Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights

02.01.2020 - 13:22 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:22

07:22

12:22

Travis Perkins (TPK)Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights02-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Travis Perkins PLC(the 'Company')Total Voting RightsIn conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of thefollowing:As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capitalconsists of 252,143,923 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10 penceeach ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold anyOrdinary Shares in Treasury.Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is252,143,923.The above figure of 252,143,923 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholdersin the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they willdetermine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change intheir interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FinancialConduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.Enquiries:Richard HawkerAssistant Company SecretaryTel: 07920 267453ISIN: GB0007739609Category Code: TVRTIDM: TPKLEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capitalSequence No.: 38330EQS News ID: 945929End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)