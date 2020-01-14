PRESS RELEASE: World's Greatest Videos(TM) Announces $100,000* 2019 Grand Prize Winner

14.01.2020 - 16:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

16:15

10:15

15:15

PRESS RELEASE: World's Greatest Videos(TM) Announces $100,000* 2019 Grand Prize WinnerDGAP-News: World's Greatest Videos / Key word(s): MiscellaneousWorld's Greatest Videos(TM) Announces $100,000* 2019 Grand Prize Winner2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*World's Greatest Videos(TM) Announces $100,000* 2019 Grand Prize Winner*_The results of this year's $100,000 USD* prize for the world's greatestvideo_*SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / *World's GreatestVideos(TM) [1] (WGV(TM)) is pleased to announce the winner of the highlyanticipated 2019 $100,000 USD* Grand Prize. The first global, cash-awarded,continually running short video competition, World's Greatest Videos(TM)hosts Regional Weekly Contests and Global Challenge Contests. Thefirst-place winners from each of these contests go on to compete in theGrand Prize Contest held every December.Click here [2] to watch video.This year's final five competitors were from countries across the worldincluding the US, UK, Brazil, and Mexico. The videos encompassed a varietyof categories: Music, Comedy, Feel good, and Pets. The final winner wasdeclared as Victor Franco from Brazil with his video Hello! Ma Baby, butit's JAZZ [3].19 year old Victor hails from the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. He comesfrom a family of musicians, and started singing in church when he was justthree years old. Victor says he got a lot of support from his parents forhis music over the years, and he wants to use part of the prize money togive back to them.Other finalists include Lyricmjc from the United States, who won $3,000 inthe June Monthly Contest. Lyric, the little girl featured in the video DownSyndrome ABILITIES! [4] has Down Syndrome. In the last year, she's learnedto match the pitch of different tunes, and articulate the words and phrasesof songs.Beccabsmithmusic, from the U.K., has won several prizes for over $300. Shesays was inspired to share her talent after her grandmother was diagnosedwith dementia and she performed for the residents at her nursing home. Hervideo can be accessed here [5].ToshiroFlores is from Mexico and won 1st place for $3,000 in our May monthlycontest. Hermes Flores, Toshiro's owner, manages a fan page for Toshiro,which has followers from all over the world. Watch the video here [6].Ansel Mckenzie, aka zzfrosty won $10,000 in the February contest. Ansel isnot only a content creator, but an aspiring entrepreneur as well. He saysthat he used his prize money to invest better production for his videos andhis business. His video can be seen here [7].World's Greatest Videos(TM) gave away over 3,500 cash prizes with estimateddollar amount of over $267,000 in the first (Beta) year to short-form videocreators from all over the world. The platform particularly prides itself onbeing a true community, where the members who watch and react to videos arejust as important to the user experience as the members who create videos.But according to the company's 27-year-old founder Makayla Allen, there's alot more to World's Greatest Videos(TM) that makes it stand out from itscompetitors."We are truly inclusive, and take a firm stance against any type of bullyingor negative comments," Allen explains. "Our goal is to offer a safe,comfortable environment for creators and viewers alike, so for that reasonwe only allow positive comments and reactions to our members' videos."For more information about World's Greatest Videos(TM) and to view thewinning videos, visit the website at www.wgvs.com [8].*About the Company*Launched on January 1, 2019, by 27-year-old Makayla Allen, World's GreatestVideos(TM) awards 21 cash prizes every week. First-place winners fromRegional Weekly Contests and Global Challenge Contests become eligible forthe annual Grand Prize which is announced in December.As the first global, short-form, continuously running, cash-awarded videocontest, World's Greatest Videos(TM) is on a mission to expose people allover the globe to different cultures and what those cultures findentertaining. The site does not permit bullying, and only allows positivecomments in order for it to appeal to all family members.The company's app and website are global, and operate in the top 20languages across the world.*Media Contact*Brittany Ware248-403-0571brittany.ware@wgvs.comMekel Zapico619-694-6343mekel.zapico@wgvs.comwww.wgvs.com [9]*SOURCE: *World's Greatest Videos2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de950715 2020-01-141: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c2530ec26cf52954e7a18576261205a1&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ef11034590f59c36c26bccb00e15df26&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4e1959209f7e790b8d2dc01a7d01fe92&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=228e4840e73ea80863570c5803704f66&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=204d4074b6a3d5a354c1cfd18fb4aeeb&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=06682fe949a7b93dafb33336a1060935&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3c577008865263c7d81e0394bf8cdfc4&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0ae77740cf2aec029711b0594be8689c&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e5700decad2784ec91cef72498cac9a7&application_id=950715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)