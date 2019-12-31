DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Total Voting Rights

Total Voting Rights

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Total Voting Rights

31-Dec-2019 / 11:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Halfords Group plc

Total Voting Rights

As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of
Halfords Group plc (the "Company") consists of 199,116,632 ordinary shares
of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there
are no shares held in Treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify
their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure
Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tim O'Gorman

Company Secretary

01527 513025

ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 37955
EQS News ID: 944829

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 06:30 ET ( 11:30 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01
HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 - Performance (3 Monate) 2,01 +1,57%
EUR +0,03
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen
Nachrichten
12:30 Total Voting Rights HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 2,01 +1,57%
13.12. Holding in Company HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 2,01 +1,57%
11.12. Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 2,01 +1,57%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
12:43 PRESS RELEASE: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ 13,40 +0,75%
12:31 Nestle beendet Aktienrückkauf und startet neuen NESTLE NAM. ADR/1 SF 1 99,00 +1,54%
12:30 Total Voting Rights HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 2,01 +1,57%
12:25 BOC Aviation kauft 18 Airbus-Maschinen des Typs A320NEO AIRBUS GROUP 132,14 -0,83%
12:20 ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) ITI Funds Russia-foc. USD Euro 28,01 +0,18%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG (deutsch) EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:40 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
11:40 DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:38 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,50 +2,80%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
27.12. Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 295,85 -0,77%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG (deutsch) EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:40 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
11:40 DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:38 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
Marktberichte
11:38 Banken fragen 6,436 Milliarden Euro weniger EZB-Liquidität nach
10:32 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Bis auf China überwiegen Aktienkursverluste an Silvester RYMAN HEALTHCARE GRP LTD 10,62 +3,91%
09:44 MÄRKTE Europa/Gewinnmitnahmen setzen sich fort AEX 604,99 -0,79%
30.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
30.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,9% auf 13.135 Punkte ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 21,20 ±0,00%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen