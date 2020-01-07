DAX ®13.210,58+0,64%TecDAX ®3.035,48+1,14%Dow Jones28.623,90-0,28%NASDAQ 1008.852,31+0,04%
SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable

| Lesedauer etwa 2 min.
===

SThree (STHR)
07-Jan-2020 / 14:55 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07 January 2020

SThree plc

("SThree" or the "Group")

2020 Announcement Timetable

SThree, the global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles
in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), confirms the
following forthcoming dates in the Group's financial calendar:

27 January 2020 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2019

16 March 2020 Q1 Trading Statement

20 April 2020 Annual General Meeting*

15 June 2020 Trading update for the six months ended 31 May 2020

20 July 2020 Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2020

14 September 2020 Q3 Trading Statement

14 December 2020 Trading update for the year ended 30 November 2020

25 January 2021 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2020

*The Group does not normally provide a trading update at the time of its AGM

- Ends -

Enquiries:

SThree plc 020 7268 600
Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer
Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer

Alma PR 020 3405 0205
Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk

Hilary Buchanan

Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin

ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: STHR
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 38966
EQS News ID: 948111

End of Announcement EQS News Service


===
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)
