TRATON SE: Voting Rights Announcement -2

DJ TRATON SE: Voting Rights Announcement
TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
TRATON SE
18.12.2019 / 14:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |TRATON SE |
+++
|Street: |Dachauer Str. 641 |
+++
|Postal code: |80995 |
+++
|City: |München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification with triggered |
| |threshold at a subsidiary level only |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Wolfgang |
|Porsche |
|Date of birth: 10 May 1943 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Dr. |
|Christian Porsche |
|Date of birth: 21 March 1974 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Design. |
|Stephanie Porsche-Schröder |
|Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand |
|Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche |
|Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander|
|Porsche |
|Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Anton |
|Porsche |
|Date of birth: 05 Jun 1938 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Ferdinand |
|Oliver Porsche |
|Date of birth: 13 March 1961 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Mark |
|Philipp Porsche |
|Date of birth: 17 Sep 1977 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Kai Alexander |
|Porsche |
|Date of birth: 14 Dec 1964 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Geraldine |
|Porsche |
|Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Ing. Hans-Peter|
|Porsche |
|Date of birth: 29 Oct 1940 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Daniell |
|Porsche |
|Date of birth: 17 Sep 1973 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Louise |
|Kiesling |
|Date of birth: 16 Jul 1957 |
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche |
|Date of birth: 03 March 1996 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A.|
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|13 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| | % of| % of|Total of|Total number|
| | voting| voting| both in| of voting|
| | rights| rights| %| rights|
| | attached| through| (7.a. +| pursuant to|
| |to shares|instrumen| 7.b.)|Sec. 41 WpHG|
| |(total of| ts| | |
| | 7.a.)|(total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 89.72 %| 0.00 %| 89.72 %| 500000000|
++++++
|Previous | 88.50 %| 1.50 %| 90.00 %| /|
|notificatio| | | | |
|n | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000TRAT0N7| 0| 448623725| 0 %| 89.72 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 448623725 | 89.72 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of|Expiration or|Exercise or| Voting| Voting|
|instrum|maturity date|conversion | rights|rights in|
|ent | |period | absolute| %|
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type |Expiration|Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|of |or |or |physical | rights| rights|
|instru|maturity |conversio|settlemen|absolut| in %|
|ment |date |n period |t | e| |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is |
| |not controlled nor does it control any other |
| |undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) |
| |an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with|
| |the ultimate controlling natural person or legal |
| |entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of| Total of|
| | rights (if| voting| both (if at|
| | at least 3%| rights| least 5% or|
| | or more)| through| more)|
| | |instrumen| |
| | |ts (if at| |
| | | least 5%| |
| | | or more)| |
+++++
|Dr. Wolfgang | %| %| %|
|Porsche, Dr. Dr. | | | |
|Christian | | | |
|Porsche, | | | |
|Dipl.-Design. | | | |
|Stephanie | | | |
|Porsche-Schröder,| | | |
|Ferdinand Rudolf | | | |
|Wolfgang Porsche,| | | |
|Felix Alexander | | | |
|Porsche, Gerhard | | | |
|Anton Porsche, | | | |
+++++
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 14:00 ET ( 19:00 GMT)
|Dr. Ferdinand | %| %| %|
|Oliver Porsche, | | | |
|Mag. Mark Philipp| | | |
|Porsche, Kai | | | |
|Alexander | | | |
|Porsche, Dr. | | | |
|Geraldine | | | |
|Porsche, Ing. | | | |
|Hans-Peter | | | |
|Porsche, Peter | | | |
|Daniell Porsche, | | | |
|Dr. Louise | | | |
|Kiesling, Diana | | | |
|Porsche | | | |
+++++
|Ferdinand Porsche| %| %| %|
|Familien-Privatst| | | |
|iftung | | | |
+++++
|Ferdinand Porsche| %| %| %|
|Familien-Holding | | | |
|GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Ferdinand | %| %| %|
|Alexander Porsche| | | |
|GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Familie Porsche | %| %| %|
|Beteiligung GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Porsche Automobil| %| %| %|
|Holding SE | | | |
+++++
|VOLKSWAGEN | %| %| %|
|AKTIENGESELLSCHAF| | | |
|T | | | |
+++++
|VOLKSWAGEN | 89.72 %| %| 89.72 %|
|FINANCE LUXEMBURG| | | |
|S.A. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Dr. Wolfgang | %| %| %|
|Porsche, Dr. Dr. | | | |
|Christian | | | |
|Porsche, | | | |
|Dipl.-Design. | | | |
|Stephanie | | | |
|Porsche-Schröder,| | | |
|Ferdinand Rudolf | | | |
|Wolfgang Porsche,| | | |
|Felix Alexander | | | |
|Porsche | | | |
+++++
|Familie WP | %| %| %|
|Holding GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Dr. Wolfgang | %| %| %|
|Porsche Holding | | | |
|GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Ferdinand | %| %| %|
|Alexander Porsche| | | |
|GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Familie Porsche | %| %| %|
|Beteiligung GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Porsche Automobil| %| %| %|
|Holding SE | | | |
+++++
|VOLKSWAGEN | %| %| %|
|AKTIENGESELLSCHAF| | | |
|T | | | |
+++++
|VOLKSWAGEN | 89.72 %| %| 89.72 %|
|FINANCE LUXEMBURG| | | |
|S.A. | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with
Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual
general meeting:
++++
| Proportion of| Proportion of|Total of both|
| voting rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
|The 89.72 percent interest (448,623,725 bearer |
|shares) in TRATON SE is transferred from VOLKSWAGEN |
|AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG |
|S.A. as part of an intragroup-restructuring. The |
|respective transfer agreement was concluded on 13 |
|December 2019 and provides that the shares will be |
|transferred from VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to |
|VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. on 13 December |
|2019. |
++
Date
++
|16 Dec 2019|
++
Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XUEXULTASV [1]
Dokument titel: Voting Rights Announcement
941277 2019-12-20
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6ba94fd9937794e5dc47fecb0223e0a5&application_id=941277&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 14:00 ET ( 19:00 GMT)
