PRESS RELEASE: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering

Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) today completed the sale of a majority equity stake in Williams Advanced Engineering Limited ("WAE") to EMK Capital, an independent private equity firm. This move will support and accelerate WAE's long-term growth, including the commercialisation of various technology opportunities. Williams will continue to retain a significant minority stake in the WAE business.