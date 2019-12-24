DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.229,80+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to
Qualified Investors

24-Dec-2019 / 12:02 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
........................................

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: December 24, 2019

The issuance of the structured notes in the nominal value of TRY 55,146,438
with a maturity of 63 days to be sold to qualified investors has been
realized as of (23.12.2019).

Board Decision Date 04.10.2018

Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY
Limit 20,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
Domestic / Overseas Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Maturity Date 24.02.2020
Maturity (Day) 63
Interest Rate Type
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TR0GRAN017I0
Starting Date of Sale 20.12.2019
Ending Date of Sale 20.12.2019
Maturity Starting Date 23.12.2019
Nominal Value of Capital 55,146,438
Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number
Redemption Date 24.02.2020
Payment Date 24.02.2020

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
.....................

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
.....................

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
............................................

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
........................................

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37437
EQS News ID: 943491

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943491&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 07:03 ET ( 12:03 GMT)
TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1
TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1 - Performance (3 Monate) 1,55 +4,03%
EUR +0,06
