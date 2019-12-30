30.12.2019 - 13:40 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII)Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)30-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Net Asset Value(s)**Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc*The Company announces:Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/12/2019) ofGBP172.36mNet Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/12/2019) of GBP172.36mThe Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/12/2019 was:Number ofshares inissue:Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,285.82p 7,540,321including unaudited current periodrevenue*Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,265.41pexcluding current period revenue*Ordinary share price 2,230.00pPremium / (Discount) to NAV (2.44%)*Current period revenue covers the period01/01 to 27/12/2019*Name of company* *% ofportfolio*1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.752 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 12.473 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.224 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.685 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.816 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7.037 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.658 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.649 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.2610 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.7111 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.6712 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.2213 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.9414 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.5615 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.0216 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.9717 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.8418 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.8119 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.4820 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.4621 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.4322 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.3623 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 0.3424 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.3425 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.1926 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.12ISIN: GB0007392078Category Code: NAVTIDM: RIIISequence No.: 37958EQS News ID: 944851End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)