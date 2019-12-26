DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.564,65+0,17%NASDAQ 1008.744,87+0,52%
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes divestment of MTS Bank

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
26-Dec-2019 / 20:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema completes divestment of MTS Bank

Moscow, 26 December 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE:
SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company,
announces the sale of 4.5% of the shares of PJSC MTS Bank ("MTS Bank") to
Mobile TeleSystems B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC MTS ("MTS")
(NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications operator and digital
service provider in Russia, for RUB 1.4 bn. As a result of the transaction,
Sistema has fully exited its shareholding in MTS Bank, and MTS's ownership
of MTS Bank's authorised share capital has increased to 99.7%[1].

***

Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving
over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high
technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture,
real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993.
Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31
December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the
"SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are
listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website:
www.sistema.com [1]

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact:

Investor Relations Public Relations

Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru


[1] Including a 0.2% stake owned by PJSC MGTS, a subsidiary of PJSC MTS.

ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 37542
EQS News ID: 943781

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=943781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2019 12:00 ET ( 17:00 GMT)
