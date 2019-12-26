Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

26.12.2019 - 11:25 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds toQualified Investors26-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified InvestorsDATE: December 25, 2019The issuance of the structured notes in the nominal value of TRY 76,795,665with a maturity of 65 days to be sold to qualified investors has beenrealized as of (25.12.2019).Board Decision Date 04.10.2018Related Issue Limit InfoCurrency Unit TRY TRYLimit 20,000,000,000 20.000.000.000Issue Limit Debt Securities Dept SecuritiesSecurity TypeSale Type Sale To Public Offering-SaleQualified To Qualified InvestorInvestorsDomestic / Domestic DomesticOverseasCapital Market Instrument To Be Issued InfoMaturity Date 28.02.2020Maturity (Day) 65Interest Rate TypeSale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsISIN Code TR0GRAN017K6Starting Date of Sale 24.12.2019Ending Date of Sale 24.12.2019Maturity Starting Date 25.12.2019Nominal Value of Capital 76,795,665Market Instrument SoldCoupon NumberRedemption Date 28.02.2020Payment Date 28.02.2020In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principlesincluded in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactlyreflects the information we received; that the information complies with ourrecords, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct andcomplete information relative to this subject and that we are responsiblefor the declarations made in this regard.Yours sincerely,Garanti BBVAContact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr............................................www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]........................................ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37518EQS News ID: 943693End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 26, 2019ET (GMT)