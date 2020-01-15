Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM eyes international expansion following EUR500k investment

15.01.2020 - 13:50 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

13:50

07:50

12:50

APO Group / Key word(s): MiscellaneousTunisian fashion brand LYOUM eyes international expansion following EUR500kinvestment15-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTFor Immediate ReleaseTunisian fashion brand LYOUM eyes international expansion following EUR500kinvestment? Hazem Ben-Gacem invests half a million euros in Tunisian fashion brand? LYOUM set to accelerate its international expansion plansTunisian fashion brand LYOUM [1] is eyeing new product ranges and expansionin international markets after an investment of EUR500,000 from HazemBen-Gacem.The Tunisian philanthropist believes the Tunis-based business, founded byFrench and Tunisian couple Claire and Sofiane Ben Chaabane, can fulfil itsambitions of overseas growth with the new investment.Founded in 2011 following the Tunisian uprising, LYOUM has been a forefrontplayer on the Mediterranean apparel and design market. This new funding willenable the company, which is renowned for designing stunning fresh apparelthat casually highlights the Mediterranean lifestyle, to double itsworkforce and push expansion outside of Tunisia.M Ben-Gacem, said: "LYOUM is an exciting brand and one that has grownsteadily from a start-up into a business that is ready to expand."It is an ideal business to invest in with two ambitious and intelligentpeople in charge. Claire and Sofiane Ben Chaabane have a very clear plan ofwhat they want to achieve with the business and how they want to expand it.This investment will help them succeed with the plan."LYOUM, which has two boutiques in Tunisia at La Marsa and Tunis el Menzah1,has also run successful 'pop-up' shops in Paris and London and has a veryeffective international online sales market.The fresh investment will be used to expand into other European markets, aswell as enhancing their digital sales channels and communications."We have an ambitious vision, which is we want to build LYOUM into aninternational Mediterranean brand," said Claire Ben Chaabane."This is an important investment for LYOUM that will allow the company toset the pace and better prepare to tackle this exciting challenge!"The success of our pop-up boutiques in Paris and London over the past threeyears confirms LYOUM's potential in the European market."Wherever we go, the enthusiasm we encounter reinforces our unique clothingoffer, its authenticity and that LYOUM has a place in such competitivemarkets."It is the second significant investment in the business since its launch in2011, following an injection of funds from Mehdi Majoul in 2015.LYOUM's highly sought-after apparel is 100 per cent manufactured in Tunisia.Its fashion lines offer unique Mediterranean blends, mixing Arabic andEuropean influences with a touch of Parisian chic.Its online presence, which evokes the advent of a new contemporary Arabiccultural scene, includes a website plus a hardcore of followers on socialmedia channels Facebook [2] (67k) and Instagram [3] (51k).Ends//Issue date: 15th January 2020Photo 1: Left to right: Co-founders Sofiane Ben Chaabane and Claire BenChaabane and Co-investors Hazem Ben-Gacem and Mehdi Majoul.Photo 2 & 3: Models wearing Lyoum brand.Digital channelsWebsite: https://lyoum.fr [1]Insta: https://www.instagram.com/lyoummm/ [3]FB: https://www.facebook.com/lyoumconcept [2]Media contact: leila@bluejaycommunication.comDissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.953933 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a7f86f9a9880db6e51fdc900da222455&application_id=953933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=02169141c2fcb0d5c313807b929576c1&application_id=953933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=da797186936a66241f5bb7d475c30505&application_id=953933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)