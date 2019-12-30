DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.238,40+0,02%Nasdaq 100 Future8.783,25-0,28%
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

30-Dec-2019


Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII)
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

30-Dec-2019 / 13:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Net Asset Value(s)*

*Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc*

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/12/2019) of
GBP172.36m

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/12/2019) of GBP172.36m

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/12/2019 was:

Number of
shares in
issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,285.82p 7,540,321
including unaudited current period
revenue*
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,265.41p
excluding current period revenue*
Ordinary share price 2,230.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.44%)
*Current period revenue covers the period
01/01 to 27/12/2019
*Name of company* *% of
portfolio*
1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.75
2 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 12.47
3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.22
4 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.68
5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.81
6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7.03
7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.65
8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.64
9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.26
10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.71
11 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.67
12 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.22
13 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.94
14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.56
15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.02
16 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.97
17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.84
18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.81
19 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.48
20 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.46
21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.43
22 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.36
23 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 0.34
24 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.34
25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.19
26 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.12

ISIN: GB0007392078
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: RIII
Sequence No.: 37958
EQS News ID: 944851

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 07:40 ET ( 12:40 GMT)
