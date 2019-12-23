DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.554,92+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.695,74+0,20%
Press Release: WISeKey Updates Shareholders on its NASDAQ ADR Trading Status

WISeKey Updates Shareholders on its NASDAQ ADR Trading Status

Geneva December 23(rd) , 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd
("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and
IoT company, following a feedback it received from Nasdaq, is updating
its shareholders on the status of trading of its American Depositary
Shares (ADRs) which were listed on Nasdaq on December 4, 2019 under the
symbol "WKEY."

The WKEY page on the NASDAQ Website ( link:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZLXf36CcRuC9sXFy45COKe7aRBZATZd78KlZsZtRGqWszt-4TK6XNpc5xQDD7snmCYaRAP2ibPDJ0QGJif7-ZWhDN9pyR6WJoZNXHL2Noq10Atat1I36X8tocWO0OG-z6PuYjqM5Ui0SWF2sp3Mh0BnlqxjNhZNKiTNcIsK3iN0=
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/wkey) is now showing
current stock price.

Also, Nasdaq also informed us that due to technical issues, brokers and
data vendors were unable to update their pricing to reflect WISeKey's
recent trading price, resulting to a mismatch between data vendors/
trading desks and the prices reflected on various trading platforms.
This has caused trading desks not to be able to execute all trades.
Only a few trades in the range of $10.09 to $12 per share have been
executed since December 4th.

These issues, which although out of the Company's control, have caused
considerable confusion in the market.

While Nasdaq is working to quickly solve these technical issues,
WISeKey's ADRs continue to be eligible for trading.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N5NNS-8FW3aXjKsAHTED-dXcU8nuD5aEvSS3fuDeKEOgLshhdhm30jP14J1eRMXAF-tPIcMF8zkiYs1R9zCFoQ
www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:




WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Chairman & CEO Contact: Lena Cati
Tel: +41 22 594 3000 The Equity Group Inc.
mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com Tel: +1 212 836-9611
mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.com


Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus
within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its
securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained
herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to
the future performance of WISeKey.





(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 15:04 ET ( 20:04 GMT)
