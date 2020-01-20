DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas
Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas
Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw...
RUBIS
Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP
Paribas
20-Jan-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
_This document is a translation of the original French document and is
provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation._
Pursuant to the liquidity contract that Rubis has entered into with Exane
BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at
the settlement date of 31 December 2019:
· 21,238 Rubis shares
· &euro2,318,848
The following trades were made in the second half of 2019:
· 146,495 securities were purchased for a total of &euro7,589,768 (800
transactions)
· 149,813 securities were sold for a total of &euro7,808,095 (816
transactions)
Reminder:
1) The previous half-year statement as at 30 June 2019 disclosed the
following balances on the liquidity account:
· 25,056 Rubis shares
· &euro2,073,135
2) The following trades were made in the first half of 2019:
· 159,587 securities were purchased for a total of &euro7,825,293 (815
transactions)
· 165,659 securities were sold for a total of &euro8,181,577 (955
transactions)
3) The liquidity account presented the following balances as at 31
December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2
July 2018:
· 36,128 Rubis shares
· &euro1,487,705
*****
Paris, 20 January 2020, 5:35 pm
Issuer's company name:
RUBIS
Société en Commandite par Actions (partnership limited by shares)
With share capital of &euro125,221,790
Paris trade and companies register (RCS Paris) No. 784 393 530
Registered office: 46, rue Boissière, 75116 Paris
Contact:
Maura Tartaglia
Tel: +33 (0) 1 44 17 95 95
E-mail: m.tartaglia@rubis.fr
Regulatory filing PDF file
Document title: Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with
Exane BNP Paribas
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SMDJEKPOUN [1]
Language: English
Company: RUBIS
46, rue Boissière
75116 Paris
France
Phone: +33 144 17 95 51
Fax: +33 145 01 72 49
E-mail: communication@rubis.fr
Internet: www.rubis.fr
ISIN: FR0013269123
Euronext Ticker: RUI
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information
relating to the liquidity contract
EQS News ID: 957219
End of Announcement EQS News Service
957219 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae8958c6a979d67c15266cda56343964&application_id=957219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 11:35 ET ( 16:35 GMT)
