PRESS RELEASE: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering

DGAP-News: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Disposal
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced
Engineering

2019-12-31 / 12:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) today
completed the sale of a majority equity stake in Williams Advanced
Engineering Limited ("WAE") to EMK Capital, an independent private equity
firm. This move will support and accelerate WAE's long-term growth,
including the commercialisation of various technology opportunities.
Williams will continue to retain a significant minority stake in the WAE
business.

Contact:
Mark Biddle
General Counsel
Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com

2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700
Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705
E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4
WKN: A1H6VM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945255

End of News DGAP News Service

945255 2019-12-31



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 06:43 ET ( 11:43 GMT)
