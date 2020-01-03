03.01.2020 - 14:10 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII)Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)03-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Net Asset Value(s)**Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc*The Company announces:Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) ofGBP172.82mNet Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP172.82mThe Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/01/2020 was:Number ofshares inissue:Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,291.91p 7,540,321including unaudited current periodrevenue*Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,271.67pexcluding current period revenue*Ordinary share price 2,235.00pPremium / (Discount) to NAV (2.48%)*Current period revenue covers the period01/01 to 02/01/2020*Name of company* *% ofportfolio*1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.632 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.453 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 12.414 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.765 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.786 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 6.957 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.668 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.629 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.1910 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.7811 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.6312 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.2513 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.9614 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.5215 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.0716 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.9717 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.8318 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.7919 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.4820 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.4721 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.4322 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.3623 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.3524 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 0.3425 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.1826 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.12ISIN: GB0007392078Category Code: NAVTIDM: RIIISequence No.: 38428EQS News ID: 946327End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)