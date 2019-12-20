TRATON SE: Voting Rights Announcement -2

20.12.2019 - 20:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:06

14:00

19:00

14:00

19:00

DJ TRATON SE: Voting Rights AnnouncementTRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistributionTRATON SE18.12.2019 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of thisannouncement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |TRATON SE |+++|Street: |Dachauer Str. 641 |+++|Postal code: |80995 |+++|City: |München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification with triggered || |threshold at a subsidiary level only |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Wolfgang ||Porsche ||Date of birth: 10 May 1943 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Dr. ||Christian Porsche ||Date of birth: 21 March 1974 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Design. ||Stephanie Porsche-Schröder ||Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand ||Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche ||Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander||Porsche ||Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Anton ||Porsche ||Date of birth: 05 Jun 1938 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Ferdinand ||Oliver Porsche ||Date of birth: 13 March 1961 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Mark ||Philipp Porsche ||Date of birth: 17 Sep 1977 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Kai Alexander ||Porsche ||Date of birth: 14 Dec 1964 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Geraldine ||Porsche ||Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Ing. Hans-Peter||Porsche ||Date of birth: 29 Oct 1940 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Daniell ||Porsche ||Date of birth: 17 Sep 1973 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Louise ||Kiesling ||Date of birth: 16 Jul 1957 |++|Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche ||Date of birth: 03 March 1996 |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A.|++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|13 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| | % of| % of|Total of|Total number|| | voting| voting| both in| of voting|| | rights| rights| %| rights|| | attached| through| (7.a. +| pursuant to|| |to shares|instrumen| 7.b.)|Sec. 41 WpHG|| |(total of| ts| | || | 7.a.)|(total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 89.72 %| 0.00 %| 89.72 %| 500000000|++++++|Previous | 88.50 %| 1.50 %| 90.00 %| /||notificatio| | | | ||n | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000TRAT0N7| 0| 448623725| 0 %| 89.72 %|++++++|*Total* | 448623725 | 89.72 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of|Expiration or|Exercise or| Voting| Voting||instrum|maturity date|conversion | rights|rights in||ent | |period | absolute| %|++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type |Expiration|Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||of |or |or |physical | rights| rights||instru|maturity |conversio|settlemen|absolut| in %||ment |date |n period |t | e| |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to thenotification obligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is || |not controlled nor does it control any other || |undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) || |an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with|| |the ultimate controlling natural person or legal || |entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of| Total of|| | rights (if| voting| both (if at|| | at least 3%| rights| least 5% or|| | or more)| through| more)|| | |instrumen| || | |ts (if at| || | | least 5%| || | | or more)| |+++++|Dr. Wolfgang | %| %| %||Porsche, Dr. Dr. | | | ||Christian | | | ||Porsche, | | | ||Dipl.-Design. | | | ||Stephanie | | | ||Porsche-Schröder,| | | ||Ferdinand Rudolf | | | ||Wolfgang Porsche,| | | ||Felix Alexander | | | ||Porsche, Gerhard | | | ||Anton Porsche, | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)|Dr. Ferdinand | %| %| %||Oliver Porsche, | | | ||Mag. Mark Philipp| | | ||Porsche, Kai | | | ||Alexander | | | ||Porsche, Dr. | | | ||Geraldine | | | ||Porsche, Ing. | | | ||Hans-Peter | | | ||Porsche, Peter | | | ||Daniell Porsche, | | | ||Dr. Louise | | | ||Kiesling, Diana | | | ||Porsche | | | |+++++|Ferdinand Porsche| %| %| %||Familien-Privatst| | | ||iftung | | | |+++++|Ferdinand Porsche| %| %| %||Familien-Holding | | | ||GmbH | | | |+++++|Ferdinand | %| %| %||Alexander Porsche| | | ||GmbH | | | |+++++|Familie Porsche | %| %| %||Beteiligung GmbH | | | |+++++|Porsche Automobil| %| %| %||Holding SE | | | |+++++|VOLKSWAGEN | %| %| %||AKTIENGESELLSCHAF| | | ||T | | | |+++++|VOLKSWAGEN | 89.72 %| %| 89.72 %||FINANCE LUXEMBURG| | | ||S.A. | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Dr. Wolfgang | %| %| %||Porsche, Dr. Dr. | | | ||Christian | | | ||Porsche, | | | ||Dipl.-Design. | | | ||Stephanie | | | ||Porsche-Schröder,| | | ||Ferdinand Rudolf | | | ||Wolfgang Porsche,| | | ||Felix Alexander | | | ||Porsche | | | |+++++|Familie WP | %| %| %||Holding GmbH | | | |+++++|Dr. Wolfgang | %| %| %||Porsche Holding | | | ||GmbH | | | |+++++|Ferdinand | %| %| %||Alexander Porsche| | | ||GmbH | | | |+++++|Familie Porsche | %| %| %||Beteiligung GmbH | | | |+++++|Porsche Automobil| %| %| %||Holding SE | | | |+++++|VOLKSWAGEN | %| %| %||AKTIENGESELLSCHAF| | | ||T | | | |+++++|VOLKSWAGEN | 89.72 %| %| 89.72 %||FINANCE LUXEMBURG| | | ||S.A. | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance withSec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annualgeneral meeting:++++| Proportion of| Proportion of|Total of both|| voting rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++|The 89.72 percent interest (448,623,725 bearer ||shares) in TRATON SE is transferred from VOLKSWAGEN ||AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG ||S.A. as part of an intragroup-restructuring. The ||respective transfer agreement was concluded on 13 ||December 2019 and provides that the shares will be ||transferred from VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to ||VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. on 13 December ||2019. |++Date++|16 Dec 2019|++Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XUEXULTASV [1]Dokument titel: Voting Rights Announcement941277 2019-12-201: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6ba94fd9937794e5dc47fecb0223e0a5&application_id=941277&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)