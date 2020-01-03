03.01.2020 - 14:10 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:10

08:10

13:10

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP)SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)03-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Net Asset Value(s)**SDV 2025 ZDP plc*The Company announces:Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP63.02mNet Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP47.31mThe Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/01/2020 was:Number ofshares inissue:Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 226.93p 20,850,000including unaudited current periodrevenue*Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 222.86pexcluding current period revenue**Current period revenue covers the period01/05 to 02/01/2020ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81Category Code: NAVTIDM: SDVPSequence No.: 38427EQS News ID: 946325End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)