Press Release: WISeKey to Hold its 13th Annual Cybersecurity IoT Bloackchain Roundtable in Davos on January 22, 2020

WISeKey to Hold its 13th Annual Cybersecurity IoT Bloackchain Roundtablein Davos on January 22, 2020Geneva December 23, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity andIoT company, today announces that it will hold its 13(th) AnnualCybersecurity Roundtable in Davos on January 22, 2020 (starting atpm CET), at the Piano Bar of Hotel Europe (Promenade 63, 7270, DavosPlatz, Switzerland).This closed-door event will take place during the upcoming WorldEconomic Forum annual meeting in Davos. For more information andregistration details visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fN9Ch4AV127XB4dU2yIX-1479FQRMCwX9XxJQRyfVm6yWX-TuZdbrF5mUpHlzE2Ht_aAotSvErM7UsC7c2mvFfU1BRA2xf6kwewkVMfSrUClIiHagbp0pPnmE-EufxWnhttps://www.wisekey.com/davos/.Agenda for the 2020 Cybersecurity Roundtable includes the followingevents:Cybersecurity Tech Accord (networking reception and panel discussion)2020 Blockchain Outstanding Awards (ceremony)TransHumanCode Meeting of Minds (panel discussion)Cybersecurity Tech AccordAs a core signatory of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, this networkingreception hosted by WISeKey and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord willinclude a panel conversation focused on the role cybersecurity plays inensuring the trust in our digital economy, and how the technologyindustry can work together to further improve the security of our onlineecosystem. It will particularly look at the role of technology can playin achieving the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, with aspecial focus promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions.The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a public commitment among now more than130 global technology companies to protect and empower civilians onlineand to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace.Since forming the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, signatories have supportedinitiatives on email and routing security, implemented Domain-basedMessage Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) in their ownoperations, participated in global requests for comments on the UN's newHigh Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, and endorsed the Paris Call forTrust and Security in Cyberspace as an early supporter. Additionally,the group has coordinated with like-minded organizations such as theGlobal Cyber Alliance, the Internet Society, and the Global Forum onCyber Expertise (GFCE).2020 Blockchain Outstanding AwardsChina Blockchain Application Center will present the "2020 BlockchainOutstanding Awards" to companies and individuals who have made greatimpacts globally to the development of Blockchain industry in the pastyear.TransHuman Code for a Sustainable Era RoundtableFollowing the Tech Accord panel discussion, WISeKey will hold its 3(rd)Annual "TransHuman Code Meeting of Minds Roundtable." This year theroundtable will have special focus on Human Sustainability usingDeeptech technologies. The TransHumanCode Platform coupled with AIagents, data mining, machine learning, and natural language search, willcomprise the latest Deeptech revolutionary technologies. They comprisedof AR/VR, IoT wearables like smart glasses, autonomous sensors, anddecentralized computing with blockchain. This decentralized computingwill provide greater security and data authentication, speedingeverything up. Adding advanced integrations, the TransHumanCode platformsecured by WISeKey will seamlessly work with physical environment. Itwill overlay everything including conversations, roads, conference room,and classrooms with AI-powered interaction and intuitive information.In the TransHumanCode era, every physical element of every building inthe actual world will be fully digitized. There will be virtual avatarsfor each human being and one can roam in virtual work or meeting places.This means that every piece of information around the world will becomehuman centric.The final version of the "transHuman Code" book bestseller will bedistributed and an insightful interactive conversation will start on theprecarious balancing act between technology and humanity in theapplication of AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, IoT, and robotics toeducation, employment, communication, transportation, communities,security, government, food, finance, entertainment and health.We truly look forward to welcoming you. Historically, this event hasbeen quickly oversubscribed. To avoid disappointment, pleasehttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Gh-PLKeNvJn-EwBUHkKEpj-nYPMGFE_pptkz-b_Q5dZ9feyKykYxWIHamUnU0Nze2t9xVSDRNXmh_g6GyKD3pEYuzuxsRaQeOVVaLRm5dd8=CLICK HERE to book your place now.About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading globalcybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identityecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoTrespecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKeyMicroprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internetof Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billionmicrochips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey isuniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductorsproduce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with ArtificialIntelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict thefailure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss basedcryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication andidentification, in both physical and virtual environments, for theInternet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKeyRoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of onlinetransactions among objects and between objects and people. For moreinformation, visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wdN0J7cZMThoMfHq4lMlHCxQqEflY46h6axhFDSLx1lIVbeDKh5o-2LX6xqSBZZ7O_CCpRwtw4iYHtY8yBkQ8gwww.wisekey.com.Press and investor contacts:WISeKey International Holding LtdCompany Contact: Carlos Moreira WISeKey Investor Relations (US)Chairman & CEO Contact: Lena CatiTel: +41 22 594 3000 The Equity Group Inc.info@wisekey.com Tel: +1 212 836-9611lcati@equityny.comDisclaimer:This communication expressly or implicitly contains certainforward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltdand its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknownrisks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actualresults, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKeyInternational Holding Ltd to be materially different from any futureresults, performance or achievements expressed or implied by suchforward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd isproviding this communication as of this date and does not undertake toupdate any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result ofnew information, future events or otherwise.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or asolicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does notconstitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a orarticle 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectuswithin the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and itssecurities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing containedherein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as tothe future performance of WISeKey.(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)