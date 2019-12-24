PRESS RELEASE: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering

24.12.2019 - 13:07 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): DisposalWilliams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams AdvancedEngineering2019-12-24 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) has todayentered into an agreement for the sale of a majority equity stake inWilliams Advanced Engineering Limited ("WAE") to funds controlled by EMKCapital LLP ("EMK"), an independent private equity firm_. _EMK will alsoinvest funds directly into WAE to support and accelerate its long-termgrowth, including the commercialisation of various technology opportunities.Williams will continue to retain a significant minority interest in the WAEbusiness. The transaction is expected to conclude within the next few weeks.Since its inception in 2011, WAE has enjoyed a period of substantial growth,now employing a workforce of more than 300 people, who are currently workingon over 40 live projects across a diverse range of sectors, includingautomotive, motorsport, aerospace, marine, defence and healthcare. WAE has aparticularly strong reputation in the automotive industry, playing a vitalrole in projects for leading brands including Aston Martin, Jaguar, Lotusand Nissan.Mike O'Driscoll, Group Chief Executive Officer of WGPH said: "We haverapidly grown WAE from an embryonic one client start-up, to a business withmany clients in multiple sectors. The time is now right to sell a majoritystake to enable WAE to further scale and develop its technologies. EMKCapital have a proven track record of success which will enable WAE to takeadvantage of these emerging opportunities and realise its full potential."Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering, said:"Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a strong reputation forproviding energy-efficient advanced performance solutions to a diverse rangeof sectors and blue-chip clients. This expertise and our technologies inareas such as electrification, lightweight structures, aerodynamics andprecision manufacture will become even more relevant and in-demand globallygoing forward. This new ownership structure will enable WAE to takeadvantage of these emerging opportunities and comes at a pivotal momentallowing us to further invest in new areas of capability and technologies inorder to realise the full potential of the business."Edmund Lazarus, Managing Partner of EMK said: "We are excited aboutpartnering with WGPH and the WAE management team to support further growthin this exceptional engineering business which has achieved so much in sucha short period of time."Lazard & Co., Limited is advising Williams on the transaction. Dial PartnersLLP is advising EMK.Contact:Mark BiddleGeneral CounselMark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com2019-12-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLCGrove, WantageOX12 0DQ OxfordshireUnited KingdomPhone: +44 (0) 1235 777700Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.comInternet: http://www.williamsf1.comISIN: DE000A1H6VM4WKN: A1H6VMListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 943493End of News DGAP News Service943493 2019-12-24(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)