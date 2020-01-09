09.01.2020 - 18:26 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Senvion Holding GmbH (IRSH)Sale of European Onshore Service business to Siemens Gamesa complete09-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Sale of European Onshore Service business to Siemens Gamesa complete**- Sale of European Onshore Service business to Siemens Gamesa closedsuccessfully following unconditional regulatory approval**- Sale of Portuguese blade production facility expected to be closed withinQ1 2020**- Approx. 70% of jobs at Senvion secured**Hamburg: *Senvion today announced that the sale of its European OnshoreService business and intellectual property to Siemens Gamesa RenewableEnergy (SGRE) has been concluded successfully. The European Commission hadapproved the transaction unconditionally, including the sale of Senvion'swind turbine blade manufacturing facility located in Vagos (Portugal), on 20December 2019.*Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion:* 'Being able to complete this part of thetransaction today is an important achievement after a prolonged anddifficult period of uncertainty. We have been able to secure around 70% ofall jobs at Senvion with this transaction. This is the result of atremendous effort by the entire team. I am convinced that Siemens Gamesawill be a good new home for all employees transferring there today. I amalso proud that Senvion and the knowledge and skills developed at here willlive on this way and continue to contribute to the future of energy.'*Dr. Thorsten Bieg, Partner at GÖRG who joined the Management Board asa restructuring expert:* 'Speaking for the self-administration, being ableto close the sale of the European Onshore Service business today is asignificant milestone and brings us one step closer to completing theproceedings for the remainder of the business. I would like to thank allstakeholders, particularly our main creditors, for their support in gettingto this point.'Senvion Deutschland GmbH - and its European subsidiaries - was acquired bySGRE as part of the transaction and will operate as a pure service providerwithin Siemens Gamesa's Service Unit effective immediately.The acquisition of all the shares in Senvion's wind turbine blade productionfacility Ria Blades, S.A. in Vagos, Portugal, by SGRE is expected to beclosed within due course, once final closing conditions have been fulfilled.*Press contact:*Maximilian KarpfPhone: +44 7970 716953Email: maximilian.karpf@kekstcnc.comISIN: XS1608040090, XS1608044753Category Code: MSCMTIDM: IRSHSequence No.: 39718EQS News ID: 950577End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 09, 2020ET (GMT)