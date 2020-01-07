DAX ®13.495,06+1,31%TecDAX ®3.095,28+1,68%Dow Jones28.956,90+0,74%NASDAQ 1008.989,63+0,87%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to
Qualified Investors
07-Jan-2020 / 19:36 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
........................................
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: January 7, 2020
The issuance of the structured notes in the nominal value of TRY 41,594,000
with a maturity of 87 days to be sold to qualified investors has been
realized as of (07.01.2020).
Board Decision Date 07.11.2019
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY
Limit 20,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
Domestic / Overseas Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Maturity Date 03.04.2020
Maturity (Day) 87
Interest Rate Type
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TR0GRAN017W1
Starting Date of Sale 06.01.2020
Ending Date of Sale 06.01.2020
Maturity Starting Date 07.01.2020
Nominal Value of Capital 41,594,000
Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number
Redemption Date 03.04.2020
Payment Date 03.04.2020
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
.....................
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
.....................
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
............................................
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
........................................
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 39153
EQS News ID: 948603
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=948603&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2020 14:36 ET ( 19:36 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|1,53
|+11,68%
|EUR
|+0,16
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Die Woche: DAX nach Talfahrt wieder erholt; Iran-Konflikt im Fokus
10:4109.01. 18:00
Sony’s Elektro-Auto – reine Show oder eine Konkurrenz für Tesla?
05:2309.01. 17:13
Entspannung im Iran-Konflikt treibt den Dax an
01:4109.01. 17:01
Die Woche: DAX nach Talfahrt wieder erholt; Iran-Konflikt im Fokus
10:4109.01. 17:00
Most Actives: Varta, Cancom, Aixtron
03:2409.01. 16:28
Dow Jones, Grubhub, Alphabet, Tesla, Walmart, Facebook, Luckin Coffee - Opening Bell
13:0809.01. 16:01
Deshalb kann es für den DAX ein gutes Jahr werden!
06:5709.01. 15:08
Aktie im Fokus: Entspannung am Golf beflügelt Lufthansa
01:0909.01. 13:55
Charttechnik DAX: Neue Höhenflüge in Sicht?
11:2409.01. 13:54
Analyser to go: Berenberg streicht Kaufempfehlung für Boeing
01:4409.01. 12:19
Varta: Einstiegsgelegenheit nach dem Kursrutsch - HeavytraderZ
05:5309.01. 12:18
Chinesischer Automarkt auch 2019 geschrumpft
01:3209.01. 11:44
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?