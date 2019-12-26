Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes divestment of MTS Bank

26.12.2019 - 18:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes divestment of MTS Bank26-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Sistema completes divestment of MTS BankMoscow, 26 December 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE:SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company,announces the sale of 4.5% of the shares of PJSC MTS Bank ("MTS Bank") toMobile TeleSystems B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC MTS ("MTS")(NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications operator and digitalservice provider in Russia, for RUB 1.4 bn. As a result of the transaction,Sistema has fully exited its shareholding in MTS Bank, and MTS's ownershipof MTS Bank's authorised share capital has increased to 99.7%[1].***Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company servingover 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, hightechnology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture,real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993.Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the"SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares arelisted under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website:www.sistema.com [1]***For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact:Investor Relations Public RelationsNikolai Minashin Sergey KopytovTel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru[1] Including a 0.2% stake owned by PJSC MGTS, a subsidiary of PJSC MTS.ISIN: US48122U2042Category Code: MSCHTIDM: SSALEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694Sequence No.: 37542EQS News ID: 943781End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=943781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 26, 2019ET (GMT)