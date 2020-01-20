PRESS RELEASE: Wacker Neuson publishes preliminary figures for fiscal 2019; Executive Board approves program aimed at improving efficiency

20.01.2020 - 20:25 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

20:25

14:25

19:25

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Preliminary ResultsWacker Neuson publishes preliminary figures for fiscal 2019; Executive Boardapproves program aimed at improving efficiency2020-01-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Wacker Neuson publishes preliminary figures for fiscal 2019; ExecutiveBoard approves program aimed at improving efficiency*· *Double-digit revenue growth to around EUR 1.9 billion*· *EBIT margin at approx. 8.0 percent following a weak fourth quarter*· *Executive Board approves key provisions of program aimed at reducingcosts and boosting efficiency *Munich, January 20, 2020 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures forfiscal 2019, the Wacker Neuson Group expects Group revenue to reach aroundEUR 1.9 billion, with an EBIT margin of approx. 8.0 percent. In thepreviously published guidance, the Group expected revenue to come in at theupper end of the range of EUR 1,775 to EUR 1,850 million; the EBIT marginwas projected at between 8.3 and 8.8 percent.Efforts to streamline inventory resulted in large volumes of new equipmentbeing sold off and the impairment of raw materials in North America inparticular. This had a dampening effect on profit. Earnings were furtheraffected by the persistently unfavorable product mix.In light of current developments, the Executive Board approved today the keyprovisions of a program aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency.This will be implemented with immediate effect. In the course of costreductions, the Executive Board aims to also implement organizationalchanges to strengthen and stabilize the Wacker Neuson Group's profitability.The global program will impact all areas and functions in the Group.The Executive Board expects these planned initiatives to yield gradualsavings of up to 50 million euros relative to fiscal 2019 over the next twoyears. The Group will announce further details about the program once it hasfinalized the individual efficiency-enabling measures.The Group has confirmed its medium-term growth and profit targets set out inStrategy 2022. In addition, the Group has initiated measures to reduceinventory levels to around EUR 500 million by the end of fiscal 2020. At theclose of fiscal 2019, inventory totaled approx. EUR 600 million.The full financial results for fiscal 2019 will be published on March 16,2020.*Your contact:**Wacker Neuson SE *Christopher HelmreichHead of Investor RelationsPreussenstrasse 41D-80809 Munich+49-(0)89-35402-427christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.comwww.wackerneusongroup.com [1]*About Wacker Neuson Group*The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and aleading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliatesand 150 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broadportfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare partsservice. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong tothe Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice amongprofessional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture,as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such asrecycling, energy and rail transport. In 2019, the Group achieved revenue ofaround EUR 1.9 billion, employing more than 6,000 people worldwide. WackerNeuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAXindex of the German stock exchange.2020-01-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Wacker Neuson SEPreußenstr. 4180809 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.comInternet: www.wackerneusongroup.comISIN: DE000WACK012WKN: WACK01Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 957421End of News DGAP News Service957421 2020-01-201: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70d505d4defa26d1db182c059412bc40&application_id=957421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)