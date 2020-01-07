===
SThree (STHR)
SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable
07-Jan-2020 / 14:55 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
07 January 2020
SThree plc
("SThree" or the "Group")
2020 Announcement Timetable
SThree, the global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles
in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), confirms the
following forthcoming dates in the Group's financial calendar:
27 January 2020 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2019
16 March 2020 Q1 Trading Statement
20 April 2020 Annual General Meeting*
15 June 2020 Trading update for the six months ended 31 May 2020
20 July 2020 Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2020
14 September 2020 Q3 Trading Statement
14 December 2020 Trading update for the year ended 30 November 2020
25 January 2021 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2020
*The Group does not normally provide a trading update at the time of its AGM
- Ends -
Enquiries:
SThree plc 020 7268 600
Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer
Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer
Alma PR 020 3405 0205
Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk
Hilary Buchanan
Susie Hudson
Sam Modlin
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: STHR
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 38966
EQS News ID: 948111
End of Announcement EQS News Service
===
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2020 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)
DAX ®13.210,58+0,64%TecDAX ®3.035,48+1,14%Dow Jones28.623,90-0,28%NASDAQ 1008.852,31+0,04%
SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|4,21
|-0,94%
|EUR
|-0,04
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen
|Nachrichten
|15:55
|SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable STHREE PLC LS -,01 4,21 -0,94%
|02.01.
|SThree: Voting Rights and Capital STHREE PLC LS -,01 4,21 -0,94%
|30.12.
|SThree: Issue of Shares STHREE PLC LS -,01 4,21 -0,94%
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Apple, Boeing, Alibaba, Baidu, Pinduoduo, AMD, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin - Opening Bell
13:0407.01. 16:11
Most Actives: Evotec, Lufthansa, Plug Power
03:1507.01. 16:09
Aktie im Fokus: Google-Mutter Alphabet mit Kursrekord
01:0707.01. 14:29
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 07.01.2020
01:0807.01. 12:54
Daimler präsentiert seine Vision vom Auto der Zukunft
01:3907.01. 12:24
Fuchs Petrolub: Aktie mit Stärke für das Jahr 2020 - HeavytraderZ
05:4407.01. 12:24
DAX: Deutliches Plus zum Start in den Dienstag
01:3507.01. 11:48
Analyser to go: Zeit für Gewinnmitnahmen bei Delivery Hero
01:3907.01. 11:24
Börse blendet Iran-Krise vorläufig aus
01:4607.01. 11:24
Trotz Iran-Krise dürfte an der Börse Erholung einsetzen
01:4107.01. 11:24
Dax kämpft wegen Iran-Krise um 13.000 Punkte
01:3707.01. 11:24
Analyser to go: JPMorgan optimistisch für Schaeffler in 2020
01:4307.01. 11:23
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?