,06-0,49%NASDAQ 1008.793,90-0,88%
Press Release: Verizon and HERE join forces to create revolutionary safety and navigational systems
Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband and low-latency Mobile Edge Compute (MEC)
infrastructure, combined with HERE Technologies' highly precise mapping
and advanced edge AI perception, are coming together to reimagine a
future of enhanced road safety and precise localization for navigation
January 6, 2020
Las Vegas, CES 2020 Today, HERE Technologies, and Verizon announced a
strategic partnership to explore cutting-edge applications of Verizon's
5G Ultra-Wideband network and multi-access edge compute (MEC) platform,
5G Edge, coupled with HERE location, data technology and autonomous
vehicle expertise. The partnership focuses on co-innovation for a wide
range of enterprise, industrial and consumer-facing use cases. The two
companies are starting their collaboration by working on vehicle and
pedestrian safety such as collision avoidance, and better location
identification and navigation for ridesharing pick-up/drop-off and
delivery services.
HERE will be providing Verizon with access to a range of location data,
SDKs, and APIs from the HERE platform. Verizon and HERE are also
planning to develop new connected services to benefit a range of
industries, from automotive to smart cities, to transport and logistics.
The collaboration will initially focus on two proofs of concept:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUs6ZKY6RZA&feature=youtu.be Collision
Avoidance is intended to increase pedestrian and driver safety by
combining Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband capabilities with HERE's HD Live
Map and Live Sense computer vision technology to create a
vehicle-to-network (V2N) communication system. HERE's Live Sense SDK
identifies vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, etc. and barriers from a
vehicle-mounted mobile phone. This data will then be sent to Verizon's 5G
Edge, where the Collision Avoidance AI predicts likely travel paths and
warns vehicles of impending potential collisions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5jV6Bv6pws&feature=youtu.be Visual
Positioning Service (VPS) is designed to enable near-instantaneous
identification of a specific location with sub-meter accuracy using image
capture. Proprietary 3D positioning algorithms from HERE analyze images
or videos for accurate positioning, which occurs in near real-time via
Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network and 5G Edge. VPS is a complementary
solution to signal-based location technologies, such as GPS, because it
does not rely on a remote server and is less hindered by tall buildings
or signal deserts. The technology is also adaptable for indoor use.
"5G will be a game changer for many use cases in every industry. The
scale of the Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband network is designed to enable
higher-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity necessary for more precise
positioning," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE. "Our partnership with
Verizon not only allows us to tap into the innovation potential of 5G
but also highlights what is possible when this technology is location
intelligence enabled: connected services that are designed to make our
world safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable."
"This collaboration with HERE further proves Verizon's commitment to
innovating around and improving location services and pedestrian and
intersection safety," said Ashley Vogt, Senior Product Manager, Advanced
Mapping at Verizon. "By harnessing the power of Verizon 5G
Ultra-Wideband and 5G Edge, along with HERE's proprietary 3D positioning
algorithms, we are driving together toward a safer and more precise
future."
Visiting CES?
For more information on this partnership and its initiatives, please
join us for a discussion featuring Matt Preyss, Product Marketing
Manager, Autonomous Driving & Connected Services, HERE Technologies and
Ashley Vogt, Senior Product Manager, Advanced Mapping, Verizon Location
Technology.
When: Wednesday, January 8 from 10 - 10:15 am.
Where: Highlights Stage at the HERE Technologies booth, LVCC, Central
Plaza, CP-2
Media Contacts
James Overstall
+49 171 533 4418
james.overstall@here.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QlsEpmFgnfPyWCPktl_7zaOXSkbb8NokkK2KK4vy6j62tuWTSnA9_hFKkRQcjGmSSIvIhStRJ9RzFi82cvgxbc6AqF18_Xqg0mZmR-TDlfQ=
Kimberly Ancin
908.801.0500
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yEoCM1_y6YFS4DZblshDHR4xemRxD49hrVUa5fDdi3DQyeNSElUQDFiwrd502wQPVeJe4o7BpEgLrrBYbqg38BNBTpbRpPWz0rxA6PTLAzHBF0p02oZ_dl3LEkI4RRrP
Kimberly.Ancin@verizon.com
About HERE Technologies
HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses
and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging
our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes -
from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its
assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more
about HERE, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=e6znPGfU4ABaKyPozEN349AudqyU8E_z6WzhMhXQrr2zzTB5Vzb1Tc66yXahx3tfVj-bu4Lr2sA7A8210ki0UQ
www.here.com and
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9yhGGOUSlv5dh8a-n0PI9JVD2VyYixrV1t1tkJLyBGWXH9Z5xPknw17PmyS3qsnxrT6Ph5B_DiK32jpDy1SnFw
http://360.here.com.
About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30,
2000, and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading
providers of communications, information and entertainment products and
services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the
world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company
offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning
networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility,
reliable network connectivity, security and control:
https://www.verizon.com.
Attachment
Verizon and HERE Technologies are partnering to explore cutting-edge
applications of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bc93b8d-6495-41ce-95fa-ec38c8ad9269
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 09:00 ET ( 14:00 GMT)
