Press Release: WISeKey Reports Full Year 2019 -2

21.01.2020 - 19:26 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 10 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

13:26

18:26

13:26

18:26

Press Release: WISeKey Reports Full Year 2019 Preliminary, Unaudited Revenue of $24.5 Million and Achieves ProfitabilityWISeKey Reports Full Year 2019 Preliminary, Unaudited Revenue of $24.5Million and Achieves ProfitabilityZUG, Switzerland - January 21, 2020 WISeKey International Holding Ltd("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurityand IoT company, announced today its preliminary, unaudited results forfull year ended December 31, 2019.All 2019 figures in this release are unaudited and estimated due to thepreliminary nature of the announcement. WISeKey plans to issue its fullyear 2019 audited results before March 31, 2020 and conduct a conferencecall (details will be announced at a later date).For full year 2019, WISeKey expects its revenue to be approximately$24.5 million. This compares to full year 2018 revenue of $53.7 million,which included revenue from the SSL/TLS PKI business segment sold toDigiCert in January 2019 for $45 million. Excluding SSL/TLS PKIrevenues for both reporting periods, WISeKey's expected full year 2019revenue of approximately $22.7 million decreased from full year 2018revenue of $34.3 million due internal restructuring efforts to transformthe Company into an Identity Management/IoT/Blockchain service provider.Additionally, WISeKey expects to report net income for full year 2019,due to the $31.1 million gain generated from the sale of the SSL/TLS PKIbusiness.Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and Chief Executive Officer noted,"2019 was a transformational year for WISeKey. Following the sale ofthe SSL/TLS PKI business, WISeKey has become a vertically integratedIdentity Management/IoT/Blockchain service provider with a unique trustmodel. While Blockchain is an emerging technology still in its infancy,and many technology providers are struggling to create a winningBlockchain solution, WISeKey with its unique trust model is alreadygenerating substantial revenue from this segment. As Blockchaintechnology matures and demand for IoT security continues to graduallyaccelerate, we expect our revenue from this segment to increase andprofitability to improve."In 2019, we experienced increased demand for our products (hardware andsoftware) and services from existing and new/potential clients, whilethe release of new proprietary solutions with strong cybersecurityofferings, accelerated new customer acquisitions and increased ourgeographic footprint. Additionally, we further enhanced our position inthe Identity Management/IoT/Blockchain segment through the establishmentof several partnerships with leading players in the space. As wecontinue to execute our growth strategy, I am confident that we have thetalent, vision and experience to continue gaining market share in 2020and beyond."Strong cash position supports growth initiativesCash and cash equivalents together with restricted cash increased to$16.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $9.8 million at December 31,2018.In January 2019, we received net cash proceeds of $35.8 million (totalsale price of $45 million) from the sale of our SSL/TLS PKI business.WISeKey used the cash proceeds to repay in full the Line of Credit withExWorks Capital Fund I, L.P. in the amount of $25.3 million. Thissubstantially improved the Company's financial position and paved theway for significant investments in growth initiatives.Growth StrategyWISeKey expects the deployment of its new product NanoSEAL(R), thecontinued traction of several other new blockchain and IoT productsreleased in 2019, and further expansion of its operations in the U.S.,China and Saudi Arabia to provide new revenue streams in 2020 and 2021.WISeKey's growth strategy also includes the implementation of the Inesand Foresight Platform which is designed to seamlessly integrateWISeKey's technologies into an Internet of Objects platform. The Inesand Foresight Platform is being used by smart car manufacturers,dealers and suppliers to validate the authenticity of different vehiclecomponents, protect onboard communication between vehicle components,access car components to securely provide over-the-air software updatesand diagnose mechanical/technical issues from any location.2019 Business Highlights new products and new marketsStrengthened the Company's investment in IoT security with the release ofNanoSeal(R).Expanded its partnership with Microsoft Corporation: all members of theCybersecurity TechAccord are expanding their partnership on initiativesthat improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace.Announced partnership with Oracle: WISeKey Blockchain Identitytechnology became one of Oracle's first external trusted identityproviders, allowing clients to securely add data onto the OracleBlockchain Platform using the WISeKey cryptographic key infrastructure.Reinforced its penetration in the Chinese technology market: WISeKey'sRoot of Trust was accredited by 360 Security Browser to provide TrustedSSL Services in China. 360 Security Browser is the leading internetbrowser solution in China, with an estimated user base superior to 400million active users and a market penetration close to 70%, according toCNZZ.Joined forces with OpSec Security IoT leader on Brand Protection andAuthentication of IoT EcoSystems.WISeKey Blockchain Centers of Excellence: WISeKey in cooperation with theBlockchain Research Institute (BRI) is creating a number ofinterconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence around the world, tofacilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of blockchain-basedsolutions and foster stronger collaboration between the public, privateand academic sectors. Each center purchases technologies and licensesfrom WISeKey.New agreements for the smart car, pharmaceutical and fintech industries,and consumer products which, in the aggregate, are broadening theecosystem of WISeKey's IoT chips.Continued investments in IoT Security, with strong industry-specificpartnerships.Expansion of patent portfolio with new IP and patents with theaggregation of 39 IoT / Semiconductors patent families (more than 200patents in total) to its portfolio (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lX8F9OQjLXW53AXiRi1dhadz-DZpZEsJ4BjszSA6570cYwUGJHgiBxz5ZACGozOJ777IYhy49AJhYyQMU9aoIHvBv6PYmySEuWhho6WjRDW9eww9kneeHgqdWq6nyFoyhttps://www.wisekey.com/patents/).WISeKey's comprehensive partnership with Long State Investment Limited(LSI), a leading Asian based investor, to expand the reach of WISeKey inthe growing Asian markets and to become one of the leading providers ofsemiconductors, IoT and Blockchain services in the region. Under thearrangement, WISeKey and LSI plan to establish a Joint Venture in HongKong in the first quarter of 2020 to focus on business opportunities inAsia with financed by a $30 million facility provided by LSI during a24-month period.WISeKey Semiconductors Secure Element for Sigfox-enabled connecteddevices certified by Sigfox.WISeKey listed its ADRs on the NASDAQhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZLXf36CcRuC9sXFy45COKe7aRBZATZd78KlZsZtRGqWszt-4TK6XNpc5xQDD7snmCYaRAP2ibPDJ0QGJif7-ZWhDN9pyR6WJoZNXHL2Noq10Atat1I36X8tocWO0OG-z6PuYjqM5Ui0SWF2sp3Mh0BnlqxjNhZNKiTNcIsK3iN0=https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/wkey).About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading globalcybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identityecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoTrespecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKeymicroprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internetof Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billionmicrochips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey isuniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductorsproduce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with ArtificialIntelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict thefailure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss basedcryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication andidentification, in both physical and virtual environments, for theInternet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKeyRoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of onlinetransactions among objects and between objects and people. For moreinformation, visit www.wisekey.com.Press and investor contacts:WISeKey International Holding Ltd WISeKey Investor Relations (US)Company Contact: Dourgam Kummer Contact: Lena CatiHead of M&A The Equity Group Inc.Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Tel: +1 212 836-9611mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.comDisclaimer:This communication expressly or implicitly contains certainforward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltdand its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknownrisks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actualresults, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKeyInternational Holding Ltd to be materially different from any futureresults, performance or achievements expressed or implied by suchforward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd isproviding this communication as of this date and does not undertake to(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result ofnew information, future events or otherwise.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or asolicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does notconstitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a orarticle 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectuswithin the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and itssecurities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing containedherein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as tothe future performance of WISeKey.Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations12 months ended December31, 2018Non-GAAPConsolidated Statement adjustingof Income / (Loss) entriesReclassificationof discontinuedUSD'000 Non-GAAP operations US GAAPNet sales 53,692 (19,412) 34,280Non-GAAP Financial MeasuresOn December 21, 2018, WISeKey signed a sale and purchase agreement (the"SPA") to sell QuoVadis SSL and PKI businesses to Digicert Inc (theQuoVadis Group). While the sale was completed in the first quarter of2019, WISeKey assessed the SPA under ASC 205 and concluded that theoperation met the requirement to be classified as held for sale (atDecember 31, 2018) and as such qualified as discontinued operations.This led to the results and assets and liabilities of the QuoVadis Groupto be presented separately in the consolidated income statement andconsolidated balance sheet. However, WISeKey management reviewed 2018financials on a consolidated basis, including discontinued operationsresults.In managing WISeKey's business on a consolidated basis, WISeKeymanagement develops an annual operating plan, which is approved by ourBoard of Directors, using non-GAAP financial measures. In measuringperformance against this plan, management considers the actual orpotential impacts on these non-GAAP financial measures from actionstaken to reduce costs with the goal of increasing our gross margin andoperating margin and when assessing appropriate levels of research anddevelopment efforts. In addition, management relies upon these non-GAAPfinancial measures when making decisions about product spending,administrative budgets, and other operating expenses. We believe thatthese non-GAAP financial measures, when coupled with the GAAP resultsand the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures,provide a more complete understanding of the Company's results ofoperations and the factors and trends affecting WISeKey's business. Webelieve that they enable investors to perform additional comparisons ofour operating results, to assess our liquidity and capital position andto analyze financial performance excluding the effect of expensesunrelated to operations, certain non-cash expenses related toacquisitions and share-based compensation expense, which may obscuretrends in WISeKey's underlying performance. This information alsoenables investors to compare financial results between periods wherecertain items may vary independent of business performance, and allowfor greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management.These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and notas a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performanceprepared in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these and othersimilar items in WISeKey's non-GAAP financial results should not beinterpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent,or unusual. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the mostcomparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided inthe financial statements portion of this release in a schedule entitled"Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited)."(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)