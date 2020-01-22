DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%Dow Jones29.235,65+0,14%NASDAQ 1009.218,98+0,57%
Press Release: WISeKey Hosted its Second Cybersecurity Tech Accord Gathering in Davos
WISeKey Hosted its Second Cybersecurity Tech Accord Gathering in Davos
Participants shared their vision of twenty-first-century cybersecurity
and discussed the need for industry leadership and responsibility in a
new domain of conflict
Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020 WISeKey International Holding
Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global
cybersecurity and IoT company, hosted its second annual panel discussion
for the Cybersecurity Tech Accord in Davos. This networking reception
and panel discussion event focused on the role cybersecurity plays in
ensuring trust in our digital economy, how technology can further
improve the security of our online ecosystem, and the role it can play
in achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG),
with a special focus on promoting peace, justice, and strong
institutions. The event was part of WISeKey's roundtable discussion
series:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b45VTovqR02YRBBJpwiZj3Op3Qb_Lz-rFRmYghbAREfuzd8XYWGjrICX2aJU-YqhlLIpSTd6wdXZmuRmYiMowuOiootjcbTlzKkbqFqBLdIOH_NOzpYle9V0VK7sUEeI
"Deep Tech for a Sustainable Era."
Similar to last year, the 2020 event was attended by over 500 business
and political leaders, economists and senior officials from private and
public organizations, who were in Davos for the World Economic Forum
Annual Meeting.
Hosted by WISeKey, the Cybersecurity Tech Accord panel discussions
focused on the accomplishments and objectives of the coalition for
promoting greater security online.
Cybersecurity Tech Accord (
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=S90ScS2nHTPP1ERwm3S_dhEft162zrkXPO6M_-JEJHEMaMQuM-5CpREZ7CKbXSCSR9y___uxIq9sbHegs8WE-tOdk3KN5NACfSDJtRXXX1s=
https://cybertechaccord.org/) is a public commitment among more than 130
global technology companies to protect, empower and improve security,
stability and resilience of cyberspace. Since its inception,
Cybersecurity Tech Accord's signatories have supported initiatives on
improving email and routing security, implemented Domain-based Message
Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) in their own
operations, participated in global requests for comments on the UN's new
High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, and endorsed the Paris Call for
Trust and Security in Cyberspace. Additionally, the coalition has
coordinated with like-minded organizations such as the Global Cyber
Alliance, Internet Society, and Global Forum on Cyber Expertise.
The panel included: Renaud Deraison, Chief Technology Officer, Tenable;
Amy Weaver, President, Legal & Corporate Affairs, General Counsel and
Secretary Salesforce; Alissa Starzak, Head of Public Policy, Cloudflare;
Tom Patterson, Chief Trust Officer, Unisys; Sanjay Poonen, Chief
Operating Officer, VMWare; and moderator Carlos Moreira, Founder, CEO,
WiseKey. These industry leaders provided a high-level overview of the
priority initiatives the Cybersecurity Tech Accord has pursued in its
first two years of existence, their respective visions for the
twenty-first-century cybersecurity and discussed the need for industry
leadership and responsibility in a new domain of conflict. Additionally,
panel discussions focused on the intersection of cybersecurity,
socioeconomic development and rights promotion around the world, in
alignment with the UN's sustainable development goals.
These discussions highlighted the importance of having regular industry
inclusions, engagements, and partnerships in decision making as it
relates to cybersecurity. The 2020 networking event is a continuation of
the successful introduction of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord during the
2019 meeting in Davos, which focused on the importance of having common
cybersecurity principles to improve online security.
Main points covered during the roundtable:
Rapid growth: Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatories have grown 4-fold
since the group's launch in 2018. Today there are more than 130 signatory
companies from 25 different countries, including 6 companies from Asia,
38 from Europe, 9 from Latin America, and 77 from North America - a truly
global coalition.
Critical workstreams - leading by example: Cybersecurity Tech Accord
meets regularly to pursue discrete workstreams related to its four
principles (https://cybertechaccord.org/about/), and to that end has
advocated for policy positions, responded to requests for comment,
provided government consultations, and much more. In particular, there
are three prominent ongoing initiatives worth highlighting:
Apps 4 Digital Peace competition: collaboration with the UN to
seek innovative new solutions to promoting peace and stability in
cyberspace from teams of young people from around the world.
Paris Call Commitments: in addition to supporting the agreement,
taking a leadership role in fleshing-out and implementing its
principles.
Vulnerability disclosure policy adoption: The group has committed
to having all signatories adopt vulnerability disclosure policies
as a best practice, and call on governments to adopt vulnerability
equities processes as a similar commitment to responsible
behavior.
Cybersecurity supports the UN's SDGs: Improvements in cybersecurity are
essential to realizing the potential of technology and greater
connectivity to improve lives around the world. This makes these efforts
inherently tied to the UN's SDGs, especially those focused on promoting
Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions including online.
Company positions and priorities: In their remarks, panelists had the
opportunity to highlight how their organizations implemented the
Cybersecurity Tech Accord principles to improve the security and
stability of the online environment.
Multi-stakeholder inclusion: Cybersecurity Tech Accord provides a strong
platform for multi-stakeholder inclusion in principle-based discussions
about expectations for responsible behavior in cyberspace. Most recently,
the Cybersecurity Tech Accord team was able to address these issues at
the UN's Open-Ended Working Group on Cybersecurity during its December
Intersessional meeting in New York. These kinds of opportunities for
engagement should continue.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit www.wisekey.com.
Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Contact: Lena Cati
Chairman & CEO The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Tel: +1 212 836-9611
info@wisekey.com lcati@equityny.com
Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus
within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its
securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained
herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to
the future performance of WISeKey.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 13:30 ET ( 18:30 GMT)
