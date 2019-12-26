TCS Group Holding PLC: Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - November 2019

26.12.2019 - 15:51 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)TCS Group Holding PLC: Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlightsfor January - November 201926-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - November2019Moscow, Russia - 26 December 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX:TCSG) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial andlifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces Tinkoff Bank'sunaudited RAS financial highlights for January - November 2019.For the eleven months of 2019, net income stood at RUB 26.7bn versus RUB 16bnin January-November 2018, which is attributed to growth of net interestincome, stable cost of funding, good quality of the loan portfolio and growthof revenue from new business lines.It should be noted that the RAS net income figure is not a reliable indicatorof IFRS net income for the same period. There is a very low correlationbetween financial results under the two reporting standards as a result ofsignificant accounting differences. Therefore, RAS figures should not be usedas the basis for conclusions on forthcoming IFRS results.The gross loan portfolio amounted to RUB 369bn representing an increase of55% y-o-y. The net loan portfolio amounted to RUB 316bn having increased by61% y-o-y and constituted 61% of total assets (53% at year-end 2018).Retail customer accounts stood at RUB 320bn. Tinkoff Bank continued to retainsubstantial liquidity: the CBR N2 ratio stood at 93% (minimum requirement:15%), and the CBR N3 ratio was 163% (minimum requirement: 50%). Retailcustomer accounts constituted 74% of total liabilities.Total assets increased by 43% y-o-y to RUB 514bn.As of 1 December 2019, total capital including retained profits (based onForm 123) amounted to RUB 99.3bn. The CBR N1 capital adequacy ratio was12.38%. Core Capital Adequacy Ratio (N1.1) was 9.76% and Main CapitalAdequacy Ratio (N1.2) was 12.16%.Note on RAS resultsPlease note that the figures in this press release are calculated inaccordance with Tinkoff Bank's internal methodology which is available at:http://static.tinkoff.ru/documents/eng/investor-relations/ras-methodology.pdfRAS results are not a reliable indicator of IFRS results due to significantaccounting differences that make a direct read-across from RAS to IFRSresults impossible. The main differences between RAS and IFRS are:? Consolidated results under IFRS include a number of additional items andresults of its subsidiaries? Accrual of expenses under IFRS? Timing differences in accounting for restructured loans ('instalments')and loans going through courts? The effect from the revaluation of currency derivative instruments? The effect of deferred income tax.For enquiries:Tinkoff TinkoffDarya Ermolina Larisa ChernyshevaHead of PR IR Department+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru Neri Tollardo+44 7741 078383ir@tinkoff.ru [1]TCS Group Holding PLCTCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financialservices. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator TinkoffMobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, TinkoffSoftware DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, andTinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem,whichoffers financial and lifestyle services.The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and hasbeen listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that servesover 10 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market,with a share of 13.2%. The 9M 2019 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLCamounted to RUB 25.1 bn. The ROE was 59%.With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via onlinechannels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of theGroup's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network ofrepresentatives.In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer DigitalBank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia,and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year inRussia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratingsand awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by GlobalFinance).ISIN: US87238U2033Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TCSLEI Code: 2534000KL0PLD6KG7T76Sequence No.: 37529EQS News ID: 943729End of Announcement EQS News Service1: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 26, 2019ET (GMT)