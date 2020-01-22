PRESS RELEASE: windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year 2019 as well as outlook for 2020/21; break-even target on basis of adj. EBIT changed to Q1 2021

DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%Dow Jones29.187,02-0,03%NASDAQ 1009.191,13+0,27%
windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year 2019 as well as outlook for 2020/21; break-even target on basis of adj. EBIT changed to Q1 2021
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary
Results
windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and
financial year 2019 as well as outlook for 2020/21; break-even target on
basis of adj. EBIT changed to Q1 2021
2020-01-22 / 20:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year
2019 as well as outlook for 2020/21; break-even target on basis of adj. EBIT
changed to Q1 2021*
*- Preliminary revenues of EUR 22.9 to 23.1 million in Q4 2019; revenue
increase compared to Q3 2019 due to sales events and Christmas sales;
preliminary revenues of EUR 82.3 to 82.5 million in FY 2019*
*- Preliminary adj. EBIT from EUR -1.9 to -1.6 million (-8.3% to -6.9%
margin) in Q4 2019; positive effect from VAT correction of EUR 1.7 million;
preliminary adj. EBIT of EUR -13.9 to -13.6 million (-16.9% to -16.5%
margin) in FY 2019*
*- Total cash available of EUR 8.4 million as of December 31, 2019; lower
cash burn of EUR 1.3 million in Q4 2019 due to better operating result, VAT
correction and lower net working capital*
*- Significant double-digit sales growth and significant improvement in adj.
EBIT expected for 2020; break-even on the basis of adj. EBIT targeted for Q1
2021*
*- Subscription rights period for capital increase from January 23, 2020
until February 5, 2020; commitment agreements of EUR 2.75 million including
commitments from Bodyguard and Holland at Home *
*Munich, January 22, 2020:* windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or
"Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201) publishes preliminary financial numbers,
before final evaluation of trade receivables and inventories, for the fourth
quarter (Q4) 2019, the financial year (FY) 2019 as well as an outlook for FY
2020 and 2021.
*Revenue growth due to Christmas season and sales events in Q4 2019 *
Based on preliminary financial numbers, the Group generated revenues of EUR
22.9 to 23.1 million in Q4 2019. This corresponds to growth of 24.1% to
25.2% compared to the third quarter (Q3) 2019 (EUR 18.5 million), which
results in particular from the Christmas business and successful sales
events in China and in the DACH-region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). In
FY 2019, the Group generated revenues of EUR 82.3 to 82.5 million (FY 2018:
EUR 104.8 million) based on preliminary financials. The business in China
grew in Q4 2019 but was below the Group's original targets. The reasons for
this were, among others, the later opening of the second bonded warehouse in
China, setting up a marketing cooperation with the Langtao company, and a
lower purchasing volume for liquidity reasons.
*Improved adj. EBIT and lower cash burn in Q4 2019; positive impact of VAT
correction for China business*
Based on preliminary numbers, the Group generated an adjusted (adj.) EBIT of
EUR -1.9 to -1.6 million in Q4 2019, which corresponds to an adj. EBIT
margin of -8.3% to -6.9%. According to preliminary numbers, in FY 2019
windeln.de achieved an adj. EBIT of EUR -13.9 to -13.6 million (-16.9% to
-16.5% adj. EBIT margin). This is a significant improvement compared to the
previous quarter (Q3 2019: EUR -4.7 million and -25.5% adj. EBIT margin) due
to better operational performance and the recorded Value Added Tax (VAT)
correction of EUR 1.7 million (adj. EBIT effect EUR 1.4 million) related to
deliveries by windeln.de to Chinese customers via so-called freight
forwarders in the previous years.
The Group's total cash available as of December 31, 2019 was EUR 8.4
million. The change in total cash available amounted to EUR -1.3 million in
Q4 2019. This is a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter
and can be attributed to better operating performance, lower net working
capital as of December 31, 2019 and the receipt of payment from the VAT
correction of EUR 0.9 million. For the current year 2020, the Group expects
further inflows from the VAT correction of at least EUR 2.1 million, i.e. a
total of at least EUR 3 million.
*Cooperation with Bodyguard and Holland at Home with focus on the Chinese
market in 2020 *
windeln.de has signed term sheets for business cooperations with the
companies bodyguardpharm GmbH ("Bodyguard") and Holland at Home B.V.
("Holland at Home"). Both companies have also committed themselves to
purchase shares as part of the upcoming capital increase with subscription
rights through binding commitments agreements.
Bodyguard (www.bodyguardapotheke.com) is a German online pharmacy with a
strong cross-border e-commerce business to China (https://www.ba.de/ [1]). A
significant advantage of the future cooperation for windeln.de is the
procurement of medical and pharmaceutical products (OTC) from Bodyguard,
especially for the Chinese market. The market for medical and pharmaceutical
products (OTC) in China is estimated at EUR 17.9 billion in 2020. The
product range of windeln.de and Bodyguard is complementary and the same
target customer group, young families, are addressed. Through the
cooperation with Bodyguard, windeln.de intends to generate additional
revenues in the low double-digit million-euro range in 2020.
Holland at Home (www.holland-at-home.com/en/) is a Dutch online supermarket
that uses, in addition to its own online shop for China
(https://cn.holland-at-home.com), more than 25 sales channels, such as
Hipac, Pinduoduo International, Little Red Book & Dingxiangmama, to China.
The biggest advantage of the cooperation for windeln.de is the use of sales
channels of Holland at Home. In addition, windeln.de has access to
high-quality nutritional supplements through "House of Nutrition"
(www.houseofnutrition.de [2]), an affiliate of Holland at Home. The Group
intends to achieve additional revenues in the low double-digit million-euro
range in 2020 from the cooperation with Holland at Home.
*Significant revenue growth and improvement in adj. EBIT expected for 2020;
break-even on the basis of adj. EBIT targeted for Q1 2021 *
For 2020, windeln.de expects to achieve significant double-digit revenue
growth and a significant improvement of adjusted EBIT. This shall be
achieved in particular through the cooperations with Bodyguard and Holland
at Home as well as other efficiency projects such as the move of the
warehouse in Germany and the outsourcing of the IT shop system. Due to lower
than targeted revenues for the Chinese market in 2019 and the associated
lower starting point for 2020, windeln.de's goal of reaching break-even at
the beginning of 2020 on the basis of adjusted EBIT changed to Q1 2021.
windeln.de will announce the final financial results for Q4 and FY 2019 and
further details on the outlook for 2020/21 with the publication of the
consolidated financial statements on March 18, 2020.
*Subscription rights period from January 23, 2020 to February 5, 2020*
In the next two weeks, windeln.de will carry out a capital increase with
subscription rights, in which the Company's share capital will be increased
from currently EUR 2,989,101.00 by up to EUR 5,171,144.00 to up to EUR
8,160,245.00 by issuing up to 5,171,144 new shares. The subscription price
was set at EUR 1.20 per share, so that the maximum gross proceeds of the
capital measure will amount to up to 6,205,372.80 Euro. With the gross issue
proceeds, windeln.de intends to strengthen the Company's liquidity position
in order to cover the Company's still negative cash-flow until reaching
break-even on the basis of adjusted EBIT, to finance the build-up of net
working capital necessary for growth in China and to realize important
projects such as outsourcing the IT shop platform and the move of the
central warehouse in Germany. So far, windeln.de has already received
commitment agreements for investments in the course of the capital increase
of a total of EUR 2.75 million.
Matthias Peuckert, CEO, and Dr. Nikolaus Weinberger, CFO of windeln.de: "In
2019, we made good progress in reducing our cost base and net working
capital. From a liquidity point of view, we are pleased that we have
received an initial VAT refund related to the China business from previous
years and that further amounts will follow. On the revenue side, we had
higher revenue targets for 2019, but we are confident that in 2020 we will
grow based on the cooperations with Bodyguard and Holland at Home in China
reaching break-even on the basis of adjusted EBIT in the first quarter of
2021. The current capital increase is an important element in achieving our
goals."
*Select key figures for the fourth quarter 2019 and financial year 2019
(preliminary numbers)*
Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018
Revenues 22.9 to 18.5 26.3 82.3 to 104.8
(EUR million) 23.1 82.5
Adjusted EBIT -1.9 to -4.7 -2.5 -13.9 to -18,5
(EUR million) -1.6 -13.6
_in % of _-8.3 to _-25.5%_ _-9.7%_ _-16.9 to _-17.8%_
revenues_ -6.9%_ -16.5%_
Total cash 8.4 9.7 11.1 8.4 11.1
available (at
the end of the
period)
*Corporate Communications*
Sophia Kursawe
Phone: +49 89 41 61 71 52 65
email: investor.relations@windeln.de
*About windeln.de*
windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in
Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with
products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product
portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture,
toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in
October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to
https://corporate.windeln.de [3].
*Our shops*: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt,
www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 14:31 ET ( 19:31 GMT)
