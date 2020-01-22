Press Release: WISeKey Hosted its Second Cybersecurity Tech Accord Gathering in Davos

22.01.2020 - 19:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

WISeKey Hosted its Second Cybersecurity Tech Accord Gathering in DavosParticipants shared their vision of twenty-first-century cybersecurityand discussed the need for industry leadership and responsibility in anew domain of conflictDavos, Switzerland January 22, 2020 WISeKey International HoldingLtd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading globalcybersecurity and IoT company, hosted its second annual panel discussionfor the Cybersecurity Tech Accord in Davos. This networking receptionand panel discussion event focused on the role cybersecurity plays inensuring trust in our digital economy, how technology can furtherimprove the security of our online ecosystem, and the role it can playin achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG),with a special focus on promoting peace, justice, and stronginstitutions. The event was part of WISeKey's roundtable discussionseries:https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b45VTovqR02YRBBJpwiZj3Op3Qb_Lz-rFRmYghbAREfuzd8XYWGjrICX2aJU-YqhlLIpSTd6wdXZmuRmYiMowuOiootjcbTlzKkbqFqBLdIOH_NOzpYle9V0VK7sUEeI"Deep Tech for a Sustainable Era."Similar to last year, the 2020 event was attended by over 500 businessand political leaders, economists and senior officials from private andpublic organizations, who were in Davos for the World Economic ForumAnnual Meeting.Hosted by WISeKey, the Cybersecurity Tech Accord panel discussionsfocused on the accomplishments and objectives of the coalition forpromoting greater security online.Cybersecurity Tech Accord (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=S90ScS2nHTPP1ERwm3S_dhEft162zrkXPO6M_-JEJHEMaMQuM-5CpREZ7CKbXSCSR9y___uxIq9sbHegs8WE-tOdk3KN5NACfSDJtRXXX1s=https://cybertechaccord.org/) is a public commitment among more than 130global technology companies to protect, empower and improve security,stability and resilience of cyberspace. Since its inception,Cybersecurity Tech Accord's signatories have supported initiatives onimproving email and routing security, implemented Domain-based MessageAuthentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) in their ownoperations, participated in global requests for comments on the UN's newHigh Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, and endorsed the Paris Call forTrust and Security in Cyberspace. Additionally, the coalition hascoordinated with like-minded organizations such as the Global CyberAlliance, Internet Society, and Global Forum on Cyber Expertise.The panel included: Renaud Deraison, Chief Technology Officer, Tenable;Amy Weaver, President, Legal & Corporate Affairs, General Counsel andSecretary Salesforce; Alissa Starzak, Head of Public Policy, Cloudflare;Tom Patterson, Chief Trust Officer, Unisys; Sanjay Poonen, ChiefOperating Officer, VMWare; and moderator Carlos Moreira, Founder, CEO,WiseKey. These industry leaders provided a high-level overview of thepriority initiatives the Cybersecurity Tech Accord has pursued in itsfirst two years of existence, their respective visions for thetwenty-first-century cybersecurity and discussed the need for industryleadership and responsibility in a new domain of conflict. Additionally,panel discussions focused on the intersection of cybersecurity,socioeconomic development and rights promotion around the world, inalignment with the UN's sustainable development goals.These discussions highlighted the importance of having regular industryinclusions, engagements, and partnerships in decision making as itrelates to cybersecurity. The 2020 networking event is a continuation ofthe successful introduction of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord during the2019 meeting in Davos, which focused on the importance of having commoncybersecurity principles to improve online security.Main points covered during the roundtable:Rapid growth: Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatories have grown 4-foldsince the group's launch in 2018. Today there are more than 130 signatorycompanies from 25 different countries, including 6 companies from Asia,38 from Europe, 9 from Latin America, and 77 from North America - a trulyglobal coalition.Critical workstreams - leading by example: Cybersecurity Tech Accordmeets regularly to pursue discrete workstreams related to its fourprinciples (https://cybertechaccord.org/about/), and to that end hasadvocated for policy positions, responded to requests for comment,provided government consultations, and much more. In particular, thereare three prominent ongoing initiatives worth highlighting:Apps 4 Digital Peace competition: collaboration with the UN toseek innovative new solutions to promoting peace and stability incyberspace from teams of young people from around the world.Paris Call Commitments: in addition to supporting the agreement,taking a leadership role in fleshing-out and implementing itsprinciples.Vulnerability disclosure policy adoption: The group has committedto having all signatories adopt vulnerability disclosure policiesas a best practice, and call on governments to adopt vulnerabilityequities processes as a similar commitment to responsiblebehavior.Cybersecurity supports the UN's SDGs: Improvements in cybersecurity areessential to realizing the potential of technology and greaterconnectivity to improve lives around the world. This makes these effortsinherently tied to the UN's SDGs, especially those focused on promotingPeace, Justice and Strong Institutions including online.Company positions and priorities: In their remarks, panelists had theopportunity to highlight how their organizations implemented theCybersecurity Tech Accord principles to improve the security andstability of the online environment.Multi-stakeholder inclusion: Cybersecurity Tech Accord provides a strongplatform for multi-stakeholder inclusion in principle-based discussionsabout expectations for responsible behavior in cyberspace. Most recently,the Cybersecurity Tech Accord team was able to address these issues atthe UN's Open-Ended Working Group on Cybersecurity during its DecemberIntersessional meeting in New York. 