Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas

RUBISRubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNPParibas20-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement._This document is a translation of the original French document and isprovided for information purposes only.The original French version takes precedence over this translation._Pursuant to the liquidity contract that Rubis has entered into with ExaneBNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as atthe settlement date of 31 December 2019:· 21,238 Rubis shares· &euro2,318,848The following trades were made in the second half of 2019:· 146,495 securities were purchased for a total of &euro7,589,768 (800transactions)· 149,813 securities were sold for a total of &euro7,808,095 (816transactions)Reminder:1) The previous half-year statement as at 30 June 2019 disclosed thefollowing balances on the liquidity account:· 25,056 Rubis shares· &euro2,073,1352) The following trades were made in the first half of 2019:· 159,587 securities were purchased for a total of &euro7,825,293 (815transactions)· 165,659 securities were sold for a total of &euro8,181,577 (955transactions)3) The liquidity account presented the following balances as at 31December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2July 2018:· 36,128 Rubis shares· &euro1,487,705*****Paris, 20 January 2020,pmIssuer's company name:RUBISSociété en Commandite par Actions (partnership limited by shares)With share capital of &euro125,221,790Paris trade and companies register (RCS Paris) No. 784 393 530Registered office: 46, rue Boissière, 75116 ParisContact:Maura TartagliaTel: +33 (0) 1 44 17 95 95E-mail: m.tartaglia@rubis.frRegulatory filing PDF fileDocument title: Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract withExane BNP ParibasDocument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SMDJEKPOUN [1]Language: EnglishCompany: RUBIS46, rue Boissière75116 ParisFrancePhone: +33 144 17 95 51Fax: +33 145 01 72 49E-mail: communication@rubis.frInternet: www.rubis.frISIN: FR0013269123Euronext Ticker: RUIAMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Informationrelating to the liquidity contractEQS News ID: 957219End of Announcement EQS News Service957219 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae8958c6a979d67c15266cda56343964&application_id=957219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)