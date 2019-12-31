DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
PRESS RELEASE: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced
Engineering
2019-12-31 / 12:43
Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) today
completed the sale of a majority equity stake in Williams Advanced
Engineering Limited ("WAE") to EMK Capital, an independent private equity
firm. This move will support and accelerate WAE's long-term growth,
including the commercialisation of various technology opportunities.
Williams will continue to retain a significant minority stake in the WAE
business.
