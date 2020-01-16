Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to the Articles of Association

16.01.2020 - 19:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to the Articles of Association16-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti Bank / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: Amendment to the Articles of AssociationDATE: January 16, 2020......................At the meeting of board of directors dated 16.01.2020,Since the Registered Capital Ceiling permission granted by the CapitalMarkets Board of Turkey to the Bank will expire by the end of 2020, it wasdecided to authorize the Head Office to amend Article 7 of the Bank'sArticles of Association in accordance with the draft amendment attachedhereto in order to extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceilingpermission to the end of the year 2024 and to authorize the Head Office tofile necessary applications to the Banking Regulation and SupervisionAgency, Capital Markets Board of Turkey and the other relevant officialauthorities in order to conclude the above-mentioned process and execute anyand all operations related thereto.The "old" and "new" version of article to be amended in Bank's Article ofAssociation is attached.In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principlesincluded in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactlyreflects the information we received; that the information complies with ourrecords, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct andcomplete information relative to this subject and that we are responsiblefor the declarations made in this regard.Yours sincerely,Garanti BankContact Garanti Bank Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr........................................www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1]....................................AttachmentDocument title: Amendment to the Articles of AssociationDocument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GTLYTSVBBW [2]ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 41096EQS News ID: 955447End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=955447&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fdd176316144efa2b773e020e1e1c227&application_id=955447&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)