Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


Travis Perkins (TPK)
02-Jan-2020 / 12:22 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travis Perkins PLC

(the 'Company')

In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the
following:

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital
consists of 252,143,923 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10 pence
each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any
Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is
252,143,923.

The above figure of 252,143,923 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders
in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in
their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial
Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.

Enquiries:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 07920 267453

ISIN: GB0007739609
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 38330
EQS News ID: 945929

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 07:22 ET ( 12:22 GMT)
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
