Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds toQualified Investors27-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified InvestorsDATE: December 27, 2019The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 64,250,000 with amaturity of 55 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized asof (27.12.2019).Board Decision Date 07.11.2019Related Issue Limit InfoCurrency Unit TRYLimit 25,000,000,000Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- StructuredDebt SecuritiesSale Type Public Offering- PrivatePlacement-Sale To QualifiedInvestorsDomestic / Overseas DomesticCapital Market Instrument To Be Issued InfoType BillMaturity Date 20.02.2020Maturity (Day) 55Interest Rate Type DiscountedSale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsISIN Code TRFGRAN22046Starting Date of Sale 26.12.2019Ending Date of Sale 26.12.2019Maturity Starting Date 27.12.2019Nominal Value of Capital 64,250,000Market Instrument SoldCoupon Number 0Redemption Date 20.02.2020Payment Date 20.02.2020Was The Payment Made? No NoIn contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principlesincluded in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactlyreflects the information we received; that the information complies with ourrecords, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct andcomplete information relative to this subject and that we are responsiblefor the declarations made in this regard.Yours sincerely,Garanti BBVAContact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr............................................www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]........................................ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37571EQS News ID: 943957End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)