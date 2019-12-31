Total Voting Rights

DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
31-Dec-2019 / 11:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Halfords Group plc
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of
Halfords Group plc (the "Company") consists of 199,116,632 ordinary shares
of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there
are no shares held in Treasury.
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify
their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure
Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Tim O'Gorman
Company Secretary
01527 513025
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 37955
EQS News ID: 944829
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 06:30 ET ( 11:30 GMT)
