SWEF: December 2019 NAV
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
SWEF: December 2019 NAV
22-Jan-2020 / 15:49 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
22 January 2020
***************
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
(the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF")
Net Asset Value, 31 December 2019
This announcement contains price sensitive information.
As at the close of business on 31 December 2019, the unaudited
cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares
was 103.24p.
Loans advanced GBP390.6m
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP30.5m
(including
accrued income)
Cash and cash equivalents GBP36.8m
Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(29.7m)
Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(1.6m)
Net assets GBP426.6m
Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2019 and amounts committed but
undrawn as at 31 December 2019 is shown below.
Local Currency Sterling (2)
Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP196.0m GBP196.0m
Amounts drawn &eurom (1) &euro252.0m GBP215.1m
GBP411.1m
Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP37.0m GBP37.0m
Committed but undrawn Loans &eurom &euro48.0m GBP41.0m
GBP78.0m
(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held
at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash
advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.
(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.
The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced"
in the first table is accrued income.
Enquiries:
**********
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary
Vânia Santos
T: +44 1481 735878
E: vania.santos@apexfs.com
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
ISIN: GG00B79WC100
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: SWEF
LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
Sequence No.: 42111
EQS News ID: 959067
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 10:49 ET ( 15:49 GMT)
