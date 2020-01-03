DAX ®13.203,50-1,36%TecDAX ®3.025,37-1,24%S&P FUTURE3.231,40-0,85%Nasdaq 100 Future8.836,75+0,97%
SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP)
03-Jan-2020 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Net Asset Value(s)*

*SDV 2025 ZDP plc*

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP63.02m

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/01/2020) of GBP47.31m

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/01/2020 was:

Number of
shares in
issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 226.93p 20,850,000
including unaudited current period
revenue*
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 222.86p
excluding current period revenue*
*Current period revenue covers the period
01/05 to 02/01/2020

ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: SDVP
Sequence No.: 38427
EQS News ID: 946325

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 08:10 ET ( 13:10 GMT)
