Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

07.01.2020 - 20:36 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

19:36

14:36

19:36

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds toQualified Investors07-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified InvestorsDATE: January 7, 2020The issuance of the structured notes in the nominal value of TRY 41,594,000with a maturity of 87 days to be sold to qualified investors has beenrealized as of (07.01.2020).Board Decision Date 07.11.2019Related Issue Limit InfoCurrency Unit TRYLimit 20,000,000,000Issue Limit Security Type Debt SecuritiesSale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsDomestic / Overseas DomesticCapital Market Instrument To Be Issued InfoMaturity Date 03.04.2020Maturity (Day) 87Interest Rate TypeSale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsISIN Code TR0GRAN017W1Starting Date of Sale 06.01.2020Ending Date of Sale 06.01.2020Maturity Starting Date 07.01.2020Nominal Value of Capital 41,594,000Market Instrument SoldCoupon NumberRedemption Date 03.04.2020Payment Date 03.04.2020In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principlesincluded in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactlyreflects the information we received; that the information complies with ourrecords, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct andcomplete information relative to this subject and that we are responsiblefor the declarations made in this regard.Yours sincerely,Garanti BBVAContact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr............................................www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]........................................ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 39153EQS News ID: 948603End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=948603&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)