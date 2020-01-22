Synlab Bondco PLC: South East London Pathology Procurement / Speculation/Press Reports

22.01.2020 - 18:36 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH)Synlab Bondco PLC: South East London Pathology Procurement /Speculation/Press Reports22-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.SYNLAB BONDCO PLC / SYNLAB UNSECURED BONDCO PLCSouth East London Pathology ProcurementSYNLAB BONDCO PLC / SYNLAB UNSECURED BONDCO PLC ("the Company") notes thespeculation/press reports concerning the participation of SYNLAB in theSouth East London Pathology Procurement (OJEU Reference 2018/S 158-362262)being conducted by Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King'sCollege Hospital NHS Foundation Trust ("the Trusts").The Trusts have informed SYNLAB of its selection as the preferred newstrategic partner for delivery of the Trusts' pathology services and thepathology services of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, OxleasNHS Foundation Trust and Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust,as well as GP access across South East London. The Trusts have, however,stressed that this does not mean a contract has been awarded to SYNLAB andthat no formal decision to award has yet been taken by the Trusts'respective boards. The Trusts are preparing a full business case that willrequire review and approval of the Trusts' boards. Only at this point, andonce certain key criteria have been met, can a contract be awarded.The Trusts anticipate making a decision on contract award by April 2020,following which there will be a standstill period in accordance with theUK's Public Contracts Regulations 2015.Enquiries:Daniel Herbert (SYNLAB Group)Tel: +49 (0) 69 92 03 71 83Email: daniel.herbert@fticonsulting.comISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289Category Code: TENTIDM: IRSHLEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside informationSequence No.: 42112EQS News ID: 959101End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)