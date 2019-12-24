DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.229,80+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
PRESS RELEASE: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Disposal
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced
Engineering
2019-12-24 / 13:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) has today
entered into an agreement for the sale of a majority equity stake in
Williams Advanced Engineering Limited ("WAE") to funds controlled by EMK
Capital LLP ("EMK"), an independent private equity firm_. _EMK will also
invest funds directly into WAE to support and accelerate its long-term
growth, including the commercialisation of various technology opportunities.
Williams will continue to retain a significant minority interest in the WAE
business. The transaction is expected to conclude within the next few weeks.
Since its inception in 2011, WAE has enjoyed a period of substantial growth,
now employing a workforce of more than 300 people, who are currently working
on over 40 live projects across a diverse range of sectors, including
automotive, motorsport, aerospace, marine, defence and healthcare. WAE has a
particularly strong reputation in the automotive industry, playing a vital
role in projects for leading brands including Aston Martin, Jaguar, Lotus
and Nissan.
Mike O'Driscoll, Group Chief Executive Officer of WGPH said: "We have
rapidly grown WAE from an embryonic one client start-up, to a business with
many clients in multiple sectors. The time is now right to sell a majority
stake to enable WAE to further scale and develop its technologies. EMK
Capital have a proven track record of success which will enable WAE to take
advantage of these emerging opportunities and realise its full potential."
Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering, said:
"Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a strong reputation for
providing energy-efficient advanced performance solutions to a diverse range
of sectors and blue-chip clients. This expertise and our technologies in
areas such as electrification, lightweight structures, aerodynamics and
precision manufacture will become even more relevant and in-demand globally
going forward. This new ownership structure will enable WAE to take
advantage of these emerging opportunities and comes at a pivotal moment
allowing us to further invest in new areas of capability and technologies in
order to realise the full potential of the business."
Edmund Lazarus, Managing Partner of EMK said: "We are excited about
partnering with WGPH and the WAE management team to support further growth
in this exceptional engineering business which has achieved so much in such
a short period of time."
Lazard & Co., Limited is advising Williams on the transaction. Dial Partners
LLP is advising EMK.
Contact:
Mark Biddle
General Counsel
Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com
2019-12-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700
Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705
E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4
WKN: A1H6VM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 943493
End of News DGAP News Service
943493 2019-12-24
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 07:07 ET ( 12:07 GMT)
