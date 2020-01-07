SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable

07.01.2020 - 15:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

===SThree (STHR)SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable07-Jan-2020 / 14:55 GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.07 January 2020SThree plc("SThree" or the "Group")2020 Announcement TimetableSThree, the global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on rolesin Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), confirms thefollowing forthcoming dates in the Group's financial calendar:27 January 2020 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 201916 March 2020 Q1 Trading Statement20 April 2020 Annual General Meeting*15 June 2020 Trading update for the six months ended 31 May 202020 July 2020 Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 202014 September 2020 Q3 Trading Statement14 December 2020 Trading update for the year ended 30 November 202025 January 2021 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2020*The Group does not normally provide a trading update at the time of its AGM- Ends -Enquiries:SThree plc 020 7268 600Mark Dorman, Chief Executive OfficerAlex Smith, Chief Financial OfficerAlma PR 020 3405 0205Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.ukHilary BuchananSusie HudsonSam ModlinISIN: GB00B0KM9T71Category Code: MSCLTIDM: STHRLEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notificationsSequence No.: 38966EQS News ID: 948111End of Announcement EQS News Service===(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)