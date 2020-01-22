PRESS RELEASE: windeln.de SE: windeln.de -2

22.01.2020 - 20:31 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 9 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

PRESS RELEASE: windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year 2019 as well as outlook for 2020/21; break-even target on basis of adj. EBIT changed to Q1 2021DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/PreliminaryResultswindeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 andfinancial year 2019 as well as outlook for 2020/21; break-even target onbasis of adj. EBIT changed to Q1 20212020-01-22 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year2019 as well as outlook for 2020/21; break-even target on basis of adj. EBITchanged to Q1 2021**- Preliminary revenues of EUR 22.9 to 23.1 million in Q4 2019; revenueincrease compared to Q3 2019 due to sales events and Christmas sales;preliminary revenues of EUR 82.3 to 82.5 million in FY 2019**- Preliminary adj. EBIT from EUR -1.9 to -1.6 million (-8.3% to -6.9%margin) in Q4 2019; positive effect from VAT correction of EUR 1.7 million;preliminary adj. EBIT of EUR -13.9 to -13.6 million (-16.9% to -16.5%margin) in FY 2019**- Total cash available of EUR 8.4 million as of December 31, 2019; lowercash burn of EUR 1.3 million in Q4 2019 due to better operating result, VATcorrection and lower net working capital**- Significant double-digit sales growth and significant improvement in adj.EBIT expected for 2020; break-even on the basis of adj. EBIT targeted for Q12021**- Subscription rights period for capital increase from January 23, 2020until February 5, 2020; commitment agreements of EUR 2.75 million includingcommitments from Bodyguard and Holland at Home **Munich, January 22, 2020:* windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or"Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201) publishes preliminary financial numbers,before final evaluation of trade receivables and inventories, for the fourthquarter (Q4) 2019, the financial year (FY) 2019 as well as an outlook for FY2020 and 2021.*Revenue growth due to Christmas season and sales events in Q4 2019 *Based on preliminary financial numbers, the Group generated revenues of EUR22.9 to 23.1 million in Q4 2019. This corresponds to growth of 24.1% to25.2% compared to the third quarter (Q3) 2019 (EUR 18.5 million), whichresults in particular from the Christmas business and successful salesevents in China and in the DACH-region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). InFY 2019, the Group generated revenues of EUR 82.3 to 82.5 million (FY 2018:EUR 104.8 million) based on preliminary financials. The business in Chinagrew in Q4 2019 but was below the Group's original targets. The reasons forthis were, among others, the later opening of the second bonded warehouse inChina, setting up a marketing cooperation with the Langtao company, and alower purchasing volume for liquidity reasons.*Improved adj. EBIT and lower cash burn in Q4 2019; positive impact of VATcorrection for China business*Based on preliminary numbers, the Group generated an adjusted (adj.) EBIT ofEUR -1.9 to -1.6 million in Q4 2019, which corresponds to an adj. EBITmargin of -8.3% to -6.9%. According to preliminary numbers, in FY 2019windeln.de achieved an adj. EBIT of EUR -13.9 to -13.6 million (-16.9% to-16.5% adj. EBIT margin). This is a significant improvement compared to theprevious quarter (Q3 2019: EUR -4.7 million and -25.5% adj. EBIT margin) dueto better operational performance and the recorded Value Added Tax (VAT)correction of EUR 1.7 million (adj. EBIT effect EUR 1.4 million) related todeliveries by windeln.de to Chinese customers via so-called freightforwarders in the previous years.The Group's total cash available as of December 31, 2019 was EUR 8.4million. The change in total cash available amounted to EUR -1.3 million inQ4 2019. This is a significant improvement compared to the previous quarterand can be attributed to better operating performance, lower net workingcapital as of December 31, 2019 and the receipt of payment from the VATcorrection of EUR 0.9 million. For the current year 2020, the Group expectsfurther inflows from the VAT correction of at least EUR 2.1 million, i.e. atotal of at least EUR 3 million.*Cooperation with Bodyguard and Holland at Home with focus on the Chinesemarket in 2020 *windeln.de has signed term sheets for business cooperations with thecompanies bodyguardpharm GmbH ("Bodyguard") and Holland at Home B.V.("Holland at Home"). Both companies have also committed themselves topurchase shares as part of the upcoming capital increase with subscriptionrights through binding commitments agreements.Bodyguard (www.bodyguardapotheke.com) is a German online pharmacy with astrong cross-border e-commerce business to China (https://www.ba.de/ [1]). Asignificant advantage of the future cooperation for windeln.de is theprocurement of medical and pharmaceutical products (OTC) from Bodyguard,especially for the Chinese market. The market for medical and pharmaceuticalproducts (OTC) in China is estimated at EUR 17.9 billion in 2020. Theproduct range of windeln.de and Bodyguard is complementary and the sametarget customer group, young families, are addressed. Through thecooperation with Bodyguard, windeln.de intends to generate additionalrevenues in the low double-digit million-euro range in 2020.Holland at Home (www.holland-at-home.com/en/) is a Dutch online supermarketthat uses, in addition to its own online shop for China(https://cn.holland-at-home.com), more than 25 sales channels, such asHipac, Pinduoduo International, Little Red Book & Dingxiangmama, to China.The biggest advantage of the cooperation for windeln.de is the use of saleschannels of Holland at Home. In addition, windeln.de has access tohigh-quality nutritional supplements through "House of Nutrition"(www.houseofnutrition.de [2]), an affiliate of Holland at Home. The Groupintends to achieve additional revenues in the low double-digit million-eurorange in 2020 from the cooperation with Holland at Home.*Significant revenue growth and improvement in adj. EBIT expected for 2020;break-even on the basis of adj. EBIT targeted for Q1 2021 *For 2020, windeln.de expects to achieve significant double-digit revenuegrowth and a significant improvement of adjusted EBIT. This shall beachieved in particular through the cooperations with Bodyguard and Hollandat Home as well as other efficiency projects such as the move of thewarehouse in Germany and the outsourcing of the IT shop system. Due to lowerthan targeted revenues for the Chinese market in 2019 and the associatedlower starting point for 2020, windeln.de's goal of reaching break-even atthe beginning of 2020 on the basis of adjusted EBIT changed to Q1 2021.windeln.de will announce the final financial results for Q4 and FY 2019 andfurther details on the outlook for 2020/21 with the publication of theconsolidated financial statements on March 18, 2020.*Subscription rights period from January 23, 2020 to February 5, 2020*In the next two weeks, windeln.de will carry out a capital increase withsubscription rights, in which the Company's share capital will be increasedfrom currently EUR 2,989,101.00 by up to EUR 5,171,144.00 to up to EUR8,160,245.00 by issuing up to 5,171,144 new shares. The subscription pricewas set at EUR 1.20 per share, so that the maximum gross proceeds of thecapital measure will amount to up to 6,205,372.80 Euro. With the gross issueproceeds, windeln.de intends to strengthen the Company's liquidity positionin order to cover the Company's still negative cash-flow until reachingbreak-even on the basis of adjusted EBIT, to finance the build-up of networking capital necessary for growth in China and to realize importantprojects such as outsourcing the IT shop platform and the move of thecentral warehouse in Germany. So far, windeln.de has already receivedcommitment agreements for investments in the course of the capital increaseof a total of EUR 2.75 million.Matthias Peuckert, CEO, and Dr. Nikolaus Weinberger, CFO of windeln.de: "In2019, we made good progress in reducing our cost base and net workingcapital. From a liquidity point of view, we are pleased that we havereceived an initial VAT refund related to the China business from previousyears and that further amounts will follow. On the revenue side, we hadhigher revenue targets for 2019, but we are confident that in 2020 we willgrow based on the cooperations with Bodyguard and Holland at Home in Chinareaching break-even on the basis of adjusted EBIT in the first quarter of2021. The current capital increase is an important element in achieving ourgoals."*Select key figures for the fourth quarter 2019 and financial year 2019(preliminary numbers)*Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018Revenues 22.9 to 18.5 26.3 82.3 to 104.8(EUR million) 23.1 82.5Adjusted EBIT -1.9 to -4.7 -2.5 -13.9 to -18,5(EUR million) -1.6 -13.6_in % of _-8.3 to _-25.5%_ _-9.7%_ _-16.9 to _-17.8%_revenues_ -6.9%_ -16.5%_Total cash 8.4 9.7 11.1 8.4 11.1available (atthe end of theperiod)*Corporate Communications*Sophia KursawePhone: +49 89 41 61 71 52 65email: investor.relations@windeln.de*About windeln.de*windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products inEurope. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business withproducts for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad productportfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture,toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded inOctober 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go tohttps://corporate.windeln.de [3].*Our shops*: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt,www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)2020-01-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: windeln.de SEHofmannstr.5181379 MunichGermanyPhone: 089 / 416 17 15-0Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.deInternet: www.windeln.deISIN: DE000WNDL193WKN: WNDL19Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 959165End of News DGAP News Service959165 2020-01-221: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a8dedad36431e729c5d93a8a72a5a4a0&application_id=959165&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec69b835873b2fe16d16f3fb681f2103&application_id=959165&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dca892d1746b94931a71841beaecda0a&application_id=959165&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)