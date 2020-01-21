'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

21.01.2020 - 13:23 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on acquisition of the issuer'svoting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing theissuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by theissuer21-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Information statement[i] on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares(stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's votingshares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuerType of organization that acquired the issuer's voting shares: the issuer.The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint StockCompany.The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "Surgutneftegas" PJSCThe issuer's location Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast,Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.GrigoriyaKukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1The issuer's OGRN code 1028600584540The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) 8602060555The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority 00155-AObject of acquisition: the issuer's voting shares.Identifying attributes of the issuer's voting shares: ordinary registerednon-documentary shares, international securities identification number(ISIN): RU0008926258, state registration number of the issue of thesecurities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June2003.Number of the issuer's voting shares acquired by the relevant organization:50,000 shares.Grounds for acquisition by the relevant organization of the issuer's votingshares: the judgment of the Surgut municipal court of Khanty-MansiyskyAutonomous Okrug - Yugra in case No. 2-8988/2019 dated 17.12.2019 whichentered into force on 17.01.2020.Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer before theacquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 311,600 shares.Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer after theacquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 361,600 shares.Date of acquisition by the relevant organization of the issuer's votingshares: 20.01.2020.Date on which the issuer became aware of its acquisition of the issuer'svoting shares: 21.01.2020.Website used by the issuer to disclose information:http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.ISIN: US8688612048Category Code: MSCMTIDM: SGGDLEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894Sequence No.: 41728EQS News ID: 957837End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)