Total Voting Rights

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)Total Voting Rights31-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Halfords Group plcTotal Voting RightsAs at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital ofHalfords Group plc (the "Company") consists of 199,116,632 ordinary sharesof 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and thereare no shares held in Treasury.This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for thecalculations by which they will determine if they are required to notifytheir interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under theFCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the DisclosureGuidance and Transparency Rules.Tim O'GormanCompany Secretary01527 513025ISIN: GB00B012TP20Category Code: TVRTIDM: HFDLEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capitalSequence No.: 37955EQS News ID: 944829End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)