Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas

RUBIS
Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP
Paribas

20-Jan-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

_This document is a translation of the original French document and is
provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation._

Pursuant to the liquidity contract that Rubis has entered into with Exane
BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at
the settlement date of 31 December 2019:

· 21,238 Rubis shares

· &euro2,318,848

The following trades were made in the second half of 2019:

· 146,495 securities were purchased for a total of &euro7,589,768 (800
transactions)

· 149,813 securities were sold for a total of &euro7,808,095 (816
transactions)

Reminder:

1) The previous half-year statement as at 30 June 2019 disclosed the
following balances on the liquidity account:

· 25,056 Rubis shares

· &euro2,073,135

2) The following trades were made in the first half of 2019:

· 159,587 securities were purchased for a total of &euro7,825,293 (815
transactions)

· 165,659 securities were sold for a total of &euro8,181,577 (955
transactions)

3) The liquidity account presented the following balances as at 31
December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2
July 2018:

· 36,128 Rubis shares

· &euro1,487,705

*****

Paris, 20 January 2020, 5:35 pm

Issuer's company name:

RUBIS

Société en Commandite par Actions (partnership limited by shares)

With share capital of &euro125,221,790

Paris trade and companies register (RCS Paris) No. 784 393 530

Registered office: 46, rue Boissière, 75116 Paris

Contact:

Maura Tartaglia

Tel: +33 (0) 1 44 17 95 95

E-mail: m.tartaglia@rubis.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with
Exane BNP Paribas
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SMDJEKPOUN [1]

Language: English
Company: RUBIS
46, rue Boissière
75116 Paris
France
Phone: +33 144 17 95 51
Fax: +33 145 01 72 49
E-mail: communication@rubis.fr
Internet: www.rubis.fr
ISIN: FR0013269123
Euronext Ticker: RUI
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information
relating to the liquidity contract
EQS News ID: 957219

End of Announcement EQS News Service

957219 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae8958c6a979d67c15266cda56343964&application_id=957219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 11:35 ET ( 16:35 GMT)
