PRESS RELEASE: Vonovia SE: Vonovia announces -2

Vonovia SE: Vonovia announces final outcome of the Offer for HemblaDGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): TakeoverVonovia SE: Vonovia announces final outcome of the Offer for Hembla (newswith additional features)2020-01-09 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THEOFFER IS NOT BEING MADE TO (NOR WILL TENDER OF SHARES BE ACCEPTED FROM)PERSONS IN THESE COUNTRIES OR PERSONS IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTIONS WHERETENDER OF SHARES WOULD DEMAND FURTHER DOCUMENTATION, FILINGS OR OTHERMEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED PURSUANT TO SWEDISH LAW.SHAREHOLDERS IN THE UNITED STATES SHOULD REFER TO THE SECTION TITLED"_IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO U.S. SHAREHOLDERS_" AT THE END OF THIS PRESSRELEASE.*Vonovia announces final outcome of the Offer for Hembla*_Bochum/Stockholm, 9 January 2020 -_ Vonovia SE[1] ("*Vonovia*"), throughits indirectly wholly owned subsidiary HomeStar InvestCo AB[2]("*HomeStar*"), on 7 November 2019 announced a mandatory cash offer (the"*Offer*") to the shareholders in Hembla AB (publ) ("*Hembla*") to acquireall outstanding B-shares in Hembla which at that point in time were notalready held by HomeStar[3], at a price of SEK 215 per share. After theexpiry of the initial acceptance period, HomeStar held a total of 6,136,989A-shares and 81,282,426 B-shares in Hembla, corresponding to approximately95.3 percent of the total voting rights and approximately 94.1 percent ofthe share capital in Hembla.During the extended acceptance period, which ended on 8 January 2020, theOffer was accepted by shareholders representing in total 1,204,821 B-sharesin Hembla, corresponding to approximately 1.0 percent of the total votingrights and approximately 1.3 percent of the share capital in Hembla.HomeStar has not acquired any shares outside the Offer during the extendedacceptance period. At the end of the extended acceptance period and aftersettlement, HomeStar will thus hold in total 6,136,989 A-shares and82,487,247 B-shares in Hembla, corresponding to approximately 96.3 percentof the total voting rights and approximately 95.4 percent of the sharecapital in Hembla. HomeStar also holds a total of 2,253,600 warrants inHembla.Vonovia will not extend the acceptance period any further. For thoseshareholders in Hembla who accepted the Offer during the extended acceptanceperiod, settlement will commence on 15 January 2020.Vonovia has initiated compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares inHembla. Further, Hembla has applied for delisting of Hembla's B-shares fromNasdaq Stockholm and the last day of trading is Friday, 10 January 2020.*About Vonovia*Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company.Vonovia currently owns around 417,000 residential units in all attractivecities and regions in Germany, Austria and Sweden. It also manages around78,350 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately EUR 51.3 billion. Asa modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation andtenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livablehomes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development.Accordingly, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance,modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The companyis also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infilldevelopments and adding to existing buildings.The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchangesince 2013 and on the DAX 30 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also listedon the international indices STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Germany, GPR 250 andEPRA/NAREIT Europe. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees.*Additional Information: *Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock ExchangeISIN: DE000A1ML7J1WKN: A1ML7JCommon code: 094567408Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court,HRB 16879Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum,Germany_The information was submitted for publication on 9 January 2020 at(CET)._*Important Information*This press release has been published in Swedish and English. 