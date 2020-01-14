PRESS RELEASE: World's Greatest Videos(TM) Announces $100,000* 2019 Grand Prize Winner
*SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / *World's Greatest
Videos(TM) [1] (WGV(TM)) is pleased to announce the winner of the highly
anticipated 2019 $100,000 USD* Grand Prize. The first global, cash-awarded,
continually running short video competition, World's Greatest Videos(TM)
hosts Regional Weekly Contests and Global Challenge Contests. The
first-place winners from each of these contests go on to compete in the
Grand Prize Contest held every December.
Click here [2] to watch video.
This year's final five competitors were from countries across the world
including the US, UK, Brazil, and Mexico. The videos encompassed a variety
of categories: Music, Comedy, Feel good, and Pets. The final winner was
declared as Victor Franco from Brazil with his video Hello! Ma Baby, but
it's JAZZ [3].
19 year old Victor hails from the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. He comes
from a family of musicians, and started singing in church when he was just
three years old. Victor says he got a lot of support from his parents for
his music over the years, and he wants to use part of the prize money to
give back to them.
Other finalists include Lyricmjc from the United States, who won $3,000 in
the June Monthly Contest. Lyric, the little girl featured in the video Down
Syndrome ABILITIES! [4] has Down Syndrome. In the last year, she's learned
to match the pitch of different tunes, and articulate the words and phrases
of songs.
Beccabsmithmusic, from the U.K., has won several prizes for over $300. She
says was inspired to share her talent after her grandmother was diagnosed
with dementia and she performed for the residents at her nursing home. Her
video can be accessed here [5].
ToshiroFlores is from Mexico and won 1st place for $3,000 in our May monthly
contest. Hermes Flores, Toshiro's owner, manages a fan page for Toshiro,
which has followers from all over the world. Watch the video here [6].
Ansel Mckenzie, aka zzfrosty won $10,000 in the February contest. Ansel is
not only a content creator, but an aspiring entrepreneur as well. He says
that he used his prize money to invest better production for his videos and
his business. His video can be seen here [7].
World's Greatest Videos(TM) gave away over 3,500 cash prizes with estimated
dollar amount of over $267,000 in the first (Beta) year to short-form video
creators from all over the world. The platform particularly prides itself on
being a true community, where the members who watch and react to videos are
just as important to the user experience as the members who create videos.
But according to the company's 27-year-old founder Makayla Allen, there's a
lot more to World's Greatest Videos(TM) that makes it stand out from its
competitors.
"We are truly inclusive, and take a firm stance against any type of bullying
or negative comments," Allen explains. "Our goal is to offer a safe,
comfortable environment for creators and viewers alike, so for that reason
we only allow positive comments and reactions to our members' videos."
For more information about World's Greatest Videos(TM) and to view the
winning videos, visit the website at www.wgvs.com [8].
*About the Company*
Launched on January 1, 2019, by 27-year-old Makayla Allen, World's Greatest
Videos(TM) awards 21 cash prizes every week. First-place winners from
Regional Weekly Contests and Global Challenge Contests become eligible for
the annual Grand Prize which is announced in December.
As the first global, short-form, continuously running, cash-awarded video
contest, World's Greatest Videos(TM) is on a mission to expose people all
over the globe to different cultures and what those cultures find
entertaining. The site does not permit bullying, and only allows positive
comments in order for it to appeal to all family members.
The company's app and website are global, and operate in the top 20
languages across the world.
*Media Contact*
Brittany Ware
248-403-0571
brittany.ware@wgvs.com
Mekel Zapico
619-694-6343
mekel.zapico@wgvs.com
www.wgvs.com [9]
*SOURCE: *World's Greatest Videos
