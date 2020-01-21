DAX ®13.525,53-0,17%TecDAX ®3.155,77-0,53%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on acquisition of the issuer's
voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the
issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the
issuer

21-Jan-2020 / 13:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i] on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares
(stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting
shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

Type of organization that acquired the issuer's voting shares: the issuer.

The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock
Company.

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

The issuer's location Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast,
Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya
Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1

The issuer's OGRN code 1028600584540

The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) 8602060555

The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority 00155-A

Object of acquisition: the issuer's voting shares.

Identifying attributes of the issuer's voting shares: ordinary registered
non-documentary shares, international securities identification number
(ISIN): RU0008926258, state registration number of the issue of the
securities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June
2003.

Number of the issuer's voting shares acquired by the relevant organization:
50,000 shares.

Grounds for acquisition by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting
shares: the judgment of the Surgut municipal court of Khanty-Mansiysky
Autonomous Okrug - Yugra in case No. 2-8988/2019 dated 17.12.2019 which
entered into force on 17.01.2020.

Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer before the
acquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 311,600 shares.

Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer after the
acquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 361,600 shares.

Date of acquisition by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting
shares: 20.01.2020.

Date on which the issuer became aware of its acquisition of the issuer's
voting shares: 21.01.2020.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312


[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 41728
EQS News ID: 957837

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 07:23 ET ( 12:23 GMT)
SURGUTNEFTEGAS ADR/10
SURGUTNEFTEGAS ADR/10
EUR -0,05
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
