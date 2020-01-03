DAX ®13.204,30-1,36%TecDAX ®3.025,23-1,25%S&P FUTURE3.231,40-0,85%Nasdaq 100 Future8.836,75+0,97%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII)
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)
03-Jan-2020 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Net Asset Value(s)*
*Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc*
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of
GBP172.82m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP172.82m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/01/2020 was:
Number of
shares in
issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,291.91p 7,540,321
including unaudited current period
revenue*
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,271.67p
excluding current period revenue*
Ordinary share price 2,235.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.48%)
*Current period revenue covers the period
01/01 to 02/01/2020
*Name of company* *% of
portfolio*
1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.63
2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.45
3 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 12.41
4 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.76
5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.78
6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 6.95
7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.66
8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.62
9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.19
10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.78
11 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.63
12 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.25
13 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.96
14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.52
15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.07
16 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.97
17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.83
18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.79
19 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.48
20 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.47
21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.43
22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.36
23 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.35
24 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 0.34
25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.18
26 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.12
ISIN: GB0007392078
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: RIII
Sequence No.: 38428
EQS News ID: 946327
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 03, 2020 08:10 ET ( 13:10 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|2.220,00
|-0,67%
|GBX
|-15,00
|Porträt - Chart
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_030120_AiF
01:0603.01. 14:11
FTV_dpaafx_030120d
01:4403.01. 12:36
FTV_dpaafx_030120c
01:5403.01. 12:36
FTV_dpaafx_030120b
01:4203.01. 11:31
FTV_dpaafx_030120_60
00:5903.01. 11:01
FTV_dpaafx_030120a
01:5003.01. 08:56
FTV_dpaafx_020120e
01:5202.01. 16:58
FTV_dpaafx_020120_AiF
01:0602.01. 14:25
FTV_dpaafx_020120c
01:4002.01. 12:15
FTV_dpaafx_020120d
01:3202.01. 11:45
FTV_dpaafx_020120b
01:3302.01. 10:40
FTV_dpaafx_020120_60
00:5602.01. 10:10
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Glauben Sie, dass die US-Sanktionen gegen den Bau der Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream 2 den Bau stoppen könnten?