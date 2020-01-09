'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

09.01.2020 - 13:19 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of theaffiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC09-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by"Surgutneftegas" PJSCThe affiliates list of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of December 31st, 2019 ispublished.Website used by the issuer to disclose information:http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312Date when the text of the document is posted on the website used by theissuer to disclose information: January 09th, 2020.ISIN: US8688612048Category Code: MSCMTIDM: SGGDLEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894Sequence No.: 39690EQS News ID: 950321End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 09, 2020ET (GMT)