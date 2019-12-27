27.12.2019 - 15:05 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII)Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)27-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Net Asset Value(s)**Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc*The Company announces:Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/12/2019) ofGBP171.87mNet Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/12/2019) of GBP171.87mThe Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/12/2019 was:Number ofshares inissue:Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,279.32p 7,540,321including unaudited current periodrevenue*Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,258.84pexcluding current period revenue*Ordinary share price 2,225.00pPremium / (Discount) to NAV (2.38%)*Current period revenue covers the period01/01 to 24/12/2019*Name of company* *% ofportfolio*1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.732 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 12.313 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.294 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.785 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.856 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7.017 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.658 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.609 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.2710 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.7111 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.7012 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.2613 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.9414 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.5515 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.0316 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.9717 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.8518 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.8219 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.4920 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.4521 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.4322 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.3623 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 0.3424 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.3425 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.1926 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.12ISIN: GB0007392078Category Code: NAVTIDM: RIIISequence No.: 37559EQS News ID: 943919End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)