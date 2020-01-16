DAX ®13.429,43-0,02%TecDAX ®3.129,61+0,84%Dow Jones29.196,11+0,57%NASDAQ 1009.082,52+0,52%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to the Articles of Association

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to the Articles of Association

16-Jan-2020 / 18:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti Bank / Investor Relations
........................................

SUBJECT: Amendment to the Articles of Association

DATE: January 16, 2020
......................

At the meeting of board of directors dated 16.01.2020,

Since the Registered Capital Ceiling permission granted by the Capital
Markets Board of Turkey to the Bank will expire by the end of 2020, it was
decided to authorize the Head Office to amend Article 7 of the Bank's
Articles of Association in accordance with the draft amendment attached
hereto in order to extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceiling
permission to the end of the year 2024 and to authorize the Head Office to
file necessary applications to the Banking Regulation and Supervision
Agency, Capital Markets Board of Turkey and the other relevant official
authorities in order to conclude the above-mentioned process and execute any
and all operations related thereto.

The "old" and "new" version of article to be amended in Bank's Article of
Association is attached.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti Bank

Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
.....................

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
.....................

E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr
........................................

www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1]
....................................

Attachment

Document title: Amendment to the Articles of Association
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GTLYTSVBBW [2]

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 41096
EQS News ID: 955447

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=955447&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fdd176316144efa2b773e020e1e1c227&application_id=955447&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 13:00 ET ( 18:00 GMT)
