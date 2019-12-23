DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.554,92+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.695,74+0,20%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Press Release: WISeKey Updates Shareholders on its NASDAQ ADR Trading Status
Press Release: WISeKey Updates Shareholders on its NASDAQ ADR Trading Status
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
WISeKey Updates Shareholders on its NASDAQ ADR Trading Status
Geneva December 23(rd) , 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd
("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and
IoT company, following a feedback it received from Nasdaq, is updating
its shareholders on the status of trading of its American Depositary
Shares (ADRs) which were listed on Nasdaq on December 4, 2019 under the
symbol "WKEY."
The WKEY page on the NASDAQ Website ( link:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZLXf36CcRuC9sXFy45COKe7aRBZATZd78KlZsZtRGqWszt-4TK6XNpc5xQDD7snmCYaRAP2ibPDJ0QGJif7-ZWhDN9pyR6WJoZNXHL2Noq10Atat1I36X8tocWO0OG-z6PuYjqM5Ui0SWF2sp3Mh0BnlqxjNhZNKiTNcIsK3iN0=
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/wkey) is now showing
current stock price.
Also, Nasdaq also informed us that due to technical issues, brokers and
data vendors were unable to update their pricing to reflect WISeKey's
recent trading price, resulting to a mismatch between data vendors/
trading desks and the prices reflected on various trading platforms.
This has caused trading desks not to be able to execute all trades.
Only a few trades in the range of $10.09 to $12 per share have been
executed since December 4th.
These issues, which although out of the Company's control, have caused
considerable confusion in the market.
While Nasdaq is working to quickly solve these technical issues,
WISeKey's ADRs continue to be eligible for trading.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N5NNS-8FW3aXjKsAHTED-dXcU8nuD5aEvSS3fuDeKEOgLshhdhm30jP14J1eRMXAF-tPIcMF8zkiYs1R9zCFoQ
www.wisekey.com.
Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Chairman & CEO Contact: Lena Cati
Tel: +41 22 594 3000 The Equity Group Inc.
mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com Tel: +1 212 836-9611
mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.com
Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus
within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its
securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained
herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to
the future performance of WISeKey.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 15:04 ET ( 20:04 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|1,63
|-2,10%
|EUR
|-0,04
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
|Weitere Wertpapiere...
|WISeKey International Holding
|0,000
|±0,00%
|USD
|±0,000
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?