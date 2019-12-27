DAX ®13.326,73+0,19%TecDAX ®3.033,41-0,79%Dow Jones28.686,94+0,23%NASDAQ 1008.796,73+0,21%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to
Qualified Investors

27-Dec-2019 / 15:23 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
........................................

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: December 27, 2019

The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 64,250,000 with a
maturity of 55 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as
of (27.12.2019).

Board Decision Date 07.11.2019

Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY
Limit 25,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured
Debt Securities
Sale Type Public Offering- Private
Placement-Sale To Qualified
Investors
Domestic / Overseas Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bill
Maturity Date 20.02.2020
Maturity (Day) 55
Interest Rate Type Discounted
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRFGRAN22046
Starting Date of Sale 26.12.2019
Ending Date of Sale 26.12.2019
Maturity Starting Date 27.12.2019
Nominal Value of Capital 64,250,000
Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number 0
Redemption Date 20.02.2020
Payment Date 20.02.2020

Was The Payment Made? No No

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
.....................

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
.....................

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
............................................

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
........................................

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37571
EQS News ID: 943957

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 10:23 ET ( 15:23 GMT)
