'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the
affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC
09-Jan-2020 / 13:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC
The affiliates list of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of December 31st, 2019 is
published.
Website used by the issuer to disclose information:
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312
Date when the text of the document is posted on the website used by the
issuer to disclose information: January 09th, 2020.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 39690
EQS News ID: 950321
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 09, 2020 07:19 ET ( 12:19 GMT)
