DAX ®13.503,59-0,39%TecDAX ®3.176,40+0,19%Dow Jones29.210,75+0,05%NASDAQ 1009.212,23+0,50%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > SWEF: December 2019 NAV

SWEF: December 2019 NAV

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
SWEF: December 2019 NAV

22-Jan-2020 / 15:49 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

22 January 2020
***************

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
(the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF")

Net Asset Value, 31 December 2019

This announcement contains price sensitive information.
As at the close of business on 31 December 2019, the unaudited
cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares
was 103.24p.

Loans advanced GBP390.6m
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP30.5m
(including

accrued income)
Cash and cash equivalents GBP36.8m
Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(29.7m)
Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(1.6m)
Net assets GBP426.6m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2019 and amounts committed but
undrawn as at 31 December 2019 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2)
Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP196.0m GBP196.0m
Amounts drawn &eurom (1) &euro252.0m GBP215.1m
GBP411.1m
Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP37.0m GBP37.0m
Committed but undrawn Loans &eurom &euro48.0m GBP41.0m
GBP78.0m

(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held
at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash
advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.
The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced"
in the first table is accrued income.

Enquiries:
**********

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Vânia Santos
T: +44 1481 735878
E: vania.santos@apexfs.com

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

ISIN: GG00B79WC100
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: SWEF
LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
Sequence No.: 42111
EQS News ID: 959067

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 10:49 ET ( 15:49 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

STARWOOD EUR
STARWOOD EUR - Performance (3 Monate) 104,94 +0,42%
GBX +0,44
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
16:49 SWEF: December 2019 NAV STARWOOD EUR 104,94 +0,42%
07.01. SWEF: Investment Update STARWOOD EUR 104,94 +0,42%
19.12. SWEF: November 2019 NAV STARWOOD EUR 104,94 +0,42%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
17:19 DGAP-Adhoc: Mendarion SE: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat MENDARION SE O.N. 3,90 ±0,00%
17:14 PRESS RELEASE: Hemp for Health Signs LOI for 10% of Established Distribution Firm
17:14 Wirecard will Aufsichtsrat und Vorstand vergrößern WIRECARD 129,05 +0,16%
17:02 EPGC-Vertreter zieht in Metro-Aufsichtsrat ein METRO AG ST O.N. 12,78 -1,99%
16:49 SWEF: December 2019 NAV STARWOOD EUR 104,94 +0,42%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
17:21 DGAP-Stimmrechte: JENOPTIK AG (deutsch) JENOPTIK AG NA O.N. 23,28 -2,27%
17:20 BUSINESS WIRE: Hurricane Electric erweitert Hochgeschwindigkeitsverbindungen zusammen mit Global Switch in Amsterdam, London und Sydney
17:19 DGAP-Adhoc: Mendarion SE: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat (deutsch) MENDARION SE O.N. 3,90 ±0,00%
17:10 Neuer Wirecard-Chefkontrolleur will Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat personell stärken WIRECARD 129,05 +0,16%
17:08 Schlichtungsstelle SÖP: Seit Gründung mehr als 123 000 Beschwerden

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
21.01. BioNTech: Diese Kombination ist "genau die richtige" BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 34,29 +7,86%
09:49 Daimler: Keine schöne Überraschung DAIMLER 45,21 -2,55%
21.01. Thyssenkrupp: Weniger Bieter, schlechter Chart THYSSENKRUPP 11,44 -2,64%
20.01. Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,55 +0,71%
08:43 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.503,90 -0,38%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
17:21 DGAP-Stimmrechte: JENOPTIK AG (deutsch) JENOPTIK AG NA O.N. 23,28 -2,27%
17:20 BUSINESS WIRE: Hurricane Electric erweitert Hochgeschwindigkeitsverbindungen zusammen mit Global Switch in Amsterdam, London und Sydney
17:19 DGAP-Adhoc: Mendarion SE: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat (deutsch) MENDARION SE O.N. 3,90 ±0,00%
17:10 Neuer Wirecard-Chefkontrolleur will Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat personell stärken WIRECARD 129,05 +0,16%
17:08 Schlichtungsstelle SÖP: Seit Gründung mehr als 123 000 Beschwerden
Marktberichte
17:01 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen - Politische Krise in Italien EUR/USD 1,1088 +0,0469%
16:33 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX gibt nach Rekordhoch alle Gewinne wieder ab ALSTOM 46,24 +2,10%
16:25 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Tech-Aktien treiben an - Tesla über 100 Mrd Dollar wert Dow Jones 29.211,27 +0,05%
16:15 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1088 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1088 +0,0469%
16:02 Aktien New York: Tech-Aktien treiben an - Tesla über 100-Milliarden-Dollar wert Dow Jones 29.211,27 +0,05%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen