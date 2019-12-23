Press Release: WISeKey to Hold its 13th Annual Cybersecurity IoT Bloackchain Roundtable in Davos on January 22, 2020

DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.455,09+0,28%NASDAQ 1008.678,49+0,43%
WISeKey to Hold its 13th Annual Cybersecurity IoT Bloackchain Roundtable
in Davos on January 22, 2020
Geneva December 23, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd
("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and
IoT company, today announces that it will hold its 13(th) Annual
Cybersecurity Roundtable in Davos on January 22, 2020 (starting at
6:00 pm CET), at the Piano Bar of Hotel Europe (Promenade 63, 7270, Davos
Platz, Switzerland).
This closed-door event will take place during the upcoming World
Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. For more information and
registration details visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fN9Ch4AV127XB4dU2yIX-1479FQRMCwX9XxJQRyfVm6yWX-TuZdbrF5mUpHlzE2Ht_aAotSvErM7UsC7c2mvFfU1BRA2xf6kwewkVMfSrUClIiHagbp0pPnmE-EufxWn
https://www.wisekey.com/davos/.
Agenda for the 2020 Cybersecurity Roundtable includes the following
events:
Cybersecurity Tech Accord (networking reception and panel discussion)
2020 Blockchain Outstanding Awards (ceremony)
TransHumanCode Meeting of Minds (panel discussion)
Cybersecurity Tech Accord
As a core signatory of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, this networking
reception hosted by WISeKey and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord will
include a panel conversation focused on the role cybersecurity plays in
ensuring the trust in our digital economy, and how the technology
industry can work together to further improve the security of our online
ecosystem. It will particularly look at the role of technology can play
in achieving the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, with a
special focus promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions.
The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a public commitment among now more than
130 global technology companies to protect and empower civilians online
and to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace.
Since forming the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, signatories have supported
initiatives on email and routing security, implemented Domain-based
Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) in their own
operations, participated in global requests for comments on the UN's new
High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, and endorsed the Paris Call for
Trust and Security in Cyberspace as an early supporter. Additionally,
the group has coordinated with like-minded organizations such as the
Global Cyber Alliance, the Internet Society, and the Global Forum on
Cyber Expertise (GFCE).
2020 Blockchain Outstanding Awards
China Blockchain Application Center will present the "2020 Blockchain
Outstanding Awards" to companies and individuals who have made great
impacts globally to the development of Blockchain industry in the past
year.
TransHuman Code for a Sustainable Era Roundtable
Following the Tech Accord panel discussion, WISeKey will hold its 3(rd)
Annual "TransHuman Code Meeting of Minds Roundtable." This year the
roundtable will have special focus on Human Sustainability using
Deeptech technologies. The TransHumanCode Platform coupled with AI
agents, data mining, machine learning, and natural language search, will
comprise the latest Deeptech revolutionary technologies. They comprised
of AR/VR, IoT wearables like smart glasses, autonomous sensors, and
decentralized computing with blockchain. This decentralized computing
will provide greater security and data authentication, speeding
everything up. Adding advanced integrations, the TransHumanCode platform
secured by WISeKey will seamlessly work with physical environment. It
will overlay everything including conversations, roads, conference room,
and classrooms with AI-powered interaction and intuitive information.
In the TransHumanCode era, every physical element of every building in
the actual world will be fully digitized. There will be virtual avatars
for each human being and one can roam in virtual work or meeting places.
This means that every piece of information around the world will become
human centric.
The final version of the "transHuman Code" book bestseller will be
distributed and an insightful interactive conversation will start on the
precarious balancing act between technology and humanity in the
application of AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, IoT, and robotics to
education, employment, communication, transportation, communities,
security, government, food, finance, entertainment and health.
We truly look forward to welcoming you. Historically, this event has
been quickly oversubscribed. To avoid disappointment, please
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Gh-PLKeNvJn-EwBUHkKEpj-nYPMGFE_pptkz-b_Q5dZ9feyKykYxWIHamUnU0Nze2t9xVSDRNXmh_g6GyKD3pEYuzuxsRaQeOVVaLRm5dd8=
CLICK HERE to book your place now.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wdN0J7cZMThoMfHq4lMlHCxQqEflY46h6axhFDSLx1lIVbeDKh5o-2LX6xqSBZZ7O_CCpRwtw4iYHtY8yBkQ8g
www.wisekey.com.
Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Chairman & CEO Contact: Lena Cati
Tel: +41 22 594 3000 The Equity Group Inc.
info@wisekey.com Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com
Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus
within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its
securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained
herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to
the future performance of WISeKey.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 01:00 ET ( 06:00 GMT)
