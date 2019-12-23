Press Release: WISeKey Updates Shareholders on its NASDAQ ADR Trading Status

23.12.2019 - 21:04 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:04

20:04

WISeKey Updates Shareholders on its NASDAQ ADR Trading StatusGeneva December 23(rd) , 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity andIoT company, following a feedback it received from Nasdaq, is updatingits shareholders on the status of trading of its American DepositaryShares (ADRs) which were listed on Nasdaq on December 4, 2019 under thesymbol "WKEY."The WKEY page on the NASDAQ Website ( link:https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZLXf36CcRuC9sXFy45COKe7aRBZATZd78KlZsZtRGqWszt-4TK6XNpc5xQDD7snmCYaRAP2ibPDJ0QGJif7-ZWhDN9pyR6WJoZNXHL2Noq10Atat1I36X8tocWO0OG-z6PuYjqM5Ui0SWF2sp3Mh0BnlqxjNhZNKiTNcIsK3iN0=https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/wkey) is now showingcurrent stock price.Also, Nasdaq also informed us that due to technical issues, brokers anddata vendors were unable to update their pricing to reflect WISeKey'srecent trading price, resulting to a mismatch between data vendors/trading desks and the prices reflected on various trading platforms.This has caused trading desks not to be able to execute all trades.Only a few trades in the range of $10.09 to $12 per share have beenexecuted since December 4th.These issues, which although out of the Company's control, have causedconsiderable confusion in the market.While Nasdaq is working to quickly solve these technical issues,WISeKey's ADRs continue to be eligible for trading.About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading globalcybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identityecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoTrespecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKeyMicroprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internetof Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billionmicrochips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey isuniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductorsproduce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with ArtificialIntelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict thefailure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss basedcryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication andidentification, in both physical and virtual environments, for theInternet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKeyRoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of onlinetransactions among objects and between objects and people. For moreinformation, visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N5NNS-8FW3aXjKsAHTED-dXcU8nuD5aEvSS3fuDeKEOgLshhdhm30jP14J1eRMXAF-tPIcMF8zkiYs1R9zCFoQwww.wisekey.com.Press and investor contacts:WISeKey International Holding LtdCompany Contact: Carlos Moreira WISeKey Investor Relations (US)Chairman & CEO Contact: Lena CatiTel: +41 22 594 3000 The Equity Group Inc.mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com Tel: +1 212 836-9611mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.comDisclaimer:This communication expressly or implicitly contains certainforward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltdand its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknownrisks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actualresults, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKeyInternational Holding Ltd to be materially different from any futureresults, performance or achievements expressed or implied by suchforward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd isproviding this communication as of this date and does not undertake toupdate any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result ofnew information, future events or otherwise.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or asolicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does notconstitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a orarticle 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectuswithin the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and itssecurities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing containedherein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as tothe future performance of WISeKey.(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)