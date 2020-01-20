PRESS RELEASE: Wacker Neuson publishes preliminary figures for fiscal 2019; Executive Board approves program aimed at improving efficiency

DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Wacker Neuson publishes preliminary figures for fiscal 2019; Executive Board
approves program aimed at improving efficiency
2020-01-20 / 20:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Wacker Neuson publishes preliminary figures for fiscal 2019; Executive
Board approves program aimed at improving efficiency*
· *Double-digit revenue growth to around EUR 1.9 billion*
· *EBIT margin at approx. 8.0 percent following a weak fourth quarter*
· *Executive Board approves key provisions of program aimed at reducing
costs and boosting efficiency *
Munich, January 20, 2020 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures for
fiscal 2019, the Wacker Neuson Group expects Group revenue to reach around
EUR 1.9 billion, with an EBIT margin of approx. 8.0 percent. In the
previously published guidance, the Group expected revenue to come in at the
upper end of the range of EUR 1,775 to EUR 1,850 million; the EBIT margin
was projected at between 8.3 and 8.8 percent.
Efforts to streamline inventory resulted in large volumes of new equipment
being sold off and the impairment of raw materials in North America in
particular. This had a dampening effect on profit. Earnings were further
affected by the persistently unfavorable product mix.
In light of current developments, the Executive Board approved today the key
provisions of a program aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency.
This will be implemented with immediate effect. In the course of cost
reductions, the Executive Board aims to also implement organizational
changes to strengthen and stabilize the Wacker Neuson Group's profitability.
The global program will impact all areas and functions in the Group.
The Executive Board expects these planned initiatives to yield gradual
savings of up to 50 million euros relative to fiscal 2019 over the next two
years. The Group will announce further details about the program once it has
finalized the individual efficiency-enabling measures.
The Group has confirmed its medium-term growth and profit targets set out in
Strategy 2022. In addition, the Group has initiated measures to reduce
inventory levels to around EUR 500 million by the end of fiscal 2020. At the
close of fiscal 2019, inventory totaled approx. EUR 600 million.
The full financial results for fiscal 2019 will be published on March 16,
2020.
*Your contact:*
*Wacker Neuson SE *
Christopher Helmreich
Head of Investor Relations
Preussenstrasse 41
D-80809 Munich
+49-(0)89-35402-427
christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com [1]
*About Wacker Neuson Group*
The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a
leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates
and 150 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad
portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts
service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to
the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among
professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture,
as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as
recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2019, the Group achieved revenue of
around EUR 1.9 billion, employing more than 6,000 people worldwide. Wacker
Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX
index of the German stock exchange.
2020-01-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 957421
End of News DGAP News Service
957421 2020-01-20
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70d505d4defa26d1db182c059412bc40&application_id=957421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 14:25 ET ( 19:25 GMT)
