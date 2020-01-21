Press Release: WISeKey Reports Full Year 2019 Preliminary, Unaudited Revenue of $24.5 Million and Achieves Profitability
ZUG, Switzerland - January 21, 2020 WISeKey International Holding Ltd
("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity
and IoT company, announced today its preliminary, unaudited results for
full year ended December 31, 2019.
All 2019 figures in this release are unaudited and estimated due to the
preliminary nature of the announcement. WISeKey plans to issue its full
year 2019 audited results before March 31, 2020 and conduct a conference
call (details will be announced at a later date).
For full year 2019, WISeKey expects its revenue to be approximately
$24.5 million. This compares to full year 2018 revenue of $53.7 million,
which included revenue from the SSL/TLS PKI business segment sold to
DigiCert in January 2019 for $45 million. Excluding SSL/TLS PKI
revenues for both reporting periods, WISeKey's expected full year 2019
revenue of approximately $22.7 million decreased from full year 2018
revenue of $34.3 million due internal restructuring efforts to transform
the Company into an Identity Management/IoT/Blockchain service provider.
Additionally, WISeKey expects to report net income for full year 2019,
due to the $31.1 million gain generated from the sale of the SSL/TLS PKI
business.
Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and Chief Executive Officer noted,
"2019 was a transformational year for WISeKey. Following the sale of
the SSL/TLS PKI business, WISeKey has become a vertically integrated
Identity Management/IoT/Blockchain service provider with a unique trust
model. While Blockchain is an emerging technology still in its infancy,
and many technology providers are struggling to create a winning
Blockchain solution, WISeKey with its unique trust model is already
generating substantial revenue from this segment. As Blockchain
technology matures and demand for IoT security continues to gradually
accelerate, we expect our revenue from this segment to increase and
profitability to improve.
"In 2019, we experienced increased demand for our products (hardware and
software) and services from existing and new/potential clients, while
the release of new proprietary solutions with strong cybersecurity
offerings, accelerated new customer acquisitions and increased our
geographic footprint. Additionally, we further enhanced our position in
the Identity Management/IoT/Blockchain segment through the establishment
of several partnerships with leading players in the space. As we
continue to execute our growth strategy, I am confident that we have the
talent, vision and experience to continue gaining market share in 2020
and beyond."
Strong cash position supports growth initiatives
Cash and cash equivalents together with restricted cash increased to
$16.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $9.8 million at December 31,
2018.
In January 2019, we received net cash proceeds of $35.8 million (total
sale price of $45 million) from the sale of our SSL/TLS PKI business.
WISeKey used the cash proceeds to repay in full the Line of Credit with
ExWorks Capital Fund I, L.P. in the amount of $25.3 million. This
substantially improved the Company's financial position and paved the
way for significant investments in growth initiatives.
Growth Strategy
WISeKey expects the deployment of its new product NanoSEAL(R), the
continued traction of several other new blockchain and IoT products
released in 2019, and further expansion of its operations in the U.S.,
China and Saudi Arabia to provide new revenue streams in 2020 and 2021.
WISeKey's growth strategy also includes the implementation of the Ines
and Foresight Platform which is designed to seamlessly integrate
WISeKey's technologies into an Internet of Objects platform. The Ines
and Foresight Platform is being used by smart car manufacturers,
dealers and suppliers to validate the authenticity of different vehicle
components, protect onboard communication between vehicle components,
access car components to securely provide over-the-air software updates
and diagnose mechanical/technical issues from any location.
2019 Business Highlights new products and new markets
Strengthened the Company's investment in IoT security with the release of
NanoSeal(R).
Expanded its partnership with Microsoft Corporation: all members of the
Cybersecurity TechAccord are expanding their partnership on initiatives
that improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace.
Announced partnership with Oracle: WISeKey Blockchain Identity
technology became one of Oracle's first external trusted identity
providers, allowing clients to securely add data onto the Oracle
Blockchain Platform using the WISeKey cryptographic key infrastructure.
Reinforced its penetration in the Chinese technology market: WISeKey's
Root of Trust was accredited by 360 Security Browser to provide Trusted
SSL Services in China. 360 Security Browser is the leading internet
browser solution in China, with an estimated user base superior to 400
million active users and a market penetration close to 70%, according to
CNZZ.
Joined forces with OpSec Security IoT leader on Brand Protection and
Authentication of IoT EcoSystems.
WISeKey Blockchain Centers of Excellence: WISeKey in cooperation with the
Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is creating a number of
interconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence around the world, to
facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of blockchain-based
solutions and foster stronger collaboration between the public, private
and academic sectors. Each center purchases technologies and licenses
from WISeKey.
New agreements for the smart car, pharmaceutical and fintech industries,
and consumer products which, in the aggregate, are broadening the
ecosystem of WISeKey's IoT chips.
Continued investments in IoT Security, with strong industry-specific
partnerships.
Expansion of patent portfolio with new IP and patents with the
aggregation of 39 IoT / Semiconductors patent families (more than 200
patents in total) to its portfolio (
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lX8F9OQjLXW53AXiRi1dhadz-DZpZEsJ4BjszSA6570cYwUGJHgiBxz5ZACGozOJ777IYhy49AJhYyQMU9aoIHvBv6PYmySEuWhho6WjRDW9eww9kneeHgqdWq6nyFoy
https://www.wisekey.com/patents/).
WISeKey's comprehensive partnership with Long State Investment Limited
(LSI), a leading Asian based investor, to expand the reach of WISeKey in
the growing Asian markets and to become one of the leading providers of
semiconductors, IoT and Blockchain services in the region. Under the
arrangement, WISeKey and LSI plan to establish a Joint Venture in Hong
Kong in the first quarter of 2020 to focus on business opportunities in
Asia with financed by a $30 million facility provided by LSI during a
24-month period.
WISeKey Semiconductors Secure Element for Sigfox-enabled connected
devices certified by Sigfox.
WISeKey listed its ADRs on the NASDAQ
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZLXf36CcRuC9sXFy45COKe7aRBZATZd78KlZsZtRGqWszt-4TK6XNpc5xQDD7snmCYaRAP2ibPDJ0QGJif7-ZWhDN9pyR6WJoZNXHL2Noq10Atat1I36X8tocWO0OG-z6PuYjqM5Ui0SWF2sp3Mh0BnlqxjNhZNKiTNcIsK3iN0=
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/wkey).
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit www.wisekey.com.
Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Company Contact: Dourgam Kummer Contact: Lena Cati
Head of M&A The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Tel: +1 212 836-9611
mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.com
Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
