PRESS RELEASE: Vonovia SE: Vonovia announces -2

PRESS RELEASE: Vonovia SE: Vonovia announces final outcome of the Offer for Hembla
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Vonovia SE: Vonovia announces final outcome of the Offer for Hembla (news
with additional features)
2020-01-09 / 18:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
THE OFFER REFERRED TO IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING MADE, WHETHER
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN OR IN ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER, ACCORDING TO LEGISLATION AND
REGULATIONS IN SUCH JURISDICTION, WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THE
OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE TO (NOR WILL TENDER OF SHARES BE ACCEPTED FROM)
PERSONS IN THESE COUNTRIES OR PERSONS IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTIONS WHERE
TENDER OF SHARES WOULD DEMAND FURTHER DOCUMENTATION, FILINGS OR OTHER
MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED PURSUANT TO SWEDISH LAW.
SHAREHOLDERS IN THE UNITED STATES SHOULD REFER TO THE SECTION TITLED
"_IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO U.S. SHAREHOLDERS_" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS
RELEASE.
*Vonovia announces final outcome of the Offer for Hembla*
_Bochum/Stockholm, 9 January 2020 -_ Vonovia SE[1] ("*Vonovia*"), through
its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary HomeStar InvestCo AB[2]
("*HomeStar*"), on 7 November 2019 announced a mandatory cash offer (the
"*Offer*") to the shareholders in Hembla AB (publ) ("*Hembla*") to acquire
all outstanding B-shares in Hembla which at that point in time were not
already held by HomeStar[3], at a price of SEK 215 per share. After the
expiry of the initial acceptance period, HomeStar held a total of 6,136,989
A-shares and 81,282,426 B-shares in Hembla, corresponding to approximately
95.3 percent of the total voting rights and approximately 94.1 percent of
the share capital in Hembla.
During the extended acceptance period, which ended on 8 January 2020, the
Offer was accepted by shareholders representing in total 1,204,821 B-shares
in Hembla, corresponding to approximately 1.0 percent of the total voting
rights and approximately 1.3 percent of the share capital in Hembla.
HomeStar has not acquired any shares outside the Offer during the extended
acceptance period. At the end of the extended acceptance period and after
settlement, HomeStar will thus hold in total 6,136,989 A-shares and
82,487,247 B-shares in Hembla, corresponding to approximately 96.3 percent
of the total voting rights and approximately 95.4 percent of the share
capital in Hembla. HomeStar also holds a total of 2,253,600 warrants in
Hembla.
Vonovia will not extend the acceptance period any further. For those
shareholders in Hembla who accepted the Offer during the extended acceptance
period, settlement will commence on 15 January 2020.
Vonovia has initiated compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in
Hembla. Further, Hembla has applied for delisting of Hembla's B-shares from
Nasdaq Stockholm and the last day of trading is Friday, 10 January 2020.
*About Vonovia*
Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company.
Vonovia currently owns around 417,000 residential units in all attractive
cities and regions in Germany, Austria and Sweden. It also manages around
78,350 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately EUR 51.3 billion. As
a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and
tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable
homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development.
Accordingly, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance,
modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company
is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill
developments and adding to existing buildings.
The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange
since 2013 and on the DAX 30 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also listed
on the international indices STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Germany, GPR 250 and
EPRA/NAREIT Europe. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees.
*Additional Information: *
Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Common code: 094567408
Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court,
HRB 16879
Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum,
Germany
_The information was submitted for publication on 9 January 2020 at 18:00
(CET)._
*Important Information*
This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event
of any discrepancy between the Swedish original version and the English
translation, the Swedish original version shall prevail.
The Offer, pursuant to the terms and conditions presented in the offer
document, is not being made to persons whose participation in the Offer
requires that additional offer document is prepared or registration effected
or that any other measures are taken in addition to those required under
Swedish laws and regulations.
This press release and any related Offer documentation are not being
distributed and must not be mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or
into any country in which the distribution or offering would require any
such additional measures to be taken or would be in conflict with any law or
regulation in such country - any such action will not be permitted or
sanctioned by Vonovia or HomeStar. Any purported acceptance of the Offer
resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions may
be disregarded.
The Offer is not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in or
into, or by use of mail or any other means or instrumentality of interstate
or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a national securities exchange
of, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such
offer would be prohibited by applicable law or regulation (the "Restricted
Territories_"_). This includes, but is not limited to facsimile
transmission, e-mail, telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of
electronic transmission. The Offer cannot be accepted and shares may not be
tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility
of, or from within any of the Restricted Territories or by persons located
or resident in those jurisdictions. Accordingly, this press release and any
related Offer documentation are not being and should not be mailed or
otherwise transmitted, distributed, forwarded or sent in or into the
Restricted Territories or to any person from or located or resident in the
Restricted Territories.
Any purported tender of shares in an Offer resulting directly or indirectly
from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported
tender of shares made by a person located in the Restricted Territories or
any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary
basis for a principal giving instructions from within the Restricted
Territories will be invalid and will not be accepted. Each holder of shares
participating in the Offer will represent that it is not from any of the
Restricted Territories and is not located or resident in any of the
Restricted Territories and is not participating in such Offer from any of
the Restricted Territories or that it is acting on a non-discretionary basis
for a principal that is not from any of the Restricted Territories, that is
located outside the Restricted Territories and that is not giving an order
to participate in the Offer from those jurisdictions. HomeStar will not
deliver any consideration from the Offer into the Restricted Territories.
Shareholders of Hembla should read the offer document and the supplement
relating to the Offer carefully, since they contain important information
about the Offer.
_Important information to U.S. shareholders_
The Offer described in this announcement is made for the shares in Hembla, a
Swedish limited liability company. The Offer is made in the United States
pursuant to an exemption from certain U.S. tender offer rules provided by
Rule 14d-1(d) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
(the "*U.S. Exchange Act*"), in compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S.
Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Swedish
law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural
requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the offer
timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different
from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and laws.
It may be difficult for U.S. shareholders to enforce their rights and any
claim arising out of the U.S. federal securities laws, since Vonovia,
HomeStar and Hembla are located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all
of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction.
U.S. shareholders may not be able to sue a non-U.S. company or its officers
or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.
Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates
to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement.
The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by shareholders who are U.S.
taxpayers may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes
and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other tax
laws. Each shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent
professional adviser regarding the tax consequences of the Offer.
In accordance with normal Swedish practice and pursuant to Rule 14e-5(b) of
the U.S. Exchange Act, Vonovia, HomeStar and its affiliates or brokers
(acting as agents for Vonovia and HomeStar or its affiliates, as applicable)
may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or
indirectly purchase, or arrange to purchase outside the United States,
shares in Hembla that are the subject of the Offer or any securities that
are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such shares before
or during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 09, 2020 12:04 ET ( 17:04 GMT)
purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in
private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about
such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Sweden, such
information will be disclosed to U.S. shareholders in Hembla. In addition,
the financial advisors to Vonovia and HomeStar, may also engage in ordinary
course trading activities in securities of Hembla, which may include
purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.
For purposes of this section "United States" and "U.S." means the United
States of America (its territories and possessions, all states of the Unites
States of America and the District of Columbia).
*Forward-looking statements*
To the extent this press release contains forward-looking statements, such
statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will",
"expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar
expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current
expectations and assumptions of Vonovia and HomeStar, for example with
regard to the potential consequences of the transaction or the Offer for
Hembla, for those shareholders of Hembla who choose not to accept the Offer
or for future financial results of Hembla. Such forward-looking statements
are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Vonovia and
HomeStar has made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to
be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks
and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be
influenced by Vonovia or HomeStar. It should be kept in mind that the actual
events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or
expressed by such forward-looking statements.[1] Registered with the
commercial register (Ger. Handelsregister) of the local court (Ger.
Amtsgericht) of Bochum, Germany, with registration number HRB 16879.
[2] A private limited liability company with registered office in Stockholm,
registration number 559152-5372.
[3] As per 7 November 2019 (the day of the Offer), HomeStar held a total of
6,136,989 A-shares and 53,528,573 B-shares in Hembla.
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ATGMWGSCWO [1]
Document title: Vonovia announces final outcome of the Offer for Hembla
2020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Phone: +49 234 314 1609
Fax: +49 234 314 2995
E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de
Internet: www.vonovia.de
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 950567
End of News DGAP News Service
950567 2020-01-09
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1820c1742664561e0bedf5e82f372ed7&application_id=950567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 09, 2020 12:04 ET ( 17:04 GMT)
DAX ®13.495,06+1,31%TecDAX ®3.095,28+1,68%Dow Jones28.892,84+0,51%NASDAQ 1008.955,78+0,49%
PRESS RELEASE: Vonovia SE: Vonovia announces -2-
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 11 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|49,00
|+0,10%
|EUR
|+0,05
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|07.01.
|DEUTSCHE BANK
|Positiv
|10.12.
|GOLDMAN SACHS
|Positiv
|13.11.
|GOLDMAN SACHS
|Positiv
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Die Woche: DAX nach Talfahrt wieder erholt; Iran-Konflikt im Fokus
10:4109.01. 18:00
Sony’s Elektro-Auto – reine Show oder eine Konkurrenz für Tesla?
05:2309.01. 17:13
Entspannung im Iran-Konflikt treibt den Dax an
01:4109.01. 17:01
Die Woche: DAX nach Talfahrt wieder erholt; Iran-Konflikt im Fokus
10:4109.01. 17:00
Most Actives: Varta, Cancom, Aixtron
03:2409.01. 16:28
Dow Jones, Grubhub, Alphabet, Tesla, Walmart, Facebook, Luckin Coffee - Opening Bell
13:0809.01. 16:01
Deshalb kann es für den DAX ein gutes Jahr werden!
06:5709.01. 15:08
Aktie im Fokus: Entspannung am Golf beflügelt Lufthansa
01:0909.01. 13:55
Charttechnik DAX: Neue Höhenflüge in Sicht?
11:2409.01. 13:54
Analyser to go: Berenberg streicht Kaufempfehlung für Boeing
01:4409.01. 12:19
Varta: Einstiegsgelegenheit nach dem Kursrutsch - HeavytraderZ
05:5309.01. 12:18
Chinesischer Automarkt auch 2019 geschrumpft
01:3209.01. 11:44
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?