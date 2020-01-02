DAX ®13.370,97+0,92%TecDAX ®3.054,40+1,31%S&P FUTURE3.249,30+0,56%Nasdaq 100 Future8.752,25+0,44%
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights
02-Jan-2020 / 12:22 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Travis Perkins PLC
(the 'Company')
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the
following:
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital
consists of 252,143,923 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10 pence
each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any
Ordinary Shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is
252,143,923.
The above figure of 252,143,923 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders
in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in
their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial
Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.
Enquiries:
Richard Hawker
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 07920 267453
ISIN: GB0007739609
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 38330
EQS News ID: 945929
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 02, 2020 07:22 ET ( 12:22 GMT)
