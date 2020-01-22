SWEF: December 2019 NAV

22.01.2020 - 16:49 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)SWEF: December 2019 NAV22-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.22 January 2020***************Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited(the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF")Net Asset Value, 31 December 2019This announcement contains price sensitive information.As at the close of business on 31 December 2019, the unauditedcum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shareswas 103.24p.Loans advanced GBP390.6mFinancial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP30.5m(includingaccrued income)Cash and cash equivalents GBP36.8mBorrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(29.7m)Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(1.6m)Net assets GBP426.6mCapital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2019 and amounts committed butundrawn as at 31 December 2019 is shown below.Local Currency Sterling (2)Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP196.0m GBP196.0mAmounts drawn &eurom (1) &euro252.0m GBP215.1mGBP411.1mCommitted but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP37.0m GBP37.0mCommitted but undrawn Loans &eurom &euro48.0m GBP41.0mGBP78.0m(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans heldat fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cashadvanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced"in the first table is accrued income.Enquiries:**********Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company SecretaryVânia SantosT: +44 1481 735878E: vania.santos@apexfs.comStarwood European Real Estate Finance LimitedISIN: GG00B79WC100Category Code: NAVTIDM: SWEFLEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50Sequence No.: 42111EQS News ID: 959067End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)